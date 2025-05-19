Nvidia Plans to Crush Competition BING-JHEN HONG / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It is not enough for Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) to make the world’s most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) chips. It plans to offer the technology infrastructure that links them together and makes them run more efficiently. This is another step forward for a company that cannot be stopped as it has dominated what may be the most important technology in history.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) plans to offer the technology infrastructure that links artificial intelligence chips together and makes them run more efficiently.

This could make electricity-hungry installations less likely to use what are already record levels of electricity.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

“Using NVLink Fusion, hyperscalers can work with the NVIDIA partner ecosystem to integrate NVIDIA rack-scale solutions for seamless deployment in data center infrastructure,” the company said. In other words, Nvidia will offer technology to outside firms that will tie chips together to speed up chip-to-chip communication.

Tech companies that deploy AI chips across server systems can buy pre-configured racks. This allows them to skip a step, speeding up the ability to knit servers together and do so rapidly at scale. Usually, AI companies have to turn to third parties to do this or do it on their own. Nvidia calls this “interconnect technology.”

Using Less Electricity

gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

The new platform, in theory, speeds up the rate at which tech companies can build server systems that run AI chips. Nvidia also says its technology is more efficient. This could make electricity-hungry installations less likely to use what are already record levels of electricity.

Former CEO Eric Schmidt recently said in a presentation, “99 Percent of All Electricity Will Be Used to Power Superintelligent AI.” He added in comments to the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, “What we need from you is energy in all forms, renewable, non-renewable, whatever. It needs to be there, and it needs to be there quickly.”

Energy use is at the heart of what could slow AI availability and adoption. AI server farms must compete across a weak U.S. electricity grid and limited energy generation that already supplies residential and legacy business customers, Bitcoin mining, and a rising use of air conditioning worldwide driven by global warming.

AI giants, including Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon, have been looking for places and ways to provide electricity for their AI aspirations. Some will rely on new nuclear energy installations, solar, and wind. However, electricity will not be available online fast enough to feed their energy hunger. Nvidia may have just launched a system that will help.

Nvidia Stock Price Prediction and Forecast 2025-2030