Musk’s xAI Worth $200 Billion

Investing
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 20, 2025 | Updated 11:25 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Elon Musk’s xAI is a mash-up of the social media company X and his xAI particular intelligence company. When the two were thrown together in March, X was given a valuation of $33 billion, and xAI at $80 billion. There was not a great deal to support these figures. However, institutional investors don’t seem to care. Musk recently raised $10 billion for the company, which gives it a $200 billion valuation, a jump of 76% in six months.
The jump says something about Musk or AI valuations or both. xAI competitors have also seen huge increases in valuations. Anthropic raised $13 billion, which gave it a $183 billion valuation. OpenAI, the industry leader, held a secondary share sale that valued it at $500 billion. If OpenAI were a public company, it would be worth more than Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM).
Almost all the money raised by these companies is to build AI server farms, some of which are the size of several football fields. Musk bought a one-million-square-foot piece of property outside Memphis. Meta will build a property in Louisiana to build a 400 million square foot server facility.
Taken together, Meta (NASDAQ: META), Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), and the largest private AI companies have announced plans to invest $500 billion in AI facilities this year. And, if AI fulfills the promise of becoming the most important technology in history, the investment may be cheap when people look back on 2025 as the year AI began investing unbelievable sums in it.
The valuation proposition of xAI may be absurd if AI does not take off. However, just as absurd is the value it gave to X, which just a year ago was looked at as the worst investment Musk had ever made. As xAI raised money, the value of the social network will be masked in the calculations. This is good for Musk, because X had become such a severe problem to value a faltering company.
The image featured for this article is © 24/7 Wall St.
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
Elon Musk can almost stop worrying about the value of Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock. His net worth has started to…
Tesla's annual unit sales dropped for the first time in its history. The stock pulled back, reducing Elon Musk's net…
Elon Musk has received $26 billion of restricted Tesla shares to keep him focused on the EV maker. His net…
The stock market rally has lifted Elon Musk’s net worth by $35 billion. Tesla stock is the cornerstone of his…
After a period when Elon Musk’s net worth collapsed, it has recovered sharply. It stands at $381 billion, and it…
So far in 2025, Elon Musk’s net worth has dropped by $98 billion. Even so, he remains the richest man…
Elon Musk’s net worth has risen nearly $7 billion as Tesla stock has recovered. That net worth is based on…
Elon Musk’s net worth has declined by 71% so far in 2025. Tesla's deliveries fell sharply in the second quarter.
When Tesla announced poor second-quarter earnings, the stock tumbled and Elon Musk’s net worth took a $19.5 billion hit.