This 8-Foot Volleyball Player Is Set to Dominate the Paralympics

- Morteza’s vast height has made him an asset to Iran’s sitting volleyball team.
- However, it has also led to mobility challenges throughout his life.
Morteza Mehrzad is the second tallest man in the world, standing at the towering height of 8 feet 1 inch. His extraordinary size has made him a unique figure in the sporting world and beyond. He’s best known as a member of Iran’s Paralympic volleyball team.
In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Morteza’s backstory and career.
Why We’re Covering This
The Paralympics are a huge event that draws in serious cash flow every year. For the country hosting the Olympics and Paralympics, there are serious economic benefits. There are also benefits for the most successful countries at the Paralympic games.
Morteza’s Early Life and Struggles
Born in 1987 in Iran, Morteza faced challenges growing up due to his extreme height. His condition made him stand out and presented physical problems, particularly as his stature continued to increase into his teenage years.
Moreza’s Condition
Morteza’s height is caused by a condition called acromegaly, which results from an overproduction of growth hormones. In his case, this was made even more complicated by a pelvic injury at the age of 16, which has left one leg significantly shorter than the other. As you might imagine, this makes it challenging for him to walk.
How He Became an Inspiration
For many years, Morteza struggled with mobility, living his life isolated. However, he discovered his talent for volleyball, which provided him with teammates.
Morteza and the Iranian Paralympic Team
Morteza was introduced to sitting volleyball by Iran’s national team coaches. He was initially hesitant but eventually embraced the sport and became one of the team’s best players.
An Asset to Team Iran
Morteza’s height gives him a distinct advantage on the volleyball court. With his long reach, he can block and spike the ball with greater ease than most players, making him a serious asset to the sitting volleyball team.
Iran’s Dominance in Sitting Volleyball
Iran has long had a high-performing team in sitting volleyball, winning several gold medals in the event. Morteza has only helped strengthen the team further, thanks to his exceptional abilities.
Morteza’s Previous Performances
Morteza has played a key role in the nation’s previous sitting volleyball teams, too. He played a key role in leading Iran to victory in the 2016 Paralympics, where his team won a gold medal.
Forecast for the Upcoming Paralympics
Experts predict that Iran will be a strong contender for the gold medal in sitting volleyball again in the upcoming Paralympics. With Morteza at the forefront of their attacks, Iran’s chances of getting a top position are very high.
Challenges Ahead for Morteza
Morteza has to go up against some other very strong teams, though, such as Bosnia. Like with most things in the Paralympics, we won’t know for sure who will win until it happens!
