Forget EVs — This Is What Could Help Tesla Supercharge Your Portfolio

Forget EVs — This Is What Could Help Tesla Supercharge Your Portfolio

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

Key Points Tesla (TSLA) has underperformed other Magnificent 7 stocks in 2025, down over 6% year-to-date.

(TSLA) has underperformed other Magnificent 7 stocks in 2025, down over 6% year-to-date. Shares jumped 5.8% this morning, edging closer to break-even for the year.

Diversification could make TSLA a buy despite EV slowdowns.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) has been the weakest link among the Magnificent 7 in 2025, down roughly 6.5% year-to-date while peers like Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) ride the AI wave. The broader S&P 500 has climbed 12%, leaving Tesla trailing significantly.

Soft electric vehicle (EV) demand, fierce competition, and economic pressures have weighed heavily on TSLA stock, casting doubts on its growth narrative. Yet, this morning’s sharp 5.8% surge brings shares closer to break-even for the year, sparking renewed interest.

Surprisingly, today’s jump has nothing to do with EVs or autonomous driving breakthroughs. Instead, it’s driven by Tesla’s bold leap into energy infrastructure, a move that could redefine its role in the tech landscape.

Tesla’s Grid-Scale Game-Changer

At a recent event in Las Vegas, Tesla unveiled the Megablock, a revolutionary electric grid-level battery system designed to supercharge large-scale energy storage projects. This isn’t just an incremental upgrade; it’s a pre-engineered powerhouse that bundles four Megapack 3 units — each boasting 5 megawatt hours (MWh) of capacity — with integrated transformers and switchgear.

The Megablock will allow developers to erect massive storage sites 23% faster and at up to 40% lower construction cost slashing deployment times to as little as 20 business days for 1 gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity. Operating in extreme temperatures from -40°C to 60°C, the Megablock delivers a site density of 248 MWh per acre, making it ideal for utilities and commercial operators racing to stabilize grids.

Production kicks off in late 2026 at Tesla’s new 50 GWh Houston factory, with battery cells sourced globally, including from a 7 GWh Nevada facility. This innovation builds on Tesla’s existing Megapack lineup, which already dominates utility-scale storage, but the Megablock’s plug-and-play design addresses a critical bottleneck: installation complexity.

As grids strain under renewable intermittency, this could unlock billions of dollars in projects worldwide.

Why Energy Storage Is the New Frontier

AI data centers are devouring electricity at unprecedented rates — projections show U.S. demand doubling by 2030, driven by hyperscalers like Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN). Training models and running inference require constant, massive power, often clashing with renewable sources’ variability.

Enter grid-level batteries like the Megablock: they store excess solar and wind energy for peak AI usage, preventing blackouts and curbing reliance on fossil fuels. Tesla’s solution could be a massive hit, positioning the company as a linchpin in AI infrastructure.

With deployments already powering regions like California and Texas, the Megablock scales this impact, potentially powering 400,000 homes from a single month’s output.

The Hidden AI Play as Chip Hype Cools

As chipmakers like Nvidia fade from their blistering valuations — NVDA stock has been trading sideways for the past month — and software firms like Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) grapple with their own valuation concerns, energy stocks emerge as the next big AI bet.

AI’s voracious appetite isn’t just for GPUs; it’s for reliable, scalable power. Traditional energy giants and innovators like Tesla could capture this wave, with batteries enabling cleaner, faster grid expansions.

Investors eyeing AI infrastructure — a market potentially worth trillions — should note energy as a crucial component. Tesla’s energy segment grew 67% in 2024 and could eclipse EVs in revenue contribution, drawing capital from overextended tech plays.

Key Takeaway

Though Tesla is mostly (and rightly) viewed as an EV company, its portfolio brims with more moving parts — energy storage, solar, and robotics — that could redefine its trajectory. With the EV market remaining soft due to high interest rates and subsidy cuts, these ancillary businesses are poised to shine.

The Megablock announcement highlights this diversification, potentially injecting fresh momentum into TSLA. Lagging its Magnificent 7 peers and the broader market by wide margins, Tesla now looks undervalued for growth-oriented investors. This could transform TSLA stock into a compelling buy, blending AI-adjacent energy plays with long-term innovation.