These States Have the Most EV Charging Ports in America 2023

Electric vehicles have slowly been rising, and some states have started making changes to their infrastructure to support more EVs. However, some states have far more electric charging ports than others. Let’s take a look at which states have the most EV charging ports based on updated information from the U.S. Department of Energy.

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Several states are leading in EV ports, with several far ahead of the others.

You probably won’t be surprised as to which state is leading in electric vehicles.

Bill Pugliano / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The electric vehicle industry and its sales are projected to grow further. In fact, some suggest that one in five vehicles sold by 2035 will be EVs. Based on this information, we find the electrical vehicle industry to be an important one to cover. We’ve also covered things like the most-searched EVs in America.

30. New Mexico

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 810

New Mexico is a small state that’s making some progress toward making electric ports available to the public.

29. Hawaii

aaddyy/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 822

Hawaii’s island geography is no barrier to EV adoption. Its 822 charging ports ensure sustainability and convenience for residents and tourists alike.

28. Arkansas

Downtown Hot Springs, Arkansas by Ken Lund / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Ports: 892

Arkansas’s charging ports may be fewer than other states, but this state is also more rural.

27. Kentucky

kenlund / Flickr

Ports: 968

Kentucky’s EV network includes 968 charging ports. This is a surprisingly high number for Kentucky, which is a mostly rural state.

26. Iowa

gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 1,024

Iowa is gradually adopting EV technology, which supports urban and rural travelers alike.

25. Kansas

peeterv / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 1,155

Kansas may be known for its wide-open spaces, but its 1,155 charging ports ensure EV drivers can explore the Sunflower State without worry.

24. Alabama

Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 1,359

Alabama is expanding its EV infrastructure slowly, and it has added 1,359 charging ports.

23. Oklahoma

GracedByTheLight / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 1,530

Oklahoma has a growing EV market, which is currently supported by 1,530 charging ports. This makes it easier for drivers to travel in and through Oklahoma.

22. South Carolina

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 1,584

South Carolina has slowly been progressing towards a more comprehensive EV infrastructure. Most of these ports are in urban centers and around the scenic coastal area.

21. Wisconsin

Joe Ferrer/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 1,726

Wisconsin’s 1,726 charging ports are helping drivers across the state transition to electric vehicles, especially in key urban areas like Milwaukee and Madison.

20. Minnesota

Shoreline of Lake Superior (Minnesota Point sandbar, south of Duluth, Minnesota, USA) 1 by James St. John / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Ports: 2,359

Minnesota has a surprisingly high number of electric charging ports. Given the state’s rural nature, this is surprising! However, most charging ports are closer to urban areas.

19. Utah

craigpickup / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 2,566

Utah’s charging network, with 2,566 ports, supports its outdoor-loving population and growing reputation as an EV-friendly destination.

18. Missouri

Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 2,932

Missouri has almost 3,000 charging ports across its diverse landscape. Most of these are around the metropolitan areas, though.

17. Oregon

arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 3,559

Oregon’s eco-conscious culture is matched by its 3,559 charging ports. As you’d expect, most of these are concentrated around Portland, but there is a surprising number on rural highways, too.

16. Michigan

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 3,732

Michigan is the heart of the auto industry, so perhaps it isn’t so surprising that it also made it onto this list. Its 3,732 charging ports are helping residents embrace the next generation of vehicles.

15. Arizona

Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 3,981

Arizona’s climate makes it a great place for EV vehicles, and its large number of charging ports is making it even more accessible for tourists.

14. Illinois

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 3,890

Illinois is making strides in the Midwest, with nearly 4,000 charging ports. The state’s infrastructure ensures drivers in Chicago and beyond can power up easily.

13. Ohio

kenlund / Flickr

Ports: 4,269

Ohio has a lot of traffic from tourists traveling from the north and south of the country. Therefore, the state has also invested heavily in EV charging ports.

12. Maryland

Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 4,532

Maryland’s EV-friendly policies have resulted in over 4,500 charging ports, supporting drivers in both suburban and urban areas. Its infrastructure is a model for other mid-sized states.

11. New Jersey

kishka_king / Flickr

Ports: 4,497

New Jersey is almost in the top ten states for EV ports. Still, it is one of the EV infrastructure leaders in the Northeast. It has a strong commuter culture and dense urban centers, making EV ports a no-brainer in many areas.

10. North Carolina

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 4,761

North Carolina has a surprisingly high number of EV ports at 4,761. This helps drivers travel through the mountains and to the coast with ease. This state also plans to further their EV ports in the future.

9. Virginia

BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 4,890

Virginia is another key player in the Mid-Atlantic region, with just under 5,000 charging ports. The state’s infrastructure supports its mix of suburban commuters and rural travelers.

8. Pennsylvania

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 4,944

Pennsylvania has almost 5,000 charging ports, which helps it support its urban centers like Philadelphia.

7. Colorado

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 5,648

Colorado has pushed hard to make EVs accessible over the last few years. Currently, it has over 5,000 charging ports and plans to add even more.

6. Georgia

Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com

Ports: 5,878

Georgia has almost 6,000 charging ports, making it the EV hub of the Southeast. These ports are concentrated heavily in Atlanta, though.

5. Washington

Ben Babusis, www.BenBabusis.com / iStock via Getty Images

Ports: 6,439

Washington’s eco-friendly policies make it a leader in EV infrastructure. With over 6,000 charging ports, the state is a haven for environmentally conscious drivers navigating urban areas.

4. Texas

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 10,638

The Lone Star State has a surprisingly high number of ports at over 10,000. However, given the state’s size, this does mean that they’re very spread out. Most are concentrated in urban areas.

3. Florida

Welcome To Florida Sign by DonkeyHotey / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Ports: 11,141

Thanks to its high tourist population, Florida has a growing network of EV ports. As a hub for road trips and scenic drives, Florida ensures EV drivers have access to chargers from the beaches to the Everglades.

2. New York

Francois Roux / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 15,799

New York ranks second, boasting almost 16,000 charging ports. With a focus on urban adoption and renewable energy, New York’s infrastructure supports a growing number of EVs, especially in dense metropolitan areas like New York City.

1. California

Kent Weakley / Shutterstock.com

Ports: 49,154

California has an ambitious EV charging policy with over 50,000 charging ports. The state’s ambitious policies, like the goal to phase out gas-powered cars by 2035, drive its massive investment in EV infrastructure.