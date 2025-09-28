Snow-Ready Rides: The Best Winter Vehicles

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

Most people underestimate the danger of driving in snow.

Some vehicles are made specifically for colder climates, making them much safer.

Download our free report on the best stocks we recommend to every investor.

As anyone who has lived in regions that experience snow, sleet, hail, blizzards, and extreme cold temperatures will tell you, not just any car can take you where you need to go. During inclement weather, wheels and brakes can function differently than on dry roads. A driver’s visibility could be limited, and road signs and road markings can become covered.

Drivers need to remain extra alert and able to make quick decisions. Some features of a vehicle that can help counter these altered conditions include all-wheel drive, excellent safety ratings, vigorous safety testing, multiple safety features, excellent high and low beams, superior braking systems, interior heating reliability, and a decent driver assist package never hurts either. Vehicles marked “not rated” were not re-tested for the exact model year, though many have crash data from prior years.

This post was updated on September 28, 2025 to clarify features of select models, the “not rated” designation, phasing out of the 2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country, MSRP of the Jeep Wagoneer, and the Volvo XC40 name.

2025 Subaru Outback

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: Not rated

Not rated Base MSRP: $31,415-$46,150

Thanks to Subaru’s standard Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and the availability of X-MODE / dual-function drive modes (Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud) on Wilderness trims, the 2025 Outback is built to handle slick, snowy roads. Its generous 9.5 inches of ground clearance (on the Wilderness variant) helps it traverse deeper snow without bottoming out. Plus, Subaru’s long reputation for reliable AWD makes this a go-to for drivers in regions where winter conditions are recurring.

2025 Ford Bronco

gopixa / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: Not rated

Not rated Base MSRP: $41,990

The 2025 Bronco continues to offer standard 4×4 capability, which gives it a leg up when roads turn from wet to frozen. Its design also includes cold-weather engineering: for example, the engine block heater system has been tested down to –30 °C to support dependable winter starts. In real-world reviews, owners praise its confidence in slush and loose snow, especially when equipped with the right tires and terrain modes.

2025 Toyota Land Cruiser

www.toyota.com

NHTSA Rating: Not rated

Not rated Base MSRP: $58,195

Toyota has tuned the 2025 Land Cruiser for serious off-road and winter use with features like Multi-Terrain Select, which includes a Deep Snow mode to optimize traction in heavy snow and ice. It also offers rear and center locking differentials, giving drivers more control when one or more wheels lose grip on slippery surfaces. While its sheer size can be a disadvantage in tight, icy streets, on open snowy roads or rural routes it brings a mix of capability, robustness, and stability that many drivers in cold climates will appreciate.

2024 Acura MDX SUV AWD

Wolterk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: MDX has NHTSA crash test scores (2022–2024), though they are not always updated every year

MDX has NHTSA crash test scores (2022–2024), though they are not always updated every year Base MSRP: $50,150

This Acura has an array of features. An attractive feature is that it comes with the Acura Maintenance Program. That means complimentary scheduled maintenance like oil changes, inspections, and tire rotations. Easily keeping current on maintenance allows drivers to be as safe as possible.

Super Handling All-Wheel Drive and 21-inch wheels work together in perfect unison to handle inclement weather. Although not rated by NHTSA, the Acura MDX was awarded the Top Safety Pick+ from the Insurance Institute Highway Safety (IIHS) in 2023.

Functional security features include Active Driving Assist, which includes an automated parking system, emergency braking, electronic rearview mirror, forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and active lane management.

2023 Volvo V90 Cross Country

Luca Piccini Basile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

Not Rated Base MSRP: $59,800

This Volvo was built for road trips in mind. Featuring a power-operated tailgate, 69 cubic feet of load compartment space when the rear seats are folded down, and 25.2 cubic feet when the seats are up. Avoid distraction with the Head-Up display and breathe easy with Volvo’s advanced air purifier that prevents 95% of toxic PM 2.5 particles. It’s worth noting that this model is being phased out in the U.S. in favor of newer electric wagons (like the V60/EX90).

2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Mordolff / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: Not Rated

Not Rated Base MSRP: $84,475

Safety is the priority with the Land Rover Range Rover Sport with a 360-degree surround-view camera system that even provides off-road views. It has a wading depth of 35.4 inches and a variety of powertrain options. These special features make it customizable to fit your weather needs. Stability and terrain management is enhanced with the adaptable electronic body roll control system and off-road cruise control. Comfort goes above and beyond with plenty of legroom and thoughtful storage.

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 4/5

: 4/5 Base MSRP: $29,890

The Mitsubishi Outlander is an excellent choice for moderate winter weather. Some highlighted safety features include pedestrian detection, Rear AEB (rear automatic emergency braking), and lane change assist which is especially useful for driving through snow. With 7 passenger seats, you can bring the whole family on your winter adventures.

2024 Chevrolet Tahoe

bluebeat76 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: 4/5

4/5 Base MSRP: $56,095

Features of this weather-ready vehicle include Super Cruise, allowing hands-free driving, forward collision alert and automatic emergency braking to reduce collisions and severity of unavoidable ones, and IntelliBeam which automatically adjusts high beams according to surrounding conditions.

Safety is elevated to the next level with driver seat vibration pulses or beeping in order to help the driver identify quickly potential threats of crashes, and alert to danger. Along with that, it offers high-definition surround vision that displays an overhead image of the surrounding area to assist with parking visibility.

2024 Jeep Wagoneer

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 4/5

: 4/5 Base MSRP: $62,000–$72,000

This powerful jeep offers the new standard Hurricane Twin-Turbo 510 horsepower Engine with up to 9,800 towing capacity that will allow you to bring anything along on your adventure. Off-roading and inclement weather are a breeze with the Quadra-Drive II 4×4 System that offers a rear electronic limited-slip differential and low-range gear ratio that automatically adjusts according to your “road,” in addition to the pre-set modes of the Selec-Terrain Traction Management System.

With power also comes safety as drivers are supported by 140 security and safety features viewable through the display screen. Passengers also get their own display screens to control amenities like heated or ventilated seating, ambient lights, climate settings, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

2024 Ford Expedition

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: 5/5

5/5 Base MSRP: $57,970

Ford Expedition’s BlueCruise was top-rated by Consumer Reports. BlueCruise is a collaborative safety feature that tracks the driver’s head position and eye gaze while using front cameras and sensors to allow hands-free highway driving. It controls the steering, braking, lane-centering, and acceleration to reduce driving fatigue. The powerful 400-horsepower 3.5L EcoBoost engine will get you to where you need to go and get there smoothly with its CCD (continuous controlled damping).

2023 Hyundai Kona SUV AWD

Emirhan Karamuk / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 Base MSRP: $23,475

The Hyundai Kona has a variety of stellar safety features on top of luxury extras. Besides safety, comfort is also an important aspect of driving in the winter weather. It’s hard to make sound driving decisions if you are freezing! With heated mirrors, heated seats, remote engine start, and automatic climate control, the Hyundai Kona is a favorite among chilly consumers. The Kona is also personalized to add even more features that will make driving in blizzards, ice, or snow a breeze. (The 2024 Kona has been fully redesigned, offering even more space and advanced tech)

2024 Toyota Camry

Getty Images / Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 Base MSRP: $26,420

Toyota has rolled out its newest safety package, the Safety Sense 2.5+, which delivers elite driver assistance and active safety technology. Among its features are millimeter-wave radar and high-resolution cameras that assist drivers in lane tracing, which is especially helpful in inclement weather. This dynamic radar cruise control automatically adjusts the speed to account for upcoming slower vehicles, and automatic high beams automatically toggle between low and high beams to keep everyone on the road safe.

Of course, the 2024 Toyota Camry also offers customizable comfort in addition to safety. Dual-zone climate control for passengers in the front and back which even features rear-seat vents, and ample amount of space for everyone. You can even choose between a 4 or 6-cylinder to fit your ideal winter capabilities.

2024 Mazda CX-5

Elise240SX / Wikimedia Commons

NHTSA Rating: 5/5

5/5 Base MSRP: $29,300

Driving through a winter wonderland can be safe and comfortable with a front wiper deicer, heated steering wheel, and heated front seats. In regards to safety, i-ACTIV all-wheel drive offers security checks of road conditions 200 times per second in order to respond to road conditions. It also uses an array of sensors to determine the driver’s intent and adjusts accordingly.

2023 Ford Bronco

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 Base MSRP: $34,890

This off-road expert vehicle features a 4×4 powertrain and signature Terrain Management System™. The undercarriage comes with optional steel bash plates to increase durability. The adventure continues with the Trail Turn Assist, sway-bar disconnect, and front and rear-locking differential. The locking differential allows each tire to spin in unison. Ford guarantees that the Bronco’s G.O.A.T. Modes (Goes Over Any Type of Terrain) will meet just about any of your needs.

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

THEPALMER / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: 5/5

5/5 Base MSRP: $36,495

Voted Top 2024 IIHS Top Safety Pick, the 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee is the perfect pick for winter driving. Customizable two or three rows, available in gas, hybrid, and fully electric. This adventure vehicle can accommodate up to 7 passengers with even more room for cargo. Luckily, an attractive feature of the Cherokee is its 17-channel amplifier with 19 custom-designed speakers as well as a superior 10-inch subwoofer that will elevate any drive with your perfect soundtrack.

2023 Volvo XC40

Sjo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 Base MSRP: $37,445

Be safe and environmentally mindful with the all-electric CX40. The fast charge feature ensures you are at full power in as little as 28 minutes. The electric range will get you nearly 293 miles on your adventure with a stunning 402 horsepower. Featuring innovative technology like built-in Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play. Safety is elevated with Pixel Headlights that won’t blind the other drivers on the road. Driving assistance includes features such as auto brake support, 360-degree parking view, Blind Spot Information System (BLIS), and a superior protective body structure.

2023 Toyota RAV4 Prime

Public Domain / Wiki Commons

NHTSA Rating: 5/5

5/5 Base MSRP: $43,690

With an all-wheel drive powertrain and 302 horsepower, the Toyota RAV4 hybrid combines technology and comfort to deliver the perfect vehicle. Included is Toyota’s Safety Sense 2.5+ which includes full-speed range dynamic radar cruise control (DRCC), pre-collision system with pedestrian detection (PCS w/PD), lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and even road sign assist. Further credentials include a 2023 IIHS Top Safety Pick Award.

2024 Volvo XC60

Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating : 5/5

: 5/5 Base MSRP: $47,050

This mild hybrid vehicle is plug-in-free, accelerates from 0–60 MPH in 6.5 seconds, and delivers an impressive 247 horsepower. Ride in luxury with 10-point massage Nappa leather seats, driftwood décor, and a panoramic roof.

The safety features match the luxurious quality you would expect from Volvo, including driver assistance technology which automatically adjusts your speed, centered in your lane, and gentle steer assist. Driving through snow is a breeze when you activate Off-Road mode with increased ground clearance, and offers an innovative Head-up display that shows your speed, navigation, and other customizable information to keep your focus on the road.

2023 Ford Expedition

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

NHTSA Rating: 5/5

5/5 Base MSRP: $55.630

The Ford Expedition is a spacious, three-row SUV that is as comfortable and powerful as it is safe. With seating up to 8 passengers, anyone can tag along on your adventures. Traction isn’t an issue with the 4WD Terrain Management System™. The Continuous Controlled Damping (CCD) adapts the suspension via a mounted grille camera to anticipate upcoming rough patches.