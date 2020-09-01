Will Analysts Ever Catch Up to Zoom Video?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) released its most recent quarterly results after the markets closed on Monday. The results were eye-popping, to say the least, and that has been reflected in the stock moving on Tuesday. Analysts have come out with overwhelmingly positive calls on the stock as well.

24/7 Wall St. has included some highlights from the report, as well as what analysts are saying about the stock after the fact.

The company reported $0.92 in earnings per share (EPS) and $663.5 million in revenue. The consensus estimates had called for $0.45 in EPS and $500.45 million in revenue. In the same period of last year, it said it had $0.08 in EPS and $145.8 million in revenue.

At the end of the latest quarter, Zoom had roughly 370,200 customers, or about 458% more than in the same quarter last year.

The firm also boasted 988 customers contributing more than $100,000 in trailing 12 months revenue, up 112% from the same quarter last year.

Looking ahead to the fiscal third quarter, the company expects to see EPS in the range of $0.73 to $0.74 and revenue between $685 million and $690 million. Consensus estimates call for $0.35 in EPS and $492.9 million in revenue for the quarter.

Here’s what analysts said after the fact:

JPMorgan reiterated an Overweight rating and raised its price target to $425 from $220.

BTIG Research upgraded it from Neutral to Buy rating with a $500 price target.

Goldman Sachs upgraded it to Neutral rating from Sell and raised its target to $402 from $187.

Needham has a Buy rating and raised its price target from $230 to $440.

RBC reiterated its Outperform rating and raised its price target to $450 from $300.

Piper Sandler reiterated a Neutral rating but raised its price target to $411 from $211.

Oppenheimer reiterated a Hold rating.

Credit Suisse reiterated an Underperform rating but raised its price target to $315 from $160.

FBN Securities reiterated it as Outperform and raised its price target to $525 from $250.

Stifel reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $300 from $180.

BofA Securities reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target price to $475.

Citigroup reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its price target to $377 from $217.

Morgan Stanley reiterated it as Equal Weight and raised its target to $350 from $240.

D.A. Davidson reiterated a Buy rating and raised its price target from $240 to $460.

Robert Baird reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its price target to $465 from $300.

Wells Fargo reiterated it as Equal Weight and raised its price target to $375 from $195.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded up about 39% on Tuesday, at $450.10 in a 52-week range of $60.97 to $478.00. The consensus price target is $249.49.