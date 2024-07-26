These Are the Driest Places on Earth

Las Vegas has a reputation for decadence in its racy entertainment and gaming industry. But the very existence of a city of 2 million people in the Nevada desert is an exercise in excess. It soaks up 500 million gallons of water a day from the drought-stricken Colorado River and gets electricity for all those lights from Hoover Dam.

If you hate rain, move to Yuma. It has over 300 sunny days a year, more than any other city in the United States. And if you ever want to get out of town, it’s right on the border of California and just 30 miles from the Mexican border.

The Sierra Nevada mountains in California block moisture-laden clouds from the Pacific, causing them to drop most of their rain on their western sl0pes and foothills while the east stays parched. Bishop, California is in the dry rain shadow of the mountains. That doesn’t make it a complete desert, though. Meltwater from the snowpack in the peaks keeps the town from getting too thirsty.

4. Bakersfield, California

Average Annual Rainfall: 5.7 inches

California has some of the driest cities in the nation. One of these is Bakersfield, in the Central Valley. Although it doesn’t rain a lot there, the city and surrounding farmland are hydrated with groundwater wells, rivers and streams of mountain meltwater, and the California Aqueduct that pipes water where needed around the state.

5. Phoenix, Arizona

Average Annual Rainfall: 7.2 inches

The Phoenix, Arizona metro area has a population of almost 5 million people and is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. The city gets much of its water from mountain snowmelt, channeled through a system of reservoirs and canals. Phoenix is an immensely popular retirement location because of its warm weather and sunny skies.

The Southwestern Drought

The Southwestern United States has been going through a severe drought for many years that has drastically reduced the flow of the Colorado River and lowered the water levels in Lake Powell and Lake Mead. As a consequence, these two reservoirs may soon be unable to generate electricity and provide enough water to the cities and agriculture that depend on them. A big part of the problem is that more people have flocked to dry areas than the water supply can sustain. Some have suggested radical solutions, like pumping water from the Mississippi River to the Colorado River. This would be prohibitively expensive and have serious environmental repercussions.

Living in a Dry City

How do these dry cities manage their water resources? In principle, water is not always scarce in a place without much rain, because it may flow reliably from mountain peaks and other areas with more precipitation, or it may be pumped in from other places with pipelines. But in places where the water supply is tenuous, local governments enforce water conservation rules, promote xeriscaping (low-maintenance landscaping with indigenous plants), and pass zoning laws to restrict water usage. Dry areas also have to be alert to the possibility of wildfires, which are a well-known problem in places like California.

Despite these kinds of risks and restrictions, people continue to flock to these dry, sunny places for the opportunities and lifestyle they offer. Would you move to one of them?