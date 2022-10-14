Start Nibbling at These 8 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks Now: They Could Soar in 2023

For all the new investors that emerged in 2020 with their pandemic bankrolls and had a two-year free-for-all making money without really trying, 2022 has surely been a comeuppance. While most of the gamblers in the meme stock crowd have been pushed to the sidelines, either temporarily or for good, real investors are staring at account statements and are stunned at the carnage. They likely are wondering what to do now.

Technology dominates the American economy. While the sector is taking it in the chin now, it will be back. When it does return, it could dominate a market rally later this year or in 2023. While there is a good chance the market decline is not over, it likely is closer to the end than the beginning. Now might be a good time to nibble at some of the top stocks in the sector, especially if they pay a solid dividend.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology research database looking for blue chip companies that pay a dependable dividend that have extremely high bounce-back potential. The following eight stocks hit our screens. While all are rated Buy by top Wall Street firms, it is important to remember that no single analyst report should be used as a sole basis for any buying or selling decision.



Cisco

Investors who are more conservative may want to consider this mega-cap tech leader, which recently posted outstanding results. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) designs, manufactures and sells internet protocol (IP) based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide.

The company provides switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points and servers, as well as next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice and video applications.

Its cybersecurity products give clients the scope, scale and capabilities to keep up with the complexity and volume of threats. Putting security above everything helps corporations innovate while keeping their assets safe.

Shareholders receive a 3.84% dividend. Evercore ISI has its target price for Cisco Systems stock set at $56. The consensus target is $54.78. Thursday’s $40.61 closing share price was almost 4% higher on the day.



Corning

This company continues to be a huge player in the fiber optic world. Corning Inc. (NYSE: GLW) is a technology pioneer that manufactures LCD glass for flat-panel displays for multiple product lines.

Telecommunications (30% of sales) produces optical fiber and cable, component hardware and equipment, and photonic components for the telecommunications, CATV and networking industry. In addition, the company’s Environmental Technologies division (12% of sales) produces specialized glass, glass ceramic and polymer-based products for the automotive industry.

Investors receive a 3.61% dividend. UBS’s $40 price target compares to the $38.72 consensus target for Corning stock. The shares closed on Thursday at $30.58.