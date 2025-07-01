Avoid These 50 Cities with the Most Bed Bugs in 2025

Whichever way you slice it (or scratch it), bed bugs are a nuisance. These parasitic insects feed on human blood, generally at night while their unsuspecting hosts sleep unaware. They cause itchy bites and skin irritation and can even spark an allergic reaction in some individuals. Alongside physical discomfort, bed bugs can lead to anxiety, sleep disturbance, and significant stress. A major concern is how quickly these tiny pests can spread, traveling undetected on clothing and suitcases.
To determine the cities with the most bed bugs, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed a report released by the pest control company Terminix. They did U.S. travelers a favor by compiling a ranking of the most bedbug-infested American cities. Information collected is based on service data for over 300 branches nationwide across 2024. The report may surprise you, with a “notable surge in bed bug activity” across a handful of states.
This slideshow will cover the states with the highest incidents of bed bugs, counting cases in personal residences, hotels, and hospitals. Some cities, such as Philadelphia, remain on the list from last year. However, others have jumped way up in ranking, including Los Angeles. Check to see if your favorite city makes the list.
Why It Matters
Americans love to travel, whether visiting urban, action-packed cities or glamping in nature at a national park. But nothing can ruin a trip faster than an infestation of bed bugs. While often undetected for days, these insects may not become apparent until the end of your trip, or even after you’ve returned home, bringing the tiny pests along with you. If you have the option of traveling to an assortment of cities, we know you’d prefer to choose the one that is not overrun with bed bugs. Use this list to know which cities to avoid in 2025.
50. Montgomery, AL
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
49. Palm Springs, CA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
48. Roanoke, VA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
47. Salisbury, MD
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
46. Champaign, IL
- Last year Orkin ranking: #10
- Change in ranking: +36
45. Tyler, TX
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
44. Omaha, NE
- Last year Orkin ranking: #36
- Change in ranking: +8
43. Hartford, CT
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
42. Harrisburg, PA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #43
- Change in ranking: -1
41. Shreveport, LA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
40. Toledo, OH
- Last year Orkin ranking: #32
- Change in ranking: +8
39. Paducah, KY
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
38. Birmingham, AL
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
37. Miami, FL
- Last year Orkin ranking: #45
- Change in ranking: -8
36. Wichita, KA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
35. Richmond, VA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #17
- Change in ranking: +18
34.
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
33. Sacramento, CA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
32. San Diego, CA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
31. Louisville, KY
- Last year Orkin ranking: #49
- Change in ranking: –18
30. Orlando, FL
- Last year Orkin ranking: #46
- Change in ranking: -16
29. Tulsa, OK
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
28. Lexington, KY
- Last year Orkin ranking: #50
- Change in ranking: –22
27. Charleston, SC
- Last year Orkin ranking: #26
- Change in ranking: +1
26. Tampa, FL
- Last year Orkin ranking: #31
- Change in ranking: -5
25. Kansas City, MI
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
24. Little Rock, AR
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
23. St. Louis, MI
- Last year Orkin ranking: #19
- Change in ranking: +4
22. Nashville, TN
- Last year Orkin ranking: #30
- Change in ranking: -8
21. Memphis, TN
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
20. Baltimore, MD
- Last year Orkin ranking: #16
- Change in ranking: +4
19. Oklahoma City, OK
- Last year Orkin ranking: #48
- Change in ranking: -29
18. Boston, MA
- Last year Orkin ranking: Not Ranked
- Change in ranking: New to the list
17. Detroit, MI
- Last year Orkin ranking: #6
- Change in ranking: +11
16. Denver, CO
- Last year Orkin ranking: #15
- Change in ranking: +1
15. Pittsburgh, PA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #21
- Change in ranking: -6
14. Cincinatti, OH
- Last year Orkin ranking: #12
- Change in ranking: +2
13. Chicago, IL
- Last year Orkin ranking: #1
- Change in ranking: +12
12. Columbus, OH
- Last year Orkin ranking: #11
- Change in ranking: +1
11. Dayton, OH
- Last year Orkin ranking: #33
- Change in ranking: -22
10. Indianapolis, IN
- Last year Orkin ranking: #8
- Change in ranking: +2
9. San Francisco, CA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #41
- Change in ranking: -32
8. Washington, D.C.
- Last year Orkin ranking: #7
- Change in ranking: +1
7. Houston, TX
- Last year Orkin ranking: #38
- Change in ranking: -31
6. Atlanta, GA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #13
- Change in ranking: -7
5. Dallas- Ft. Worth, TX
- Last year Orkin ranking: #22
- Change in ranking: -17
4. Los Angeles, CA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #5
- Change in ranking: –1
3. Cleveland-Akron, OH
- Last year Orkin ranking: #4
- Change in ranking: –1
2. New York City, NY
- Last year Orkin ranking: #2
- Change in ranking: 0
1. Philadelphia, PA
- Last year Orkin ranking: #3
- Change in ranking: –2
