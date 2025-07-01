Avoid These 50 Cities with the Most Bed Bugs in 2025 DenisTangneyJr / E+ via Getty Images

Whichever way you slice it (or scratch it), bed bugs are a nuisance. These parasitic insects feed on human blood, generally at night while their unsuspecting hosts sleep unaware. They cause itchy bites and skin irritation and can even spark an allergic reaction in some individuals. Alongside physical discomfort, bed bugs can lead to anxiety, sleep disturbance, and significant stress. A major concern is how quickly these tiny pests can spread, traveling undetected on clothing and suitcases.

To determine the cities with the most bed bugs, 24/7 Wall Street reviewed a report released by the pest control company Terminix. They did U.S. travelers a favor by compiling a ranking of the most bedbug-infested American cities. Information collected is based on service data for over 300 branches nationwide across 2024. The report may surprise you, with a “notable surge in bed bug activity” across a handful of states.

This slideshow will cover the states with the highest incidents of bed bugs, counting cases in personal residences, hotels, and hospitals. Some cities, such as Philadelphia, remain on the list from last year. However, others have jumped way up in ranking, including Los Angeles. Check to see if your favorite city makes the list.

Why It Matters

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Americans love to travel, whether visiting urban, action-packed cities or glamping in nature at a national park. But nothing can ruin a trip faster than an infestation of bed bugs. While often undetected for days, these insects may not become apparent until the end of your trip, or even after you’ve returned home, bringing the tiny pests along with you. If you have the option of traveling to an assortment of cities, we know you’d prefer to choose the one that is not overrun with bed bugs. Use this list to know which cities to avoid in 2025.

50. Montgomery, AL

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

49. Palm Springs, CA

Isogood_patrick / Shutterstock.com

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

48. Roanoke, VA

Peeter Viisimaa / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

47. Salisbury, MD

Eric Fischer / Flickr

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

46. Champaign, IL

Illinifan2003 / Wikimedia Commons

Last year Orkin ranking: #10

Change in ranking: +36

45. Tyler, TX

jodi4art / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

44. Omaha, NE

Omaha by Pat Hawks / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Last year Orkin ranking: #36

Change in ranking: +8

43. Hartford, CT

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

42. Harrisburg, PA

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #43

Change in ranking: -1

41. Shreveport, LA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

40. Toledo, OH

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #32

Change in ranking: +8

39. Paducah, KY

JT Crawford / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

38. Birmingham, AL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

37. Miami, FL

romanboed / Flickr

Last year Orkin ranking: #45

Change in ranking: -8

36. Wichita, KA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

35. Richmond, VA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #17

Change in ranking: +18

34. BlazenImages / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

33. Sacramento, CA

JasonDoiy / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

32. San Diego, CA

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

31. Louisville, KY

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #49

Change in ranking: –18

30. Orlando, FL

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #46

Change in ranking: -16

29. Tulsa, OK

Davel5957 / E+ via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

28. Lexington, KY

J. Michael Jones / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #50

Change in ranking: –22

27. Charleston, SC

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #26

Change in ranking: +1

26. Tampa, FL

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #31

Change in ranking: -5

25. Kansas City, MI

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

24. Little Rock, AR

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

23. St. Louis, MI

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #19

Change in ranking: +4

22. Nashville, TN

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #30

Change in ranking: -8

21. Memphis, TN

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: Not ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

20. Baltimore, MD

Kruck20 / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #16

Change in ranking: +4

19. Oklahoma City, OK

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #48

Change in ranking: -29

18. Boston, MA

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock

Last year Orkin ranking: Not Ranked

Change in ranking: New to the list

17. Detroit, MI

pawel.gaul / E+ via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #6

Change in ranking: +11

16. Denver, CO

Denver Skyline at Sunset by Larry Johnson / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Last year Orkin ranking: #15

Change in ranking: +1

15. Pittsburgh, PA

pdmjr99 / Flickr

Last year Orkin ranking: #21

Change in ranking: -6

14. Cincinatti, OH

sharrocks / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #12

Change in ranking: +2

13. Chicago, IL

The St. Regis Chicago, viewed from Navy Pier by Masterpineapple421 / BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/)

Last year Orkin ranking: #1

Change in ranking: +12

12. Columbus, OH

espiegle / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #11

Change in ranking: +1

11. Dayton, OH

Nicholas Smith / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #33

Change in ranking: -22

10. Indianapolis, IN

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #8

Change in ranking: +2

9. San Francisco, CA

pom-angers / Flickr

Last year Orkin ranking: #41

Change in ranking: -32

8. Washington, D.C.

Markus Stappen / Shutterstock.com

Last year Orkin ranking: #7

Change in ranking: +1

7. Houston, TX

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #38

Change in ranking: -31

6. Atlanta, GA

Jacob Boomsma / Shutterstock.com

Last year Orkin ranking: #13

Change in ranking: -7

5. Dallas- Ft. Worth, TX

f11photo / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #22

Change in ranking: -17

4. Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles - View from City Hall by roger4336 / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Last year Orkin ranking: #5

Change in ranking: –1

3. Cleveland-Akron, OH

timevanson / Flickr

Last year Orkin ranking: #4

Change in ranking: –1

2. New York City, NY

Here / Shutterstock.com

Last year Orkin ranking: #2

Change in ranking: 0

1. Philadelphia, PA

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Last year Orkin ranking: #3

Change in ranking: –2

Most People Don’t Realize How Cheap Money Is Right Now Millions of Americans have missed the best money opportunity right under their noses. Personal loan ares are shockingly affordable today, and can be a secret weapon for that home improvement project, paying off a credit card, or covering an unexpected emergency. With rates starting at just 6.40% APR, frankly it’d be crazy to not consider one. It’s the smart time to take action. Compare top loan offers in under 2 minutes—with zero impact on your credit score—and get matched with lenders ready to help you move forward. See Your Loan Options Now