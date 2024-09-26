This 8-Foot Volleyball Player Is Set to Dominate the Paralympics Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Key Insights

Morteza’s vast height has made him an asset to Iran’s sitting volleyball team.

However, it has also led to mobility challenges throughout his life.

Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”

Morteza Mehrzad is the second tallest man in the world, standing at the towering height of 8 feet 1 inch. His extraordinary size has made him a unique figure in the sporting world and beyond. He’s best known as a member of Iran’s Paralympic volleyball team.

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Morteza’s backstory and career.

Why We’re Covering This

Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The Paralympics are a huge event that draws in serious cash flow every year. For the country hosting the Olympics and Paralympics, there are serious economic benefits. There are also benefits for the most successful countries at the Paralympic games.

Morteza’s Early Life and Struggles

Ensie & Matthias / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr

Born in 1987 in Iran, Morteza faced challenges growing up due to his extreme height. His condition made him stand out and presented physical problems, particularly as his stature continued to increase into his teenage years.

Moreza’s Condition

Rashmiranjan Parida/Shutterstock.com

Morteza’s height is caused by a condition called acromegaly, which results from an overproduction of growth hormones. In his case, this was made even more complicated by a pelvic injury at the age of 16, which has left one leg significantly shorter than the other. As you might imagine, this makes it challenging for him to walk.

How He Became an Inspiration

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

For many years, Morteza struggled with mobility, living his life isolated. However, he discovered his talent for volleyball, which provided him with teammates.

Morteza and the Iranian Paralympic Team

tanitost / Shutterstock.com

Morteza was introduced to sitting volleyball by Iran’s national team coaches. He was initially hesitant but eventually embraced the sport and became one of the team’s best players.

An Asset to Team Iran

Jenn Miranda / Shutterstock.com

Morteza’s height gives him a distinct advantage on the volleyball court. With his long reach, he can block and spike the ball with greater ease than most players, making him a serious asset to the sitting volleyball team.

Iran’s Dominance in Sitting Volleyball

1972 Summer Olympics - Gold Medal by ShanMcG213 / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Iran has long had a high-performing team in sitting volleyball, winning several gold medals in the event. Morteza has only helped strengthen the team further, thanks to his exceptional abilities.

Morteza’s Previous Performances

Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Morteza has played a key role in the nation’s previous sitting volleyball teams, too. He played a key role in leading Iran to victory in the 2016 Paralympics, where his team won a gold medal.

Forecast for the Upcoming Paralympics

Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Experts predict that Iran will be a strong contender for the gold medal in sitting volleyball again in the upcoming Paralympics. With Morteza at the forefront of their attacks, Iran’s chances of getting a top position are very high.

Challenges Ahead for Morteza

debarshiray / Flickr

Morteza has to go up against some other very strong teams, though, such as Bosnia. Like with most things in the Paralympics, we won’t know for sure who will win until it happens!

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.