This State Has the Most Car Crashes fabphoto / E+ via Getty Images

There are almost 6 million car crashes a year in the United States. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports that there are over 40,000 deaths from these accidents. The rate of accidents varies substantially from state to state. Massachusetts takes the top spot based on crashes per total drivers.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: A recent analysis reveals that Massachusetts has the greatest rate of car crashes in the United States.

Reasons for the high rates in New England are unclear.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The reasons for the crash rate in Massachusetts are unclear. The state government may be aware of the problem and has taken several measures. It adopted a law for the use of hands-free mobile phones in 2020. Another piece of legislation created a law for how drivers operate their vehicles around what is termed “vulnerable road users.” The law also added rules about the engagement of roadside workers, bikes, and people on foot. However, there is no direct proof about whether these plans improved crash rates.

Insurify reports that the Massachusetts accident rate is 6.07%. New Hampshire (5.81%), Rhode Island (5.63%), and Maine (5.38%) follow. No reason was given for why the states with the worst records are in New England.

There is no geographic concentration among the states with the best accident records. They are led by Michigan (1.68%), Mississippi (2.86%), Illinois (3.02%), New Mexico (3.03%), and Hawaii (3.31%).

Another set of data has to do with age. The rate of car crashes among baby boomers was 3.12% in 2024. Among Gen X, the figure was 3.51%. Among millennials, it was 4.24%, and among Gen Z it was 6.84%.

These Are the Best Cars for Winter Driving

Are You Ahead, or Behind on Retirement? (sponsor) If you’re one of the over 4 Million Americans set to retire this year, you may want to pay attention. Finding a financial advisor who puts your interest first can be the difference between a rich retirement and barely getting by, and today it’s easier than ever. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three fiduciary financial advisors that serve your area in minutes. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Start your search now. Don’t waste another minute; get started right here and help your retirement dreams become a retirement reality.