Alphabet's Short Interest Slips by 25%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has been on the rise over the past year, and short sellers have been getting squeezed — but not nearly as bad as with GameStop.

Alphabet short interest for the January 15 settlement was 2.46 million, down from 2.51 million in the prior two-week period. Note though that it was about a 25% drop from the 3.13 million shares short reported in the same period last year.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock has outperformed the broad markets with shares up about 25%, practically matching how much short interest has fallen off in this time.

Alphabet has a daily average trading volume of 1.72 million shares traded, so it would take short sellers about 1.65 days to cover their positions.

Currently, Alphabet ranks as the fourth largest company in the world, with a market cap of $1.27 trillion. It is in an elite club with the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, all with market caps over $1 trillion.

Alphabet traded up about 1.4% to $1,844.10 on Thursday, in a 52-week range of $1,008.87 to $1,932.08. The consensus price target is $1,967.72.