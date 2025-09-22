These Were the Most Popular Highest Paid Athletes of the ’90s

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

The highest-paid athletes in the 1990s were mostly boxers or in the NBA. At least one athlete on this list made and lost a fortune. Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever



Coming out of the 1980s, a time of excess everything, the 1990s looked more like the same. This was true because pro athletes’ salaries skyrocketed during this time. Basketball players went from well-paid to very rich over a decade, and the same was starting to take place for athletes in the NFL, MLB, PGA, and other professional leagues.

While athlete contracts in the 1990s were not like today’s, they were jaw-dropping for the period. Everyone from Michael Jordan and Mike Tyson to Tiger Woods was making money hand over fist. Using online data from Topend Sports and YouTube, we created a list in descending order of the highest-paid athletes popular in the 1990s based on their eventual net worth.

It is worth noting that earnings reflected here extended past the decade, into the 2000s. For example, Tiger Woods’ $200M “net worth” figure reflects later endorsement and career income well into the 2000s, not just the 1990s. Similarly, Shaquille O’Neal, Greg Norman, and Michael Jordan built much of their fortune after the decade ended.

This post was updated on September 22, 2025 to clarify that figures reflect net worth earned in later decades, specific endorsements, and timelines of certain wins.

Why Is This Important?

ElenaR/Shutterstock.com

Most of these athletes’ riches came from sponsorships, not from the teams or sports they played for or on. Brands like Nike made Tiger Woods and Michael Jordan super-rich, while Mike Tyson made money from video games with his name attached. As many companies paying these athletes’ absurd amounts of money are often covered on 24/7 Wall St, this list makes a lot of sense.

10. Wayne Gretzky

Codie McLachlan / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Hockey

Endorsements: Coca-Cola, Upper Deck

Net worth: $110 million

The Great One

Mike Powell / Getty Images

One of the greatest hockey players ever to skate on the ice, Wayne Gretzky more than earned his nickname “The Great One.” He earned large contracts in the ‘80s and early ‘90s; by the time Gretzky retired in 1999, he had 61 NHL records and had won four Stanley Cups during his 20 NHL seasons. Much of his wealth came later from coaching, business, and ownership stakes.

9. George Foreman

Roger Kisby / Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: George Foreman Grill, KFC, Meineke

Net worth: $120 million

Big George

Getty Images / Archive Photos via Getty Images

A two-time world heavyweight champion, George Foreman was The boxer of the 90s. His Foreman Grill endorsement didn’t start paying out huge sums until the mid-1990s and especially the 2000s, when the grills exploded in popularity. In the early ‘90s, he was still making most of his money from boxing. Foreman is also well known for his comeback after his prime and grill empire.

8. Greg Norman

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Golf Endorsements: Reebok, Cobra Golf

Net worth: $130 million

The Shark

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Greg Norman, the winner of 91 professional tournaments, including 20 PGA Tour events, is one of the biggest names in golf history. One of the few golfers who has truly parlayed his career into a fantastic business, Norman’s endorsements and business acumen helped him earn additional income in golf course design. His design business and Reebok “Shark” brand really grew after the ‘90s.

7. Arnold Palmer

Don Morley / Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Endorsements: Rolex, Penzzoil

Net worth: $140 million

The King

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

One of golf’s most popular stars, Arnold Palmer, is a legend on and off the golf course. However, Palmer’s playing career peaked decades before the 1990s. Much of his wealth came from long-term endorsements and licensing. Palmer is also well known for designing more than 300 golf courses.

6. Andre Agassi

2017 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Tennis

Endorsements: Nike, Canon, American Express

Nike, Canon, American Express Net worth: $150 million

The Punisher

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

During Andre Agassi’s legendary 20-year professional tennis tour, he was known for his dominance on the court. His success in completing the Career Grand Slam helped propel his earnings during the 1990s well beyond any previous tennis star.

5. Shaquille O’Neal

Michael Tullberg / Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Endorsements: Reebok, Pepsi, Taco Bell

Net worth: $180 million

Shaq Diesel

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

A man of many nicknames, Shaquille O’Neal’s oversized personality and dominance on the basketball court helped him earn a fortune. His face-off with Michael Jordan’s Bulls in the 1995 playoffs was highly anticipated. He is well-known for his generosity off the court in helping the less fortunate.

4. Tiger Woods

Mike Ehrmann / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Golf

Endorsements: Nike, American Express, Titleist

Net worth: $200 million

The Michael Jordan of Golf

Jamie Squire / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Just as the NBA world had never seen a player as dominant as Michael Jordan, the same was true of the PGA Tour and Tiger Woods. By the second half of the 1990s, Tiger Woods was a golf phenomenon, winning the biggest golf tournaments in the world and making it look easy.

3. Evander Holyfield

Eric Espada / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: Coca-Cola

Net worth: $250 million

“The Real Deal” Holyfield

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Evander Holyfield, the world’s second most popular boxer behind Mike Tyson, earned over $60.5 million in 1991 alone. His strength in the ring helped him notch 44 wins, of which 29 were by knockout. Over his career, Holyfield fought 57 times. He was disqualified controversially in the semi-finals of the ’84 Olympics.

2. Mike Tyson

Frederick M. Brown / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sport: Boxing

Endorsements: Pepsi, Nintendo

Net worth: $300 million

Iron Mike

JC Olivera / Stringer / Getty Images North America

Iron Mike Tyson, the most famous boxer in the world after Mohammad Ali, was also the most feared athlete on the planet. His boxing record helped him earn a whopping $300 million throughout the 1990s, although he would lose much of his fortune the following decade.

1. Michael Jordan

Mike Powell / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Sport: Basketball

Endorsements: Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, McDonalds

Net worth: $400 million

Air Jordan

Brian Bahr / Allsport / Getty Images

Undoubtedly the most famous athlete in the world during the 1990s, Michael Jordan was everywhere. His six NBA titles, movie roles, and Olympic gold medals helped make him the wealthiest athlete during the decade. While his Nike and Gatorade deals were massive, he only became a billionaire in 2014 through his ownership stake in the Charlotte Hornets. To this day, Michael Jordan remains the richest athlete of all time, with a net worth exceeding $3 billion.