Is Semiconductor Short Interest Signaling More Upside for This Market Rally?

Semiconductor trends are considered to be leading indicators of technology and broader electronics demand. In a wider sense, semiconductor and tech stocks are seen as leading indicators for the markets in general. A strong rally in the tech sector pushed many of these companies to new highs, but with the current state of affairs with China, semiconductors will be the deciding factor if markets want to continue hitting new record levels.

The December 31 short interest data have been compared with the previous report. Short interest in most of these selected semiconductor stocks decreased.

Intel Corp. (NASDAQ: INTC) saw its short interest grow to 58.79 million shares. The previous level was 57.45 million. Its shares were trading at $58.94 Monday morning, in a 52-week range of $42.86 to $60.97.

The number of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares short decreased to 93.21 million from the previous reading of 98.38 million. Shares recently traded at $48.17, in a 52-week range of $19.02 to $49.96.

Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) saw the number of its shares short fall to 17.06 million from the 18.73 million reported in the previous period. Shares were changing hands at $90.26, in a 52-week trading range of $49.10 to $94.11.

Short interest in Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) decreased slightly to 19.55 million shares. The previous reading was 19.65 million. Shares traded at $61.47, in a 52-week range of $33.25 to $63.07.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) saw its short interest drop to 27.96 million shares from the previous reading of 29.99 million. Shares were trading at $56.67, in a 52-week range of $32.14 to $58.48.

And the short interest in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) decreased to 4.20 million shares from the previous 4.68 million. Shares were last seen at $299.22, in a 52-week range of $245.90 to $331.20.