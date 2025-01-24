These US Cities Are Hurricane Hot Spots for Category 3 Storms John Moore / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Hurricane season is a challenging time for the southeastern United States. Category 3 hurricanes come with 111 to 129 mph winds and cause serious damage. These powerful storms can uproot trees, flood tide levels with a surge of 9 to 12 feet, and destroy even well-built homes. Category 3 hurricanes and stronger are classified as “major” hurricanes that pose a serious threat to life, property, and the environment. (These hurricanes decimated the Gulf Coast.)

To identify the cities most frequently impacted by powerful hurricanes, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed historical data from 1842 to 2022 provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This analysis focused on hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Methodology

Why Are We Covering This

Why Are We Covering This

Census places were ranked based on the number of Category 3 and stronger hurricanes – storm events with a maximum wind speed of 111 mph or greater – recorded within their boundaries since 1842. Hurricane tracks and census place boundaries were overlapped spatially using QGIS. Census place boundaries are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023.

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images

50. Starks, LA

sentinelhub / Flickr

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1918 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

49. Marco Shores-Hammock Bay, FL

BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Wilma 2005 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

48. Big Point, MS

Public Domain via the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

47. Hurley, MS

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

46. Fort Myers Beach, FL

Alexander Westermann / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

45. Iona, FL

Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

44. Cape Coral, FL

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

43. Goodland, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (123.1 mph max wind speed)

42. Bayview, TX

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

41. Vinton, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Audrey 1957 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

40. Laguna Vista, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

39. Port Isabel, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

38. Gulf Breeze, FL

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Dennis 2005 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

37. Medley, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

36. Port Sulphur, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1893 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

35. El Portal, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

34. Cut Off, LA

Mark Paul Hebert / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

33. Galliano, LA

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

32. Southwest Ranches, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

31. Weston, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

30. Miami Beach, FL

LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

29. Davie, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

28. Miami Gardens, FL

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

27. Miramar, FL

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

26. Pembroke Pines, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

25. Hialeah, FL

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

24. Miami, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

23. Empire, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Katrina 2005 (133.5 mph max wind speed)

22. Liverpool, TX

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

21. Galveston, TX

Eric Overton / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

20. Los Fresnos, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

19. Marathon, FL

Paul Briden / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

18. Coral Gables, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

17. Cameron, LA

Ebenap / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

16. Hackberry, LA

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

15. Brazoria, TX

Rebecca L. Latson / Moment via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

14. Leisure City, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

13. South Miami Heights, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

12. Cutler Bay, FL

Shackleford-Photography / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

11. Homestead, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

10. Diamondhead, MS

photovs / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

9. Picayune, MS

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

8. Duck Key, FL

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms

3 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

7. Key Largo, FL

alex grichenko / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

6. Brownsville, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

5. Alvin, TX

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

4. Sanibel, FL

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (157.7 mph max wind speed)

3. Marco Island, FL

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

2. Princeton, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms

4 storms Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

1. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images

Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 5 storms

5 storms Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

