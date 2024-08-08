The Highest Paid American Athlete at the Paris Olympics Earns $218 Million Ian Waldie / Getty Images

NBA athletes are unsurprisingly among the highest-paid athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The number one highest-paid athlete on this list is not an NBA player. Most of the money earned on this list comes from salaries first and endorsements second.



For many athletes who attend the Olympic Games, it’s not just about money or fame. Instead, it’s about being the absolute best in the world. With rare exceptions, the Olympic Gold Medal is the most sought-after prize in any sport, including volleyball, skeet shooting, track and field, and basketball. Depending on where you live, winning a medal at the Olympics can mean big money back home, as some countries dole out prizes up to $768,000 just for winning gold.

There is no question that this can be a life-changing amount of money for most Olympic athletes unless you are one of the highest-paid American athletes competing in Paris 2024. Any athlete who makes this list might see the Olympics as more of an achievement than a financial windfall. With this in mind, we can look at data from Sportico and Observer to see which American athletes are the highest paid during this summer’s games in descending order.

Why Is This Important?

Robert Laberge / Getty Images

On the one hand, income disparity in sports has been at the forefront of the sporting world for the last couple of decades. With this in mind, you won’t find athletes who run track or can swim fast on this list. Instead, you’ll find players making a lot of money from contracts and endorsements from brands like Nike, Adidas, and Puma, which we regularly cover 24/7 on Wall St.

10. Jrue Holiday

Steven Ryan / Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $41.4 million

A member of the 2023-2024 Boston Celtics NBA championship team, Jrue Holiday is quickly growing into one of the NBA’s biggest names. Earning $38.4 million in salary from the Boston Celtics, Holiday more than earned his salary as a talented defender who helped his team hold off the Dallas Mavericks. In addition, Holiday earns another $3 million annually courtesy of endorsements from Nike that help propel his salary as the 10th highest-paid American athlete in the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

9. Jayson Tatum

Harry How / Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $43.5 million

After winning the NBA championship in June, Tatum wants to add another prize to his trophy room with a gold medal. There is no question that Tatum is one of the biggest names on the men’s basketball team, and it shows with $43.5 million in annual total earnings. This breaks down to roughly $33.5 million in salary from the Boston Celtics and another $10 million in endorsements from brands like Subway, Jordan Brand, Gatorade, NBA 2K, and Ruffles.

8. Anthony Davis

Chris Graythen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $46.7 million

The other half of the Los Angeles Lakers’ dynamic duo with Lebron James, Anthony Davis, is already a one-time gold medalist in men’s basketball and has a similar number of NBA championships to his name. While he’s looking to add another gold medal to his collection, Davis is set to earn $40.7 million in basketball salary with another $6 million in endorsements from Foot Locker, Red Bull, Nike, Beats Electronics, and more.

7. Devin Booker

Christian Petersen / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $48.1 million

One half of the Phoenix Suns superstar duo with Kevin Durant, Devin Booker is one of the NBA’s most prominent names not to have earned an NBA title. However, he was an integral part of the Tokyo 2020 men’s basketball team, so he’s looking to add another gold medal to his collection. With $36.1 million in salary from the Phoenix Suns and another $12 million in endorsements from brands like Nike and 2K, Booker is doing fine even without an NBA title.

6. Joel Embiid

Jamie Squire / Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $57.7 million

Surprisingly, Philadelphia 76ers’ superstar Joel Embiid can play not just for the US men’s basketball team but also for Cameroon and France. While he’s been met with some boos by the French for not playing on their side, Embiid’s efforts as an all-star will no doubt improve America’s chance at winning another gold medal. Earning $47.7 million in salary from the 76’ers, Embiid adds another $10 million a year into his bank account courtesy of endorsements from brands like Crypto.com, Under Armor, and Pepsi.

5. Scottie Scheffler

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $62.6 million

The world’s number one golfer, Scottie Scheffler, participated in the men’s golf tournament in Paris, winning the gold medal for his home country. Scheffler isn’t in it for the money, so he doesn’t have to worry about the US payout for winning gold. Instead, Scheffler is already set up for life, earning more than $41 million on the PGA tour this year and another $20 million across his many endorsements from brands like Titleist, Vokey Wedges, Nike, Rolex, and Netjets.

4. Kevin Durant

Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $89.7 million

One of the best-known stars in the NBA, Kevin Durant, is the fourth highest-paid American athlete participating in Paris 2024. With a $47.7 million salary courtesy of the Phoenix Suns, the rest of Durant’s earnings, roughly $42 million, come from endorsements from Fanatics, 2K Sports, FanDuel, Nike, and other activities. Durant is already a gold medal member of the US Basketball team, having won gold in 2012, 2016, and 2020, and is also a two-time NBA champ.

3. Stephen Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $101.9 million

There was no question that Stephen Curry would be at or near the top of this list. With earnings totaling $102 million, the four-time NBA champ is a money-maker wherever he goes. Roughly $50 million of his annual earnings comes from his salary with the Golden State Warriors. Curry also made a fortune with his multi-million dollar deal with Under Armor, which provided him with an equity stake in the brand even after his career ends. Beyond Under Armor, Curry is a frequent staple of Subway commercials.

2. Lebron James

Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $128 million

While most people thought Lebron James would be a shoo-in for the number one spot, he’s only the second-highest earner participating in Paris 2024. James is already a basketball legend with a net worth of $1.2 billion, but his yearly earnings only grab the number two spot at $128 million. This breaks down to roughly $48.2 million in salary from the Los Angeles Lakers and $80 million from his off-court work like endorsements and other activities James has a hand in from brands like Samsung, Verizon, Nike, and McDonald’s.

1. Jon Rahm

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Yearly earnings: $210 million

A surprising number one on this list, but professional golfer Jon Rahm easily grabs the highest-paid throne. Upon joining the LIV Golf tour, Rahm’s deal was worth approximately $350 million, with $175 million upfront, which propels him right to the top of this list. On top of this impressive earning, Rahm will pull another $20 million this year from endorsements with brands like Rolex and Mercedes-Benz. In 2024, Rahm has earned $6.6 million from golf tournaments and counting.