Even If You Don't Like Sports, Most Americans Can Correctly Name All of These Athletes

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The list of recognizable athletes hits on a variety of sports.

There is a good balance of retired athletes and those still competing.

Some of these names are most famous for their post-sports careers.

Even if you’re only someone who casually watches sports in America, it’s incredibly hard to ignore its impact on the world today. With the Super Bowl being the most-watched television event every year in the United States, it’s a testament to how important sports are in this country.

For this reason, there is a reasonable expectation that even if you don’t like sports, you can still name and recognize some of the country’s biggest athletes. Of course, these names don’t have to be current players as names like Jackie Robinson or Muhammad Ali had big impacts on the world of sports and remain some of its most recognizable personalities decades after their time in the spotlight.

23. Steph Curry

Ezra Shaw / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Little did the world know that Steph Curry would become one of the league’s faces when he entered the NBA in 2009. His three-point shooting has been argued as impactful enough to have changed the sport of basketball forever by forcing upcoming players to work on their long-range shots. Playing his entire career (so far) with the Golden State Warriors, Curry is a four-time NBA champion.

22. The Rock

Kevin Winter / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sport: Wrestling

Better known as “The Rock,” Dwayne Johnson is one of the most recognizable people everywhere he goes. While Johnson got his career started in wrestling, his move into acting has helped him gross over $10 billion at the box office, making him one of the highest-grossing actors ever. There’s very little Johnson can’t do, and he’s everywhere during the summer and holiday blockbuster seasons.

21. John Cena

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sport: Wrestling

One of the most famous wrestlers of all time, John Cena, signed up for WWE in 2001 and has since become one of the most famous faces on the planet. Having won the WWE championship 13 times, Cena decided to jump into acting in 2006, and his roles in franchises like Fast and Furious and Peacemaker in DC Comics have made him instantly recognizable.

20. Joe Montana

Otto Greule Jr / Getty Images

Sport: Football

Before Tom Brady came along, Joe Montana would have been considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history. A four-time Super Bowl champion, Montana was nicknamed “Joe Cool” for his ability to act under pressure. He’s been named one of the greatest athletes of the 20th century for all the right reasons, and his all-time highest passer rating of 127.8 is unlikely to be surpassed.

19. Usain Bolt

Cameron Spencer / Getty Images

Sport: Track & Field

A Jamaican track and field superstar, Usain Bolt is the current world record holder in the 100 meters, making him the fastest man ever. Having won eight gold medals in this sport across multiple Olympic games, Bolt’s electric personality earned him the nickname “Lightning Bolt.” He’s known for being as gracious as he is fast, making him both recognizable and likable.

18. Kobe Bryant

Christian Petersen / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Before his tragic passing in 2020, Kobe Bryant was the most recognizable athlete in the world. His popularity in basketball as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers made him an icon in every corner of the globe. Having won five NBA titles and been an 18-time All-Star, Bryant will be forever remembered for having a drive similar to Michael Jordan’s to win at any cost.

17. Simone Biles

Laurence Griffiths / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Gymnastics

Regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles is the most accomplished US Gymnast in Olympics history. Having competed in the last three Olympics, Biles cemented her place as the best ever. She has seven gold, two silver, and two bronze medals. Along with these medals, Biles was a member of two teams that were all-around title winners in 2016 and 2024.

16. Mike Tyson

JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images North America

Sport: Boxing

Nicknamed “Iron Mike” for his abilities in the boxing ring, Mike Tyson will be forever remembered as one of the best heavyweight boxers ever. Tyson, the youngest fighter ever to win a heavyweight title, ended his career with 50 wins and six losses, 44 of those wins by knockout. While a controversial personality outside of the ring, Tyson revamped his career through acting in later years.

15. Larry Bird

Focus On Sport / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Alongside Magic Johnson, Larry Bird will be remembered as one of the greatest basketball players in history. Something of a cult hero, Bird was the first NBA player to shoot 50% or better throughout a season. During his playing days, Bird won the NBA title three times before stepping back and coaching the Indiana Pacers in the late 1990s.

14. Serena Williams

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Sport: Tennis

Widely considered the greatest female tennis player, Serena Williams spent 319 weeks, or six years, as the world number one. The winner of 23 Grand Slam women’s singles titles, Williams often played alongside her sister Venus, who was accomplished in her own right. However, Serena’s incredible desire to win made her win the hearts and minds of fans.

13. Wayne Gretzky

Mike Powell / Getty Images

Sport: Hockey

“The Great One,” as he is best known in hockey, Wayne Gretzky is one of the best players to ever step onto the ice. Playing for four teams across 20 different seasons, Gretzky remains the top goal scorer, point scorer, and assist producer in the league’s history. He is also the only NHL player to score over 200 points in a single season, something he did four times.

12. Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal, a jack of all trades, is easily recognizable thanks to his 7-foot, 1-inch frame. Dominating the NBA during his playing days, Shaq, as he is commonly known, played for 19 seasons and won four NBA titles. However, Shaq’s incredible off-court adventures in acting, business, and commercial sponsorships have helped put his face in front of every American on every screen.

11. Lebron James

Harry How / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

One of the few active athletes on this list, Lebron James, is currently in his 22nd season in the NBA. He’s been in the league so long that his son is now playing with the Los Angeles Lakers. James is the NBA’s leading point scorer and four-time NBA champion, among many other accomplishments. He is often mentioned in conversations around the greatest NBA player of all time.

10. Magic Johnson

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Magic Johnson, widely credited with basketball’s exponential popularity and expansion, is best known for the “Showtime” era during his time with the Los Angeles Lakers. Over his career, Johnson won the NBA title five times and was named MVP three times. Johnson’s life after the NBA was equally successful in terms of sports and business success.

9. Michael Phelps

Adam Pretty / Getty Images

Sport: Swimming

The most accomplished Olympian in history, Michael Phelps, retired from swimming after winning 28 medals, 23 of which were gold and 13 in individual events. With 82 medals across international competitions, Phelps is the greatest swimmer ever.

8. Bruce (Caitlyn) Jenner

Alex Wong / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Sport: Track & Field

One of the most prolific stars in track & field history, Caitlyn Jenner became a part of American history by winning the decathlon in 1976. However, she’s probably most famous now for her relationship with Kris Jenner, played out on the television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

7. Babe Ruth

MPI / Archive Photos via Getty Images

Sport: Baseball

Even young children have been exposed to Babe Ruth’s magic. He remains the most famous baseball name in the sport’s history. His home run efforts are legendary, and his popularity was so worldwide that Japanese troops were said to mention his name while attacking American troops during World War II.

6. Muhammad Ali

Central Press / Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Transforming the sport of boxing, Muhammed Ali was likely the most popular athlete sandwiched between Babe Ruth and Michael Jordan. Ali was likely as recognizable as the American president, and his arrogance around the sport, with his “float like a butterfly, sting like a bee” quote, was the stuff of legend.

5. Tiger Woods

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Golf

One of the winningest golfers in US history, Tiger Woods has won 14 major golf championships and has been named PGA Player of the Year nine times. Woods’ career was slightly derailed after a cheating scandal in his personal life, but he remains one of the most marketable athletes in history.

4. Jackie Robinson

Hulton Archive / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

Sport: Baseball

One of the athletes who has a place in textbooks around the country, Jackie Robinson, broke the color barrier in 1947 as the first African-American baseball player in the Major Leagues. The winner of the Rookie of the Year title and league MVP, Robinson led the Brooklyn Dodgers to their first title, which cemented his place in history.

3. OJ Simpson

Pool / Getty Images

Sport: Football

Before he became infamous for all the wrong reasons, OJ Simpson, or “The Juice,” was one of the best running backs in NFL history. Even his acting work in movies like “Naked Gun” helped popularize him even more. However, OJ’s popularity would quickly be overshadowed by his criminal trial and eventual acquittal over the murders of his ex-wife and her friend.

2. Tom Brady

Maddie Meyer / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Football

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady is arguably the greatest NFL quarterback ever. Brady played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his calmness under pressure is legendary. His personal life, including his marriage to a supermodel, made him just as famous on the field as he was off of it.

1. Michael Jordan

Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

For a while, during the late 1980s and 1990s, Michael Jordan was the most recognizable face on the planet. It’s arguable that Jordan, the greatest basketball player in history, was even more recognizable than the President of the United States, having won six championships in eight years. Jordan’s desire to win is the stuff of legend, as he would push his teammates far beyond their comfort levels to win.

