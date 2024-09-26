Sports

This 8-Foot Volleyball Player Is Set to Dominate the Paralympics

Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Key Insights

  • Morteza’s vast height has made him an asset to Iran’s sitting volleyball team. 
  • However, it has also led to mobility challenges throughout his life. 
  • Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”

Morteza Mehrzad is the second tallest man in the world, standing at the towering height of 8 feet 1 inch. His extraordinary size has made him a unique figure in the sporting world and beyond. He’s best known as a member of Iran’s Paralympic volleyball team. 

In this article, we’ll take a closer look at Morteza’s backstory and career. 

Why We’re Covering This

Kiyoshi Ota / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
Morteza’s height gives him a serious advantage in sitting volleyball.

The Paralympics are a huge event that draws in serious cash flow every year. For the country hosting the Olympics and Paralympics, there are serious economic benefits. There are also benefits for the most successful countries at the Paralympic games

Morteza’s Early Life and Struggles

Iran | 1120. Central Bank of Iran, Tehran
Ensie &amp; Matthias / CC BY-SA 2.0 / Flickr
Morteza was born and raised in Iran.

Born in 1987 in Iran, Morteza faced challenges growing up due to his extreme height. His condition made him stand out and presented physical problems, particularly as his stature continued to increase into his teenage years. 

Moreza’s Condition

sunset at Memphis-Arkansas bridge over mississippi river
Rashmiranjan Parida/Shutterstock.com
Morteza spent much of his early years isolated in Iran.

Morteza’s height is caused by a condition called acromegaly, which results from an overproduction of growth hormones. In his case, this was made even more complicated by a pelvic injury at the age of 16, which has left one leg significantly shorter than the other. As you might imagine, this makes it challenging for him to walk. 

How He Became an Inspiration

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
The Paralympics give Morteza and similar athletes a chance to compete.

For many years, Morteza struggled with mobility, living his life isolated. However, he discovered his talent for volleyball, which provided him with teammates. 

Morteza and the Iranian Paralympic Team

Defocus protest in Iran. Conflict war over border. World crisis. Country flag. Woman low rights. Male hands. Out of focus.
tanitost / Shutterstock.com
Morteza is one of Iran’s top athletes at the Paralympics.

Morteza was introduced to sitting volleyball by Iran’s national team coaches. He was initially hesitant but eventually embraced the sport and became one of the team’s best players. 

An Asset to Team Iran

Lessons learned text on Jigsaw Puzzle over dark blue background.
Jenn Miranda / Shutterstock.com
Morteza’s height has become a great advantage.

Morteza’s height gives him a distinct advantage on the volleyball court. With his long reach, he can block and spike the ball with greater ease than most players, making him a serious asset to the sitting volleyball team.

Iran’s Dominance in Sitting Volleyball

Olympic+Gold+medals | 1972 Summer Olympics - Gold Medal
1972 Summer Olympics - Gold Medal by ShanMcG213 / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)
Iran has won several gold medals in sitting volleyball.

Iran has long had a high-performing team in sitting volleyball, winning several gold medals in the event. Morteza has only helped strengthen the team further, thanks to his exceptional abilities. 

Morteza’s Previous Performances

Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
The paralympics has several games beyond sitting volleyball for those with mobility challenges, too.

Morteza has played a key role in the nation’s previous sitting volleyball teams, too. He played a key role in leading Iran to victory in the 2016 Paralympics, where his team won a gold medal. 

Forecast for the Upcoming Paralympics

Alex Pantling / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images
All of the gold medals at the Paralympics are up for grabs.

Experts predict that Iran will be a strong contender for the gold medal in sitting volleyball again in the upcoming Paralympics. With Morteza at the forefront of their attacks, Iran’s chances of getting a top position are very high. 

Challenges Ahead for Morteza

debarshiray / Flickr
Several other teams are also strong contenders in sitting volleyball.

Morteza has to go up against some other very strong teams, though, such as Bosnia. Like with most things in the Paralympics, we won’t know for sure who will win until it happens!

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Sports, How tall is Morteza Mehrzad?, Morteza Mehrzad, Morteza Mehrzad disability, Morteza Mehrzad height, Paralympics morteza medals, Who is Morteza Mehrzad?

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

This Baseball Star’s Popularity Has Tanked Among Millennials

The Highest Paid Quarterbacks of All Time

4 Out of 5 Seats Are Left Empty for Games of This Professional Sports Team

These College Football Stars Are Cashing in the Biggest NIL Deals