Delta CEO Apologizes for Cancellations, but Should He?

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s (NYSE: DAL) CEO has apologized for the flight cancellations due to a widespread tech outage.

Yet, CEOs from other affected companies have not followed suit.

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE: DAL) CEO Ed Bastian apologized for the cancellations of Delta flights, which were part of delays or cancellations of thousands of flights across the country. A system update of Windows software by software security firm CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD) triggered these cancellations and delays.

“I want to apologize to every one of you who has been impacted by these events. We understand how difficult it can be when your travels are disrupted,” Bastian said. It appears that Delta had to cancel more flights than other carriers, but in each case, the fault was not that of the airline. The trouble went beyond airlines to medical offices, investment companies, and other modes of transportation. No companies from those industries appear to have apologized either.

Delta went the extra mile to help its passengers. It offered employees double pay to remain on the job and help. This money will primarily go to flight attendants,

Bastian’s apology might have made sense if poor management caused Delta’s delays and cancellations. But that does not seem to be the case. Either all other airline CEOs should have apologized, or Bastian should not have.

