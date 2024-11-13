The Temperature Gap Keeps Growing in These Cities simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

During the 29th United Nations Climate Change Conference, researchers shared a report that sought to identify the economic impact of extreme weather events related to climate. The report classified extreme and chronic weather events as things such as flooding caused by high rainfall, or the wide-reaching impacts of heat waves caused by higher-than-average temperatures. Using various data points, the report concluded that extreme climate-related weather events have contributed to a cumulative $2 trillion cost over the past decade — with $451 billion coming from 2022 and 2023 alone. Unfortunately, this path will probably worsen in the future. Our world continues to experience shifting climates, worsening hurricanes, higher levels of poverty, more infrastructure damage, and widespread violence due to climate change. As the effects worsen, we’ll most likely see more people affected, higher levels of fatality, and more people having to relocate (if possible) to “safer” areas. Contributing to sustainable effects and urging companies to take more eco-friendly approaches to business is necessary to protect our world from future damage. (This is every billion dollar weather event in the U.S. this past year.)

This summer, in the United States, was especially challenging as temperatures soared to levels way higher than normal. In fact, 2024’s summer heat wave has been tied to at least 30 fatalities in the West. Overall, in 2023, 2,325 people died from heat-related causes; this was an increase over the previous two years, with 1,700 deaths in 2022 and 1,602 in 2021. To determine the southern cities who faced the worst heat waves in early July 2024, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed county-level data on daily average temperature from the NOAA’s nClimGrid-Daily program. County seats were ranked based on the raw differential in average daily temperature from the period of July 1-6, 1981-2010, to July 16, 2024. Only county seats with at least 10,000 residents were considered. Population data is collected from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2022 American Community Survey. It’s important to emphasize that our list aims to find how much hotter it is in certain cities compared to their normal temperatures, so it considers the deviation from normal temperatures — how much hotter current temperatures are compared to historic normals (rather than how high the temperatures are). Also, the list only considers the week of 1-6 July, and some records have been broken since.

Why Does This Matter?

24/7 Wall St.

Climate change is worsening all kinds of extreme weather globally. But much of the changes are related to heat as heat fuels other types of extreme weather. Scientists’ analysis found that certain extreme heat waves last year would not have been possible without climate change. Additionally, extreme heat is the deadliest form of weather globally, and the population’s exposure to extreme heat is increasing. One way to understand how climate change is affecting us is by looking at the deviation of temperatures from normal historic temperatures. ( This liberal state saw the biggest increases in CO2 emissions .)

These are the Southern cities that experienced the worst heat waves in July 2024:

50. Durant, OK (Bryan County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.0°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)

86.0°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F

81.4°F Total population: 18,759

49. Baton Rouge, LA (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Spatms / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)

86.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F

81.5°F Total population: 225,500

48. Clanton, AL (Chilton County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)

83.8°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F

79.1°F Total population: 8,776

47. Talladega, AL (Talladega County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal)

83.2°F (+4.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F

78.5°F Total population: 15,071

46. Idabel, OK (McCurtain County)

yodudedan / Flickr

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.8°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)

83.8°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 79.1°F

79.1°F Total population: 6,994

45. Anniston, AL (Calhoun County)

John McQuiston / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)

82.7°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.0°F

78.0°F Total population: 21,502

44. Greenville, TX (Hunt County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)

86.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.7°F

81.7°F Total population: 28,923

43. Thomaston, GA (Upson County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)

83.5°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F

78.7°F Total population: 9,720

42. San Angelo, TX (Tom Green County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.3°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal)

86.3°F (+4.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.5°F

81.5°F Total population: 99,422

41. Griffin, GA (Spalding County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)

83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F

78.4°F Total population: 23,485

40. McDonough, GA (Henry County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)

83.3°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.5°F

78.5°F Total population: 29,134

39. Paris, TX (Lamar County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.9°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)

85.9°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.1°F

81.1°F Total population: 24,574

38. Kingman, AZ (Mohave County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 88.4°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)

88.4°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.5°F

83.5°F Total population: 33,052

37. Barnesville, GA (Lamar County)

DStockgraphy / Shutterstock.com

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal)

83.2°F (+4.8°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F

78.4°F Total population: 6,200

36. Fort Stockton, TX (Pecos County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)

86.2°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.3°F

81.3°F Total population: 8,404

35. LaGrange, GA (Troup County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal)

83.3°F (+4.9°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F

78.4°F Total population: 31,173

34. Bonham, TX (Fannin County)

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.4°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

86.4°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 81.4°F

81.4°F Total population: 10,485

33. Tucson, AZ (Pima County)

Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 91.0°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

91.0°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 86.1°F

86.1°F Total population: 541,033

32. Jackson, GA (Butts County)

BOB WESTON / Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

83.7°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.7°F

78.7°F Total population: 5,497

31. Conyers, GA (Rockdale County)

Skarg / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

83.2°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.3°F

78.3°F Total population: 17,415

30. Gainesville, GA (Hall County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.3°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

81.3°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F

76.3°F Total population: 42,780

29. Hugo, OK (Choctaw County)

Larry D. Moore / Wikimedia Commons

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 85.6°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

85.6°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.6°F

80.6°F Total population: 5,178

28. Jefferson, GA (Jackson County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

82.5°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F

77.5°F Total population: 13,496

27. Athens-Clarke County, GA (Clarke County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F

77.9°F Total population: 126,672

26. Decatur, GA (DeKalb County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

82.9°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F

77.9°F Total population: 24,421

25. Fayetteville, GA (Fayette County)

BlazenImages / Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal)

83.1°F (+5.0°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.1°F

78.1°F Total population: 19,010

24. Covington, GA (Newton County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)

83.4°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.4°F

78.4°F Total population: 14,190

23. Monroe, GA (Walton County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.9°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)

82.9°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F

77.8°F Total population: 15,036

22. Winder, GA (Barrow County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.5°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal)

82.5°F (+5.1°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.4°F

77.4°F Total population: 18,414

21. LaFayette, GA (Walker County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)

81.7°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.5°F

76.5°F Total population: 6,929

20. Lawrenceville, GA (Gwinnett County)

nangnoi / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal)

82.3°F (+5.2°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.1°F

77.1°F Total population: 30,465

19. Atlanta, GA (Fulton County)

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)

82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.6°F

77.6°F Total population: 494,838

18. Del Rio, TX (Val Verde County)

M. Kaercher / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 89.0°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)

89.0°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 83.7°F

83.7°F Total population: 34,722

17. Rome, GA (Floyd County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.3°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)

83.3°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.9°F

77.9°F Total population: 37,621

16. Marietta, GA (Cobb County)

trainor / Flickr

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)

82.8°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.5°F

77.5°F Total population: 61,387

15. Newnan, GA (Coweta County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.1°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal)

83.1°F (+5.3°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F

77.8°F Total population: 42,689

14. Alpine, TX (Brewster County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 86.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)

86.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 80.9°F

80.9°F Total population: 5,997

13. Dahlonega, GA (Lumpkin County)

Lost Creek in Dallas, GA by Marcia Todd / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 79.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)

79.2°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 73.8°F

73.8°F Total population: 7,083

12. Cumming, GA (Forsyth County)

Thomson200 / Wikimedia Commons / Public Domain

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 81.7°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal)

81.7°F (+5.4°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.3°F

76.3°F Total population: 7,371

11. Prescott, AZ (Yavapai County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 84.4°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)

84.4°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 78.9°F

78.9°F Total population: 46,054

10. Douglasville, GA (Douglas County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)

82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F

77.2°F Total population: 35,252

9. Cartersville, GA (Bartow County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.2°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)

83.2°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.7°F

77.7°F Total population: 23,103

8. Dalton, GA (Whitfield County)

BOB WESTON / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.8°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)

82.8°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F

77.2°F Total population: 34,358

7. Cedartown, GA (Polk County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal)

82.7°F (+5.5°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.2°F

77.2°F Total population: 10,166

6. Dallas, GA (Paulding County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.6°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)

82.6°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.0°F

77.0°F Total population: 14,126

5. Calhoun, GA (Gordon County)

OJUP / Shutterstock.com

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 83.4°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)

83.4°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 77.8°F

77.8°F Total population: 17,184

4. Canton, GA (Cherokee County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.3°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal)

82.3°F (+5.6°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F

76.7°F Total population: 33,499

3. Carrollton, GA (Carroll County)

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 82.4°F (+5.7°F hotter than normal)

82.4°F (+5.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 76.7°F

76.7°F Total population: 26,622

2. Phoenix, AZ (Maricopa County)

4kodiak / E+ via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 96.3°F (+6.1°F hotter than normal)

96.3°F (+6.1°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.1°F

90.1°F Total population: 1,609,456

1. Yuma, AZ (Yuma County)

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 2024: 97.5°F (+6.7°F hotter than normal)

97.5°F (+6.7°F hotter than normal) Avg. temperature, July 1-6, 1981-2010: 90.8°F

90.8°F Total population: 96,314

Is Your Money Earning the Best Possible Rate? (Sponsor) Let’s face it: If your money is just sitting in a checking account, you’re losing value every single day. With most checking accounts offering little to no interest, the cash you worked so hard to save is gradually being eroded by inflation. However, by moving that money into a high-yield savings account, you can put your cash to work, growing steadily with little to no effort on your part. In just a few clicks, you can set up a high-yield savings account and start earning interest immediately. There are plenty of reputable banks and online platforms that offer competitive rates, and many of them come with zero fees and no minimum balance requirements. Click here to see if you’re earning the best possible rate on your money!