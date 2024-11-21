Live Price Updates: Does Bitcoin Soar Past $100,000 Today? Canva

Live Updates

The post-election rally in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to roar. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin is at $96,932. We’re keeping this blog updated with live updates throughout the day tracking whether today is the day Bitcoin breaks the historic $100,000 milestone.

Here’s a look at how Bitcoin’s returns look in recent years:

Past 24 Hours: Up 2.71%

Past 7 Days: Up 8.39%

Since The Day Before the Election: 43%

Year-To-Date: Up 119.4%

Past 5 Years: Up 1,220%

Bitcoin is far from alone in seeing strong recent gains. In the past week XRP is up 55%, Cardano is up 43%, and Solana is up 17%.

Why is Bitcoin Rallying?

The overriding reason Bitcoin is rallying is that Donald Trump campaigned as the pro-cryptocurrency candidate. The most recent news creating a tailwind for cryptocurrencies is reports that Trump is considering creating a position to oversee policy and regulation on cryptocurrencies across the federal government.

The very bull case of how a Trump Administration could boost Bitcoin prices is the creation of a strategic Bitcoin strategic reserve. Prediction markets like Polymarket are now selling contracts on whether this happens, with ‘Yes’ contracts selling for $.43 and ‘No’ contracts selling for $.60.

On the prediction market front, Polymarket contracts on Bitcoin hitting $100,000 in November trade for $.72. So while Bitcoin is now extremely close to this level, prediction markets are a bit more ‘conservative’ than you might imagine.

This is a live post that will be updated throughout the day as more Bitcoin price news emerges.