Why Wireless Charging Is the Next Big Thing in Technology

In the past, the only thing wireless phones did was make calls. Technology is rapidly evolving; even touchscreens feel like old technology because such phones have changed so significantly in the past decade.

One of the latest technologies is wireless charging. More phone designs are ditching ports in favor of wireless technology. As technology changes, charging ports and cables may soon be obsolete, with wireless charging taking over charging hubs.

Wireless charging began as an experiment over 100 years ago when Nikola Tesla, an electricity pioneer, built a Tesla coil. This amazing invention allowed the inventor to ‘magically’ transfer energy and electricity through the very air – no wires needed!

Tesla Coil

The process of wireless charging today is a product of a collection of experiments and attempts by many pioneers. The process uses induction technology to create an electromagnetic field to transfer power between the sender and receiver. The technology eliminates the need for a physical cord for energy transfer or charge.

All the way back in 1978, inductive charging was first used to power an electric vehicle.

This same technology powers many smartphones today. Electromagnetic currents move from the charging pod, go through the cover and the glass on the back of the phone to reach and recharge the battery.

Popular Solution for Endless Products

Wireless charging has exploded in popularity. Almost every smartphone today has wireless charging capability. Other smart devices come with wireless charging, like Airpods and Apple Watch. Samsung, Google, Apple, and several other companies currently support the Qi charging standard.

Check the back of your phone to determine if it is capable of wireless charging. Glass is the preferred material for wireless charging. Metal, unfortunately, often causes power loss. If your phone has a metal back, it is most likely not compatible with wireless charging.

Many companies are researching how to improve wireless charging. They hope to decrease charge times and increase the number of devices able to be charged simultaneously.

Is This The Future?

The wireless charging market is in its early stages and is expected to grow fast in the next couple of years. According to Inkwood Research, the wireless charging market will increase to $66.57 billion by 2027.

The technology’s importance is also escalating. Nearly everyone uses the Qi standard of wireless charging, and it can be implemented virtually everywhere. The future for this standard involves having universal wireless chargers built into work desks, cars, restaurant tables, and lounges at the airport.

Wireless charging will continue to grow and evolve. For example, AirFuel is developing resonance charging. Resonance charging differs from the inductive method because you no longer need to even have a physical connection to the pad when charging your devices.

Benefits of Wireless Charging

One Charger for Different Phones

One of the most significant benefits because it is agnostic. No matter the device, you will be able to charge it using the Qi wireless charging standard. This is a good thing for friends and family using different brands of phones and devices. The wireless charging mats work with any device and can be implemented everywhere.

Safer for Your Battery

You don’t have to worry about any safety tips when wireless charging. Wireless charging goes slower than direct cable charging. That may seem like a disadvantage, seeing your battery capacity sit at 50-80%. But experts say that is actually best for battery life.

Reduces Clutter

You can reduce the cords you have in your home because you only need one wireless charger to charge your devices. You don’t have to stretch cables across your home or take up space inside your bag.

Some induction charging pads have the capability of charging more than one device at the same time. When you have a multi-device charger, you eliminate even more excess cables and plugs.

Wireless charging is here to stay. if you want to stay ahead of the next trend in tech, you should adopt wireless charging now.

Start by buying devices that come with wireless charging capability. If you have the option between a device with traditional wired or wireless charging capability, such as Airpods, choose the wireless version. Slowly, as you upgrade other devices, opt for those that also utilize wireless charging. Eventually, you’ll have one wireless multi charging pad for all your devices (or maybe two, if you want one for the car) and you can sweep the endless cables and battery bricks off the table and into your donations bag.

