Live Price Updates: Does Bitcoin Soar Past $100,000 Today?

Bitcoin to $100,000
Canva
Eric Bleeker
Published:
Last Updated:

Live Updates

Can Bitcoin ETF Holdings Pass Satoshi?

Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst posted an interesting comparison on X today. He noted that U.S. Bitcoin ETFs have now surpassed $100 billion in assets under management ($104 billion by his estimates).

That puts Bitocin ETFs at 97% of the way to passing Satoshi as the biggest holder of Bitcoin.

It seems that a $100,000 price isn’t the only record-breaking milestone that Bitcoin could see today.

Microstrategy Falling Today

While Bitcoin’s price approaches $100,000, crypto-adjacent stocks aren’t soaring across the board today. Microstrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is down nearly 10% today.

Citron Research, which is a short-seller that’s been successful in attracting attention to its shorts, announced its now short the company. Microstrategy has attracted attention from the short-selling community as the company’s market cap and the value of its Bitcoin holdings continue to diverge.

The post-election rally in Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) continues to roar. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Bitcoin is at $96,932. We’re keeping this blog updated with live updates throughout the day tracking whether today is the day Bitcoin breaks the historic $100,000 milestone. 

Here’s a look at how Bitcoin’s returns look in recent years:

  • Past 24 Hours: Up 2.71%
  • Past 7 Days: Up 8.39% 
  • Since The Day Before the Election: 43%
  • Year-To-Date: Up 119.4%
  • Past 5 Years: Up 1,220% 

Bitcoin is far from alone in seeing strong recent gains. In the past week XRP is up 55%, Cardano is up 43%, and Solana is up 17%. 

Why is Bitcoin Rallying?

The overriding reason Bitcoin is rallying is that Donald Trump campaigned as the pro-cryptocurrency candidate. The most recent news creating a tailwind for cryptocurrencies is reports that Trump is considering creating a position to oversee policy and regulation on cryptocurrencies across the federal government. 

The very bull case of how a Trump Administration could boost Bitcoin prices is the creation of a strategic Bitcoin strategic reserve. Prediction markets like Polymarket are now selling contracts on whether this happens, with ‘Yes’ contracts selling for $.43 and ‘No’ contracts selling for $.60. 

On the prediction market front, Polymarket contracts on Bitcoin hitting $100,000 in November trade for $.72. So while Bitcoin is now extremely close to this level, prediction markets are a bit more ‘conservative’ than you might imagine. 

This is a live post that will be updated throughout the day as more Bitcoin price news emerges. 

 
