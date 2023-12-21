25 Best Last-Minute Tech Gifts Under $50 hocus-focus / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The holidays aren’t around the corner anymore; they are here! Finding the right gift is one of the biggest hassles, especially in a world where it feels like people already have the “big” things they could want nowadays. Your best bet? Looking for something useful, relatively inexpensive, and techy is one of the most fool-proof ways to give a gift that will make someone genuinely happy. Still, finding something under $50 is tough, and it takes a lot of time and work (that’s why we’re here to help!). We helped compile some of the best, affordable, and tech-centric gifts out there. Let’s take a look at some of the best tech gifts under $50 right in time to ship for the holidays.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used some editorial discretion and looked through hundreds (maybe thousands?) of tech gifts online, then found them on Amazon for easy purchase. Each option is around $50 or less and is tech-centric. Gaming, music, functional, it’s all in here. Let’s get started.

Editor’s Note: We picked these items exclusively based on the stated methodology. This article includes affiliate links, and 24/7 Wall St. could get a share of the revenue from sales if you buy something, at no extra cost to you!

Specs: 20,000mAh , USB-C, USB-A

20,000mAh USB-C, USB-A Product Type: Portable Charger

Portable Charger Price: $49.99

Anker is probably the best brand in the game regarding power banks and related products. Their products last and usually offer some incredibly useful features, like built-in USB-C, PD, and incredibly high output wattage.

Specs: Two 16-hour warmers, 131℉ max temperature

Two 16-hour warmers, 131℉ max temperature Product Type: Rechargeable Hand Warmers

Rechargeable Hand Warmers Price: $39.99

Gloves are great; rechargeable hand warmers are better. Step aside, crack, and shake packets. Enter: lithium-powered warmth.

Amazon has been consistently pushing its way into new product groups for years, and the new Echo Buds (2023 version) are inexpensive and offer solid sound quality in a wireless format.

Specs: Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds, Alexa compatible, 20 hours, fast charging, charging case

Bluetooth 5.2 Earbuds, Alexa compatible, 20 hours, fast charging, charging case Product Type: Wireless earbuds

Wireless earbuds Price: $34.99

The Fire TV Stick has been around for a few years now, and it’s one of the best options for anyone looking for a UI-based multimedia player. All major apps, streaming services, and other digital features are offered in a small and easy-to-use format.

Specs: W i-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/Atmos, 4K, HDR10+

i-Fi 6, Dolby Vision/Atmos, 4K, HDR10+ Product Type: Television and streaming hardware

Television and streaming hardware Price: $29.99

Constantly losing things? These Tiles are water-resistant and work within 250 feet. Their size also makes them great to clip on smaller things like keys, wallets, and bags.

Specs: Android and iOS compatible, 250 ft range, 3-pack

Android and iOS compatible, 250 ft range, 3-pack Product Type: Loss prevention tech tiles

Loss prevention tech tiles Price: $47.99

Turn anything into a smart appliance with smart plugs!

Specs: 120 Volts, 2.4G WiFi Only, Alexa + Google Compatible, No Hub Required

120 Volts, 2.4G WiFi Only, Alexa + Google Compatible, No Hub Required Product Type: Smart Plug

Smart Plug Price: $29.99

Charge your phone, Apple Watch, and AirPods with a 3-in-1 charging station. It connects through USB-C and offers wireless charging to your three most used devices.

Specs: USB Type C, 18W

USB Type C, 18W Product Type: Wireless Charging Station

Wireless Charging Station Price: $29.99

Ring lights are essential for creating online content (especially TikTok and Instagram Reels). Ring lights are the perfect gift for the makeup enthusiast, digital creator, or college girl with limited space and lots of beauty needs.

Specs: 3 Dimmable Colors, 10 Brightness Levels

3 Dimmable Colors, 10 Brightness Levels Product Type: Ring Light

Ring Light Price: $9.99

We use our phones in the bathroom, wash our hands, then what’s the first thing we grab? Our phones! Gives those dirty phones a bath with the PhoneSoap 3 UV sanitzer. Perfect for subway riders, parents with kids, or anyone who trends towards germaphobe. Plus, this one charges your phone.

Specs: 360-Degree Disinfection, Germicidal UV-C Light

360-Degree Disinfection, Germicidal UV-C Light Product Type: Phone Sanitizer

Phone Sanitizer Price: $39.95

Every year the “big names” come out with new home products. The Amazon Echo Show is a fantastic addition to kitchens and makes it easy to follow recipes or watch shows while cooking. Plus, it can be added to existing Alexa systems for household music connection.

Specs: 3rd Gen, Smart Display, 2x Bass and Clearer Sound

3rd Gen, Smart Display, 2x Bass and Clearer Sound Product Type: Smart Speaker

Smart Speaker Price: $39.99

A good gaming mouse is key to a quality gaming experience. Also, wired versions have less latency (for faster reactions in-game), so this steal on the Logitech G502 first-gen is a great option for when the cheap no-name gaming brand mouse is ready to be retired.

Specs: 25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC / Mac

25K Sensor, 25,600 DPI, RGB, Adjustable Weights, 11 Programmable Buttons, On-Board Memory, PC / Mac Product Type: Gaming Mouse

Gaming Mouse Price: $39.99

Stray is one of the best games of the year, even for those who don’t generally play video games. Play as a stray kitty in a distopian future and save the world of robots!

Specs: PlayStation 5, other versions available

PlayStation 5, other versions available Product Type: Video Game

Video Game Price: $25.81

For the writer or student, a really great portable keyboard is important. The Pebble Keys 2 can alternate between devices, easily stow away, and feels GREAT to type on. On a plane? Connect to your phone and easily get out your thoughts without needing a laptop.

Specs: Multi-Device Bluetooth, Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS

Multi-Device Bluetooth, Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS Product Type: Bluetooth Keyboard

Bluetooth Keyboard Price: $32.99

Perfect for the budding podcaster, streamer, or gamer, the HyperX mic gives you crystal-clear audio in a really cool format.

Specs: PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac, USB-C, 24-bit/96 kHz, Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status

PC, PS4, PS5 and Mac, USB-C, 24-bit/96 kHz, Tap-to-Mute sensor with LED status Product Type: Microphone

Microphone Price: $39.99

While the Google Nest Thermostat doesn’t meet our under $50 requirement, the Nest Temp Sensor does! When paired with the Thermostat, it gives essential data to better and more accurately condition your home.

Specs: Google Assistant, 50-foot range, 2-year lifetime battery

Google Assistant, 50-foot range, 2-year lifetime battery Product Type: Temperature Sensor

Temperature Sensor Price: $38.49

Work, gaming, and streaming all require a solid, high-quality webcam! The NexiGo has a decent 1080p camera and built-in microphone.

Specs: Full 1080p, Digital Zoom and FOV control, Noise-Cancelling Microphone, USB

Full 1080p, Digital Zoom and FOV control, Noise-Cancelling Microphone, USB Product Type: Digital Webcam

Digital Webcam Price: $38.49

Old-school lighters use butane and an igniter to create a flame that can easily be blown out or run dry. An arc lighter uses electricity and creates a powerful arc that can instantly light candles (even really deep ones where a butane lighter doesn’t work) and won’t ever blow out. Plus, it can be endlessly recharged!

Specs: Rechargeable, LED Battery Display, Flexible

Rechargeable, LED Battery Display, Flexible Product Type: Rechargeable Electric Lighter

Rechargeable Electric Lighter Price: $9.99

Tired of your charging cable sliding away every time you unplug it? With the weighted knot, you can plug in and out without losing it behind your desk or bedside table. Available for iPhone and USB-C chargers.

Specs: USB-C to Apple Lightning (iPhone), USB-C (Android), 20W, 10-foot

USB-C to Apple Lightning (iPhone), USB-C (Android), 20W, 10-foot Product Type: Charging Cable

Charging Cable Price: $39.99

Let’s be honest. When was the last time you cleaned and sanitized your earbuds? Ya, go ahead and snag this kit to give your ears a gift.

Specs: 3 in 1 cleaner kit

3 in 1 cleaner kit Product Type: Earphone and Case Cleaning Kit

Earphone and Case Cleaning Kit Price: $8.99

Know a coffee lover? Get an electric gooseneck kettle for legendary pour-overs and a more elegant cup of tea.

Specs: 1200W-0.8L, Stainless Steel

1200W-0.8L, Stainless Steel Product Type: Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Electric Gooseneck Kettle Price: $39.99

For the tinkerer, the studious, the minimalist.

Specs: Dimmable, 3-color modes, ASB A+C Charging

Dimmable, 3-color modes, ASB A+C Charging Product Type: Desk Lamp

Desk Lamp Price: $39.99

A charging cable that moves with you, no matter which side you lay on while charging your phone in the bed.

Specs: Magnetic USB Cable , USB-C, Micro-USB

Magnetic USB Cable USB-C, Micro-USB Product Type: Charging Cable

Charging Cable Price: $20.99

Even campers, hunters, and outdoorsmen need their phones. Keep their phones warm (which increases the battery) with a thermal phone pouch!

Specs: Reflects 90% of Heat, No Cell or Wifi Interference, Splashproof

Reflects 90% of Heat, No Cell or Wifi Interference, Splashproof Product Type: Phone Protecting Pouch

Phone Protecting Pouch Price: $32.99

Get the latest in safety tech for a shockingly low price. Or, just take out the padding and have a biometrically secured case for anything!

Specs: Combination, Electronic, Key, 9.4 x 6.5 x 1.8 inches, Meets TSA requirements for checked baggage pistol safety.

Combination, Electronic, Key, 9.4 x 6.5 x 1.8 inches, Meets TSA requirements for checked baggage pistol safety. Product Type: Portable Biometric Safe

Portable Biometric Safe Price: $45.99

Travel enthusiast? Here’s a universal charger that covers, well, it all. This covers US/JP/CN, AU, EU, and UK sockets, meeting the requirements for more than 150 countries worldwide. Plus, it has an incredibly high 65W output.

Specs: PD3.0 & QC3.0 fast charging, US/JP/CN, AU, EU, and UK, 65W

PD3.0 & QC3.0 fast charging, US/JP/CN, AU, EU, and UK, 65W Product Type: Universal Adapter

Universal Adapter Price: $39.99

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.