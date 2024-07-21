Would a Trump Win Push Bitcoin Over $100,000? Canva

The 2024 U.S. Presidential election is entering the stretch run. With Donald Trump leading polls, we take a look at what a win in November could do to the price of Bitcoin. Trump has made a number of positive quotes about the cryptocurrency and there’s reason to believe a future Trump administration would create a more favorable regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies in general.

Key Points

Bitcoin’s price has been on the rise and a factor in its rally has been the possibility of a more favorable regulatory environment after the 2024 Presidential election.

Donald Trump has said, “[W]e want all the remaining Bitcoin to be made in the USA!” In addition, his running mate JD Vance personally owns cryptocurrencies and has expressed concern with past regulation in the space.

Could Donald Trump Drive the Price of Bitcoin to $100,000

Here are some highlights from the conversation between Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith.

The political backdrop has been boosting Bitcoin in recent weeks.

The big question is, would a Trump victory in November really change Bitcoin’s direction? Let’s look at the details and what specifically Donald Trump has said about Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general.

First off, while politics is playing a part in Bitcoin’s recent price movements, there are other factors.

First, there are rising expectations of rate cuts from the Fed this year.

That’s always going to move the price of Bitcoin. We saw Bitcoin fall in 2022 as the Fed Funds rate ratcheted up. We’ve seen it rise as rates stabilized and investors looked ahead to when rate cuts might begin.

That’s just the recent history and we are in a period now where three rate cuts in 2024 is the consensus estimate from Wall Street.

So, there’s that aspect.

The next aspect is what a Trump victory could do for Bitcoin.

From a pure data perspective, it’s hard to ignore that after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump last Saturday, betting markets quickly increased Trump’s odds of winning the election from around 60% to a high of 69%.

And at this same time, Bitcoin itself rallied.

Clearly, traders are betting that a Trump Presidency would be good for Bitcoin.

Why is that?

Well, Trump has said, “We want all the remaining Bitcoin to be made in the USA!”

And has said any attempts to hamper Bitcoin “Only helps China and Russia.”

In addition, you had Trump choose JD Vance as a running mate.

Vance was a VC and has said regulation of cryptocurrencies is “backward.” Perhaps most importantly, he actually owns cryptocurrencies himself. So Vance clearly believes in the asset class.

Finally, I would note this week saw Mark Andreessen and Ben Horowitz – two of the most influential VCs in the crypto space – come out in support of Trump.

I listened to the Podcast where they laid out their logic. It sounds like a deep, deep frustration with the regulatory apparatus of the Biden administration is the root of their beliefs.

So, I’m personally buying the idea that a Trump victory would be a major catalyst for Bitcoin’s share price.

Regulations and a lack of legal clarity have really hampered the development of the broader crypto space. Any activity there and progress should lift all boats, including Bitcoin’s price. And I’m very confident any appointees from a Trump administration would be much more supportive of crypto relative to current SEC Chairman Gary Gensler.

Further, Trump pushing for looser monetary policy likely strengthens the appeal of Bitcoin itself.

And finally, you have some catalysts like Trump talking about making Bitcoin a strategic reserve asset.

So, yes, it would surprise me if given all the above, if Trump is elected you didn’t see Bitcoin break $100,000 during his presidency.

