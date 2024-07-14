NFL Teams that Draw the Largest Home-Game Crowds EllenMoran / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As the most popular sport in the United States, it shouldn’t be surprising that even the worst football team draws big crowds. There is just something about attending a Sunday afternoon or Monday night football game you can’t find with any other sport. Unfortunately, gameday attendance can be shaky depending on a team’s success and weather.

To identify the NFL teams that draw the largest home-game crowds, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on average attendance at home games in the 2023 regular season and estimated stadium capacity. We ranked all 32 NFL teams on average home game attendance as a percentage of their home stadium’s capacity. All data is from ESPN and BetMGM.

Why Is This Important?

As the NFL is a $20 billion annual business, including some of the most expensive TV rights in all sports, it’s well worth covering how successful these teams are at drawing a crowd. The crowd’s size also directly correlates to the size of the television audience and whether some games should be nationally or regionally televised. Better yet, game attendance provides a significant economic boost to the stadium’s surrounding areas.

32. Kansas City Chiefs

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 92.9%

92.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 70,968 people

70,968 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 76,416 people

Approx. 76,416 people Home stadium: Arrowhead Stadium

Arrowhead Stadium 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

Surprisingly, the team that won the last two Super Bowls is ranked last in home game attendance. Hopefully, these numbers will increase as the team attempts a three-peat in 2024-2025.

31. Tennessee Titans

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 93.3%

93.3% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 64,520 people

64,520 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 69,143 people

Approx. 69,143 people Home stadium: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses

With a 6-11 record last season, it’s not surprising the Tennessee Titans are not the highest-attendance team. While they did improve from the year prior, the team also missed the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

30. New England Patriots

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 94.3%

94.3% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 63,018 people

63,018 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 66,829 people

Approx. 66,829 people Home stadium: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

As the Patriots’ dynasty ended with Tom Brady leaving, the team’s miserable 2023-2024 season undoubtedly contributed to its low attendance ranking.

29. New York Jets

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 94.4%

94.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 77,890 people

77,890 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 82,500 people

Approx. 82,500 people Home stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

With Aaron Rodgers at the helm for only one series of plays, the Jets season ended almost before it began before he was injured. A healthy Rodgers this season might help the Jets climb this list.

28. Washington Commanders

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 94.4%

94.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 63,950 people

63,950 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 67,717 people

Approx. 67,717 people Home stadium: FedExField

FedExField 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

Failing to stop their streak of six non-winning seasons, Washington Commander fans are growing increasingly frustrated with the team’s performance, resulting in lower attendance.

27. Carolina Panthers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 94.9%

94.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 71,635 people

71,635 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 75,523 people

Approx. 75,523 people Home stadium: Bank of America Stadium

Bank of America Stadium 2023 regular season record: 2 wins, 15 losses

It was one of the worst teams in the NFL last season, with a 2-15 record, so, unsurprisingly, fans have abandoned the idea of attending the Panthers’ games in person.

26. Green Bay Packers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 95.6%

95.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 77,829 people

77,829 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 81,441 people

Approx. 81,441 people Home stadium: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

Quarterback Jordan Love had quite the year for the Green Bay Packers and helped the team make it to the Divisional Playoffs.

25. New Orleans Saints

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 95.6%

95.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 70,020 people

70,020 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 73,208 people

Approx. 73,208 people Home stadium: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

While the New Orleans Saints improved on the team’s previous record, it wasn’t enough to make a playoff run, undoubtedly hurting overall home game attendance.

24. Las Vegas Raiders

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 95.7%

95.7% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 62,190 people

62,190 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 65,000 people

Approx. 65,000 people Home stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses

The team’s fourth season in Las Vegas was a mixed bag. They went 8-9 and finished 2nd in the AFC West. As a result, overall attendance has a little bit of room to grow.

23. New York Giants

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 96.1%

96.1% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 79,307 people

79,307 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 82,500 people

Approx. 82,500 people Home stadium: MetLife Stadium

MetLife Stadium 2023 regular season record: 6 wins, 11 losses

While the New York Giants have a loyal fanbase, the team still averages a 96.1% stadium capacity percentage. Hopefully, this will grow as the team’s record improves.

22. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 96.8%

96.8% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 63,756 people

63,756 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 65,890 people

Approx. 65,890 people Home stadium: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a promising 2023-2024 9-8 season, which should help attendance numbers next season as they make another playoff run.

21. Buffalo Bills

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 97.2%

97.2% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 69,609 people

69,609 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 71,608 people

Approx. 71,608 people Home stadium: Highmark Stadium

Highmark Stadium 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

The Buffalo Bills have the Bills Mafia, which generally fills the stadium every home game. This makes it somewhat surprising to see it in the bottom half of this list.

20. Indianapolis Colts

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 97.4%

97.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 65,230 people

65,230 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 67,000 people

Approx. 67,000 people Home stadium: Lucas Oil Stadium

Lucas Oil Stadium 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

Another team that went 9-8 in the 2023-2024 season, the Indianapolis Colts, still fill their stadium but can pack it full if they can make a true playoff run.

19. Pittsburgh Steelers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 97.9%

97.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 66,977 people

66,977 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 68,400 people

Approx. 68,400 people Home stadium: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

After going 10-7 and finishing third in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers are surprisingly placed 19th on this list. Another playoff run will bring the team closer to hitting stadium capacity.

18. Atlanta Falcons

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 98.0%

98.0% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 69,603 people

69,603 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 71,000 people

Approx. 71,000 people Home stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

The Atlanta Falcons have not made the playoffs since 2017, which is undoubtedly hurting its ability to fill the team’s stadium to 100% capacity.

17. Houston Texans

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 98.6%

98.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 71,193 people

71,193 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 72,220 people

Approx. 72,220 people Home stadium: NRG Stadium

NRG Stadium 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

Finishing the 2023-2024 season at 10-7, the Houston Texans look strong behind QB1 C.J. Stroud, who will help the team fill seats in the coming years.

16. Arizona Cardinals

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.2%

99.2% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 62,864 people

62,864 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 63,400 people

Approx. 63,400 people Home stadium: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium 2023 regular season record: 4 wins, 13 losses

In their 104th NFL season, the Arizona Cardinals finished with a miserable 4-13 record but still managed to average close to 99.2% stadium capacity.

15. Baltimore Ravens

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.4%

99.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 70,597 people

70,597 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 71,008 people

Approx. 71,008 people Home stadium: M&T Bank Stadium

M&T Bank Stadium 2023 regular season record: 13 wins, 4 losses

For Baltimore Ravens fans, Lamar Jackson is well worth watching in person, and the team’s 13-4 record in 2023/2024 was even more exciting.

14. Seattle Seahawks

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.6%

99.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 68,735 people

68,735 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 69,000 people

Approx. 69,000 people Home stadium: Lumen Field

Lumen Field 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

The Seattle Seahawks want to reclaim its 1990s glory, but 2023-2024 was not the year it returned to form. Without a playoff run, the team still has some wiggle room to grow its attendance.

13. Los Angeles Chargers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.6%

99.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 69,736 people

69,736 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 70,000 people

Approx. 70,000 people Home stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium 2023 regular season record: 5 wins, 12 losses

During the 54th season of the Los Angeles Chargers, the team’s 5-12 record didn’t stop it from selling a lot of seats. Still, the team has to find a way to improve that record.

12. Detroit Lions

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.8%

99.8% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 64,850 people

64,850 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 65,000 people

Approx. 65,000 people Home stadium: Ford Field

Ford Field 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

The 2023-2024 Detroit Lions had one of the team’s best-ever records. Going 12-5 and making a run to the NFC Championship game no doubt brought a lot of fans to the stadium.

11. Jacksonville Jaguars

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.9%

99.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 69,031 people

69,031 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 69,132 people

Approx. 69,132 people Home stadium: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

Without Trevor Lawrence at the helm for some of the season, the AFC South favorites only managed a 9-8 record after starting the season 8-3.

10. Cleveland Browns

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 99.9%

99.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 67,810 people

67,810 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 67,895 people

Approx. 67,895 people Home stadium: FirstEnergy Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

The Joe Flacco-led Cleveland Browns in the latter half of the last NFL season was impressive. If Flacco returns to back up Deshaun Watson, expect fans to return.

9. Denver Broncos

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.3%

100.3% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 76,388 people

76,388 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 76,125 people

Approx. 76,125 people Home stadium: Empower Field at Mile High

Empower Field at Mile High 2023 regular season record: 8 wins, 9 losses

The Denver Broncos’ 2023 season started with a 1-5 record, the team’s worst start since 1994. This may have scared off some fans from attending home games.

8. Minnesota Vikings

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.4%

100.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 66,913 people

66,913 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 66,655 people

Approx. 66,655 people Home stadium: U.S. Bank Stadium

U.S. Bank Stadium 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

The Minnesota Vikings 2023-2024 season was not what the team hoped for after its impressive 13-4 2022 season. After quarterback Kirk Cousins was injured, it was all downhill from there.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.4%

100.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 69,878 people

69,878 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 69,596 people

Approx. 69,596 people Home stadium: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

In 2023, the Philadelphia Eagles’ 91st season started with a 10-1 record, which made the already sports-crazy town of Philadelphia go even crazier at home games.

6. Chicago Bears

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.4%

100.4% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 61,769 people

61,769 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 61,500 people

Approx. 61,500 people Home stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field 2023 regular season record: 7 wins, 10 losses

The Chicago Bears’ 104th season was disappointing. They had a 7-10 record and tied the NFL record for most blown double-digit fourth-quarter leads.

5. Cincinnati Bengals

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.8%

100.8% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 66,040 people

66,040 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 65,515 people

Approx. 65,515 people Home stadium: Paycor Stadium

Paycor Stadium 2023 regular season record: 9 wins, 8 losses

Without superstar quarterback Joe Burrow available for the season, the Cincinnati Bengals had a disappointing 2023-2024 season and failed to qualify for the playoffs. Expect Burrow to be looking for a much different result this year.

4. Miami Dolphins

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 100.9%

100.9% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 65,922 people

65,922 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 65,326 people

Approx. 65,326 people Home stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium 2023 regular season record: 11 wins, 6 losses

The Miami Dolphins had one of the team’s most promising years but suffered a collapse against the Chiefs in the Wild Card Playoffs. Still, Miami knows how to fill its stadium, win or lose.

3. Los Angeles Rams

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 104.5%

104.5% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 73,150 people

73,150 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 70,000 people

Approx. 70,000 people Home stadium: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium 2023 regular season record: 10 wins, 7 losses

Going 10-7 in the 2023/2024 season was the Los Angeles Rams’ fifth winning season in six years. Like the Miami Dolphins, the Rams can fill its stadium to standing room only, no matter how the team performs.

2. San Francisco 49ers

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 104.6%

104.6% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 71,655 people

71,655 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 68,500 people

Approx. 68,500 people Home stadium: Levi’s Stadium

Levi’s Stadium 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

Fans packed San Francisco 49ers home games for all the right reasons, as this team was one play away from winning the Super Bowl. You can always count on the 49ers faithful.

1. Dallas Cowboys

Avg. 2023 home game attendance as pct. of stadium capacity: 117.0%

117.0% Avg. 2023 home game attendance: 93,594 people

93,594 people Home stadium capacity: Approx. 80,000 people

Approx. 80,000 people Home stadium: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium 2023 regular season record: 12 wins, 5 losses

“America’s Team” with the Dallas Cowboys is not just the richest team in all sports but the most successful at filling their stadium well beyond capacity during home games.

