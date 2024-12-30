Cars and Drivers

These States Have the Most EV Charging Ports in America

Tesla Announces New Price Cuts Ahead Of Earnings Report
Electric vehicles have slowly been rising, and some states have started making changes to their infrastructure to support more EVs. However, some states have far more electric charging ports than others. Let’s take a look at which states have the most EV charging ports based on updated information from the U.S. Department of Energy

  Several states are leading in EV ports, with several far ahead of the others. 
  You probably won't be surprised as to which state is leading in electric vehicles. 
Why We’re Covering This

The electric vehicle industry and its sales are projected to grow further. In fact, some suggest that one in five vehicles sold by 2035 will be EVs. Based on this information, we find the electrical vehicle industry to be an important one to cover. We’ve also covered things like the most-searched EVs in America.

30. New Mexico

Albuquerque, New Mexico | Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA Cityscape
  • Ports: 810

New Mexico is a small state that’s making some progress toward making electric ports available to the public. 

29. Hawaii

Hawaiian Islands map,seen through a magnifying glass,selective focus
  • Ports: 822

Hawaii’s island geography is no barrier to EV adoption. Its 822 charging ports ensure sustainability and convenience for residents and tourists alike.

28. Arkansas

Arkansas | Downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas
  • Ports: 892

Arkansas’s charging ports may be fewer than other states, but this state is also more rural.

27. Kentucky

Shelbyville+Missouri | Interstate 64, Polksville, Kentucky
  • Ports: 968

Kentucky’s EV network includes 968 charging ports. This is a surprisingly high number for Kentucky, which is a mostly rural state. 

26. Iowa

Iowa road sign - 12 towns with cheapest gas in the state
  • Ports: 1,024

Iowa is gradually adopting EV technology, which supports urban and rural travelers alike. 

25. Kansas

Driving in snowfall - Colorado
  • Ports: 1,155

Kansas may be known for its wide-open spaces, but its 1,155 charging ports ensure EV drivers can explore the Sunflower State without worry.

24. Alabama

voted for president
  • Ports: 1,359

Alabama is expanding its EV infrastructure slowly, and it has added 1,359 charging ports. 

23. Oklahoma

forest in Illinois | Illinois River, Autumn, Sparrowhawk WMA
  • Ports: 1,530

Oklahoma has a growing EV market, which is currently supported by 1,530 charging ports. This makes it easier for drivers to travel in and through Oklahoma. 

22. South Carolina

Charleston County, South Carolina | Charleston, South Carolina, USA
  • Ports: 1,584

South Carolina has slowly been progressing towards a more comprehensive EV infrastructure. Most of these ports are in urban centers and around the scenic coastal area. 

21. Wisconsin

overlook from buena vista city park above alma wisconsin and the mississippi river along highway 35 or the great river road
  • Ports: 1,726

Wisconsin’s 1,726 charging ports are helping drivers across the state transition to electric vehicles, especially in key urban areas like Milwaukee and Madison.

20. Minnesota

Minnesota+shoreline | Shoreline of Lake Superior (Minnesota Point sandbar, south of Duluth, Minnesota, USA) 1
  • Ports: 2,359

Minnesota has a surprisingly high number of electric charging ports. Given the state’s rural nature, this is surprising! However, most charging ports are closer to urban areas. 

19. Utah

Utah body of water | Silver Lake Flat Reservoir
  • Ports: 2,566

Utah’s charging network, with 2,566 ports, supports its outdoor-loving population and growing reputation as an EV-friendly destination.

18. Missouri

map of missouri
  • Ports: 2,932

Missouri has almost 3,000 charging ports across its diverse landscape. Most of these are around the metropolitan areas, though. 

17. Oregon

Oregon welcomes you sign at state line. US-HWY 199 Redwood Highway in rain.
  • Ports: 3,559

Oregon’s eco-conscious culture is matched by its 3,559 charging ports. As you’d expect, most of these are concentrated around Portland, but there is a surprising number on rural highways, too. 

16. Michigan

Michigan state on the USA map
  • Ports: 3,732

Michigan is the heart of the auto industry, so perhaps it isn’t so surprising that it also made it onto this list. Its 3,732 charging ports are helping residents embrace the next generation of vehicles.

15. Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona, USA downtown cityscape at dusk.
  • Ports: 3,981

Arizona’s climate makes it a great place for EV vehicles, and its large number of charging ports is making it even more accessible for tourists. 

14. Illinois

Long Lake. Illinois. USA
  • Ports: 3,890

Illinois is making strides in the Midwest, with nearly 4,000 charging ports. The state’s infrastructure ensures drivers in Chicago and beyond can power up easily. 

13. Ohio

Shelbyville+Missouri | Interstate 64, Polksville, Kentucky
  • Ports: 4,269

Ohio has a lot of traffic from tourists traveling from the north and south of the country. Therefore, the state has also invested heavily in EV charging ports. 

12. Maryland

Maryland state on the map
  • Ports: 4,532

Maryland’s EV-friendly policies have resulted in over 4,500 charging ports, supporting drivers in both suburban and urban areas. Its infrastructure is a model for other mid-sized states.

11. New Jersey

Sea+Bright+New+Jersey | Shore
  • Ports: 4,497

New Jersey is almost in the top ten states for EV ports. Still, it is one of the EV infrastructure leaders in the Northeast. It has a strong commuter culture and dense urban centers, making EV ports a no-brainer in many areas. 

10. North Carolina

North Carolina on the map of USA
  • Ports: 4,761

North Carolina has a surprisingly high number of EV ports at 4,761. This helps drivers travel through the mountains and to the coast with ease. This state also plans to further their EV ports in the future. 

9. Virginia

  • Ports: 4,890

Virginia is another key player in the Mid-Atlantic region, with just under 5,000 charging ports. The state’s infrastructure supports its mix of suburban commuters and rural travelers.

8. Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Overlooking Benjamin Franklin Parkway
  • Ports: 4,944

Pennsylvania has almost 5,000 charging ports, which helps it support its urban centers like Philadelphia. 

7. Colorado

Colorado on the map of USA
  • Ports: 5,648

Colorado has pushed hard to make EVs accessible over the last few years. Currently, it has over 5,000 charging ports and plans to add even more. 

6. Georgia

State of Georgia on the map of the USA
  • Ports: 5,878

Georgia has almost 6,000 charging ports, making it the EV hub of the Southeast. These ports are concentrated heavily in Atlanta, though. 

5. Washington

Washington state | Bellevue
  • Ports: 6,439 

Washington’s eco-friendly policies make it a leader in EV infrastructure. With over 6,000 charging ports, the state is a haven for environmentally conscious drivers navigating urban areas.

4. Texas

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset
  • Ports: 10,638

The Lone Star State has a surprisingly high number of ports at over 10,000. However, given the state’s size, this does mean that they’re very spread out. Most are concentrated in urban areas.

3. Florida

Florida+state+image | Welcome To Florida Sign
  • Ports: 11,141

Thanks to its high tourist population, Florida has a growing network of EV ports. As a hub for road trips and scenic drives, Florida ensures EV drivers have access to chargers from the beaches to the Everglades.

2. New York

Aerial view of supertall buildings and skyscrapers of Billionaires Row in Midtown Manhattan at sunset. New York City
  • Ports: 15,799

New York ranks second, boasting almost 16,000 charging ports. With a focus on urban adoption and renewable energy, New York’s infrastructure supports a growing number of EVs, especially in dense metropolitan areas like New York City.

1. California

Macro Globe Map Detail 24 California
  • Ports: 49,154

California has an ambitious EV charging policy with over 50,000 charging ports. The state’s ambitious policies, like the goal to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, drive its massive investment in EV infrastructure. 

 
