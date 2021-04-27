What Short Sellers Are Saying About Alphabet Ahead of Earnings

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) ranks as the fourth-largest company in the world, with a market cap over $1.5 trillion. It is in an elite club with the likes of Apple, Microsoft and Amazon, all with market caps over $1 trillion. However, its short interest hardly compares to most of these big names.

For the most recent settlement date, Apple’s short interest came in at 127.94 million, and 61.16 million Microsoft shares were short. The number of shares short on Amazon was much lower at 5.76 million. Again, Alphabet’s short interest fell below this whole group.

Alphabet’s short interest for the April 15 settlement was 4.17 million shares, up handily from 2.97 million on the prior settlement date. Note that this also compares with the 3.92 million shares short reported in the same period of last year.

In the past 52 weeks, the stock has outperformed the broad markets, with shares up about 81%. Year to date, the stock is up only 32%.



Alphabet has a daily average volume of 1.37 million shares traded, so it would take short sellers about 3.05 days to cover their positions.

Look out for Alphabet earnings that are coming out after the close Tuesday. Also, one major analyst was very positive on Alphabet and a few other big internet stocks.

Alphabet stock traded near $2,304 Tuesday morning, in a 52-week range of $1,230.38 to $2,324.53. The consensus price target is $2,426.55.