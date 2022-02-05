34 of the Greatest Black Athletes in American History

At the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Jesse Owens became the first American track and field athlete to win four gold medals at a single Olympic Games. He simultaneously went down in history as having single-handedly smashed Adolph Hitler’s myth of Aryan superiority in Nazi Germany. An American hero, Jesse Owens came back to the U.S. only to struggle to find work after U.S. athletics officials withdrew his amateur status and prohibited him from making appearances at amateur sporting events.

Back in a segregated home country, Owens still faced the everyday hurdles of racism and prejudice. Countless trailblazing Black athletes including baseball legend Jackie Robinson and heavyweight boxing champion Jack Johnson famously withstood atrocious treatment from competitors and the public during the Jim Crow era. Many of them became icons and outspoken activists in the civil rights movement, helping to pave the way for integration in professional sports. (Read about Martin Luther King and 49 other most important civil rights leaders of the 21st century.)

Thanks to the efforts and determination of these and other pioneering athletes, there is now much more Black representation in professional sports. 24/7 Tempo has compiled some of the greatest Black athletes that America has ever seen by reviewing data sources including Sports Reference and Olympedia. The list is obviously representative, not exhaustive.

Some of these athletes broke barriers, becoming the first African-Americans allowed to enter their respective fields, or the first to win the accolades they did as sports became more integrated. Others have reached legendary status as the GOAT (greatest of all time) in their sport or position. Many have represented the U.S. at the Olympic Games, winning numerous gold, silver, and bronze medals. (Here are the greatest winter Olympians in American history.)

Although Black athletes are now a majority in the NBA and NFL, representation in baseball, tennis, and golf is still lacking, and athletes in the so-called “minor sports” – like figure skater Debi Thomas, Alpine skier Andre Horton, and fencers Ruth White and Ibtihaj Muhammed remain outliers in their fields.

It goes without saying that more often than not Black athletes have had to work twice as hard to get half the recognition that they deserve, and that no matter how famous they are, many are still subject to mistreatment by the media, sports officials, and fans.

