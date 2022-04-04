13 Best Places To Earn Interest on Crypto

By Jacob Wolinsky

Cryptocurrency savings accounts provide an alternative way to earn money on your savings. The primary benefit of a crypto savings account versus a traditional savings account in fiat currency with a financial institution is the much higher interest rates. However, with the possibility of greater rewards comes greater risk.

There is much to consider before you sign up for a crypto-based savings account. The higher interest payments are certainly a draw, but you must decide whether that reward is worth the risks associated with crypto investments.

Here’s how crypto savings accounts work. Crypto investors deposit their initial investment, and they earn compound interest on their crypto deposits. Investors receive regular payouts, often weekly or monthly, and can make withdrawals anytime.

Here’s everything you need to know about crypto savings accounts and some of the best options on the market.

13 of the Best Crypto Interest Accounts

There are many crypto savings accounts available, so it can seem overwhelming when it comes to selecting one for your own personal use. Many of these crypto-based savings accounts have fantastic yields, so it isn’t just about choosing the one with the highest interest rate. It’s important to consider security measures, ease of use, and other factors before you deposit money into any of them.

Here are some of the best crypto savings accounts to consider.

BlockFi

BlockFi acts as a crypto bank, offering crypto interest accounts, a bitcoin rewards card, digital currency trading, and loans. As of the time of this writing, a BlockFi Interest Account enables you to receive interest payments with annual percentage yields (APYs) of up to 9.5%. BlockFi Interest Accounts boast no hidden fees or minimum balances.

BlockFi is U.S.-based and regulated, making it one of the few retail-focused platforms domiciled in the U.S. that earn interest. The company is institutionally backed and doesn’t have a utility token. It also boasts some of the biggest backers, including Valar Ventures, Winklevoss Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Tiger Global, SGP Susquehanna Government Products, Morgan Creek Capital Management, and DST Global.

Unlike many other savings accounts that allow you to earn interest on your crypto, BlockFi has never held an initial coin offering and doesn’t require tokens to maintain a certain interest rate. When a customer sends their virtual currency to BlockFi, they’re sending it to one of the company’s regulated custodians, like Gemini. BlockFi then loans it out to one of its vetted institutional counterparties, which use it to execute trading strategies and hedge their positions.

BlockFi also offers multiple layers of security, including two-factor authentication.

Outlet Finance

Outlet Finance touts itself as allowing customers to earn 50 times more interest than traditional savings accounts. As of the time of this writing, the company pays a 9% interest rate. Outlet Finance promises to connect you to its network of overcollateralized lending partners and match you with the highest yield, enabling you to earn interest on your crypto.

The company is federally regulated, which means digital assets are moved through money transmitters and fully regulated entities. Outlet doesn’t store any sensitive data and stores funds in encrypted wallets through its crypto custodian. Crypto assets are covered by third-party insurance and upheld to SOC 2 Type II security standards. Interest is paid monthly.

Gemini

Gemini makes trading cryptocurrency easy, but it also offers crypto-based savings accounts with an APY of up to 8.05% as of the time of this writing. The company touts its interest rate as more than 100 times the average national interest rate, enabling crypto investors to earn more money on their crypto holdings..

To make an initial deposit into a Gemini crypto saving account, investors simply open an account with the company, purchase any amount of cryptocurrency, and then opt into Gemini Earn to start investing and earning interest. There are no minimum deposits or transfer or withdrawal fees.

CoinLoan

Like most other savings accounts on this list, CoinLoan pays different interest rates depending on which cryptocurrency is deposited. For example, bitcoin and several other digital currencies pay an APY of 7.2% as of the time of this writing, but many other cryptocurrencies pay an APY of 12.3%. Interest is earned daily, and it’s paid in the cryptocurrency that was deposited originally. CoinLoan offers an easy-to-use platform that includes a mobile app..

Linus

Linus touts its crypto savings account as offering 64 times the amount of interest earned on a normal savings account. As of the time of this writing, the company is placing potential customers on a waitlist, so you might not be able to open a crypto savings account with it immediately. Unfortunately, the interest rates offered by Linus as of the time of this writing are lower than with other crypto-based savings accounts, with APYs ranging up to 4.5%.