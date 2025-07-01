Travel

Avoid These 50 Cities with the Most Bed Bugs in 2025

Oklahoma | Bricktown, Oklahoma City
DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images
Christian Drerup
Published:

Whichever way you slice it (or scratch it), bed bugs are a nuisance. These parasitic insects feed on human blood, generally at night while their unsuspecting hosts sleep unaware. They cause itchy bites and skin irritation and can even spark an allergic reaction in some individuals. Alongside physical discomfort, bed bugs can lead to anxiety, sleep disturbance, and significant stress. A major concern is how quickly these tiny pests can spread, traveling undetected on clothing and suitcases.

To determine the cities with the most bed bugs, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed a report released by the pest control company Terminix. They did U.S. travelers a favor by compiling a ranking of the most bedbug-infested American cities. Information collected is based on service data for over 300 branches nationwide across 2024. The report may surprise you, with a “notable surge in bed bug activity” across a handful of states.

This slideshow will cover the states with the highest incidents of bed bugs, counting cases in personal residences, hotels, and hospitals. Some cities, such as Philadelphia, remain on the list from last year. However, others have jumped way up in ranking, including Los Angeles. Check to see if your favorite city makes the list.

Why It Matters

Luggage, travel and walking with couple in airport together for overseas journey, trip or vacation. Holding hands, love or smile with man and woman tourist in lobby, pulling suitcase for boarding
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Americans love to travel, whether visiting urban, action-packed cities or glamping in nature at a national park. But nothing can ruin a trip faster than an infestation of bed bugs. While often undetected for days, these insects may not become apparent until the end of your trip, or even after you’ve returned home, bringing the tiny pests along with you. If you have the option of traveling to an assortment of cities, we know you’d prefer to choose the one that is not overrun with bed bugs. Use this list to know which cities to avoid in 2025.

50. Montgomery, AL

Montgomery, AL | Montgomery, Alabama, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

49. Palm Springs, CA

golf course at sunset in palm springs, california, usa
Isogood_patrick / Shutterstock.com

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

48. Roanoke, VA

Peeter Viisimaa / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

47. Salisbury, MD

Eric Fischer / Flickr

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

46. Champaign, IL

Illinifan2003 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #10
  • Change in ranking: +36

45. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

44. Omaha, NE

city+in+Nebraska | Omaha
Omaha by Pat Hawks / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #36
  • Change in ranking: +8

43. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

42. Harrisburg, PA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #43
  • Change in ranking: -1

41. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

40. Toledo, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #32
  • Change in ranking: +8

39. Paducah, KY

JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

38. Birmingham, AL

Alabama | Birmingham, Alabama, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial Panorama
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

37. Miami, FL

Miami+USA+tourism | Miami Beach
romanboed / Flickr

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #45
  • Change in ranking: -8

36. Wichita, KA

Sedgwick Kansas | Wichita, Kansas, USA Downtown Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

35. Richmond, VA

richmond, va | Richmond, Virginia, USA Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #17
  • Change in ranking: +18

34.
BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

33. Sacramento, CA

Sacramento, California | Sacramento Tower Bridge and Sacramento Capitol Mall
JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

32. San Diego, CA

San Diego, California | Downtown San Diego Skyline Aerial
Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

31. Louisville, KY

Kentucky | Louisville, Kentucky, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #49
  • Change in ranking: –18

30. Orlando, FL

Orlando, Florida | Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #46
  • Change in ranking: -16

29. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

28. Lexington, KY

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #50
  • Change in ranking: –22

27. Charleston, SC

Charleston County, South Carolina | Charleston, South Carolina, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #26
  • Change in ranking: +1

26. Tampa, FL

Tampa, Florida | Tampa, Florida Skyline
SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #31
  • Change in ranking: -5

25. Kansas City, MI

Kansas City, Missouri | Kansas City, Missouri, USA Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

24. Little Rock, AR

Arkansas | Little Rock, Arkansas, USA Skyline
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

23. St. Louis, MI

St. Louis Missouri | St. Louis downtown
f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #19
  • Change in ranking: +4

22. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #30
  • Change in ranking: -8

21. Memphis, TN

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

20. Baltimore, MD

Maryland | Baltimore Maryland MD Inner Harbor Skyline Aerial
Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #16
  • Change in ranking: +4

19. Oklahoma City, OK

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #48
  • Change in ranking: -29

18. Boston, MA

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

  • Last year Orkin ranking: Not Ranked
  • Change in ranking: New to the list

17. Detroit, MI

Michigan | Detroit Aerial Panorama
pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #6
  • Change in ranking: +11

16. Denver, CO

denver+skyline | Denver Skyline at Sunset
Denver Skyline at Sunset by Larry Johnson / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #15
  • Change in ranking: +1

15. Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh+PA+bridge+ | Well Placed Benches
pdmjr99 / Flickr

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #21
  • Change in ranking: -6

14. Cincinatti, OH

sharrocks / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #12
  • Change in ranking: +2

13. Chicago, IL

Chicago+view | The St. Regis Chicago, viewed from Navy Pier
The St. Regis Chicago, viewed from Navy Pier by Masterpineapple421 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #1
  • Change in ranking: +12

12. Columbus, OH

Ohio state image | Aerial view of Columbus Ohio
espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #11
  • Change in ranking: +1

11. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #33
  • Change in ranking: -22

10. Indianapolis, IN

Indiana | Indianapolis, Indiana, USA
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #8
  • Change in ranking: +2

9. San Francisco, CA

San+Francisco+California | San Francisco, California, USA
pom-angers / Flickr

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #41
  • Change in ranking: -32

8. Washington, D.C.

Beautiful City of Washington DC - White House – USA
Markus Stappen / Shutterstock.com

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #7
  • Change in ranking: +1

7. Houston, TX

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #38
  • Change in ranking: -31

6. Atlanta, GA

Aerial View of the Atlanta Suburb of Sandy Springs, Georgia
Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #13
  • Change in ranking: -7

5. Dallas- Ft. Worth, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #22
  • Change in ranking: -17

4. Los Angeles, CA

Los+Angeles+view | Los Angeles - View from City Hall
Los Angeles - View from City Hall by roger4336 / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #5
  • Change in ranking: 1

3. Cleveland-Akron, OH

Cleveland+Ohio | skyline - Cleveland Ohio
timevanson / Flickr

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #4
  • Change in ranking: 1

2. New York City, NY

CENTRAL PARK IN NEW YORK CITY, BEAUTIFUL VIEW OF HIGH NYC SKYSCRAPERS AND GREEN PARK AREA IN SUN LIGHT
Here / Shutterstock.com

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #2
  • Change in ranking: 0

1. Philadelphia, PA

Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway
Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

  • Last year Orkin ranking: #3
  • Change in ranking: 2

 

