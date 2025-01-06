The Most Dangerous State for Driving in Bad Weather DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Cars are among the most dangerous ways Americans can travel. On a per-thousand death rate, they beat airplanes, buses, ships, and trains. There are about 6 million car accidents per year, and about 41,000 people died last year. Weather is a consideration in accidents; some states are much more dangerous than others.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Weather is a big consideration when it comes to car accidents.

A recent analysis reveals that some states are much more dangerous than others.

A new study looked at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to determine accidents by state. The conclusions were based on “weather-related” accidents per 100,000 residents. Weather was not the only contributor to weather-based accidents. According to the report:

The weather-related accident rate is influenced not just by weather patterns but also by road infrastructure and driver preparedness. Better drainage systems, consistent road maintenance, and public awareness campaigns about safe driving in adverse weather can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.

Mississippi ranked at the top of the list with 108.89 accidents per 100,000 people. The reasons given were rain and roads affected by high temperatures. These triggered “slick surfaces.” Wyoming, a cold state compared to the warm weather in Mississippi, ranked second with a rate of 94.49. This was attributed to bad winter weather. Rainstorms put South Carolina third on the list with a rate of 91.39.

At the far end of the spectrum, Hawaii was the safest state for driving in bad weather, with an accident rate per 100,000 people of a mere 34.30. The study did not give a reason. The same was true with the state in the number two spot. This was Washington at 36.22.

The NHTSA does warn people about driving in certain kinds of weather. These include wet pavement, rain, fog, snow, icy pavement, and slush.

