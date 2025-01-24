These US Cities Are Hurricane Hot Spots for Category 3 Storms

Weather

Hurricane season is a challenging time for the southeastern United States. Category 3 hurricanes come with 111 to 129 mph winds and cause serious damage. These powerful storms can uproot trees, flood tide levels with a surge of 9 to 12 feet, and destroy even well-built homes. Category 3 hurricanes and stronger are classified as “major” hurricanes that pose a serious threat to life, property, and the environment. (These hurricanes decimated the Gulf Coast.)

To identify the cities most frequently impacted by powerful hurricanes, 24/7 Wall St. analyzed historical data from 1842 to 2022 provided by the  National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. This analysis focused on hurricanes reaching Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale.

Methodology

The word methodology written on a notebook on business office desktop. System of methods used in a study or activity concept.
Zolak / Shutterstock.com
Census places were ranked based on the number of Category 3 and stronger hurricanes – storm events with a maximum wind speed of 111 mph or greater – recorded within their boundaries since 1842. Hurricane tracks and census place boundaries were overlapped spatially using QGIS. Census place boundaries are from the U.S. Census Bureau and are for 2023.

Why Are We Covering This

Sandy Huffaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Hurricanes are the most damaging natural disasters in the United States, responsible for trillions of dollars in damages and thousands of lives. While destruction is the worst when hurricanes land, they can go far inland or cause considerable damage in their aftermath, such as tropical storms. Knowing an area’s propensity to be in the path of such destructive forces is helpful when choosing where to live and how to be prepared.

50. Starks, LA

sentinelhub / Flickr
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1918 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

49. Marco Shores-Hammock Bay, FL

Hurricane Wilma 24L approaching Central America. Hurricane Wilma 24L approaching Central America. Elements of this image furnished by NASA.
BEST-BACKGROUNDS / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Wilma 2005 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

48. Big Point, MS

Public Domain via the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

47. Hurley, MS

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Frederic 1979 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

46. Fort Myers Beach, FL

Alexander Westermann / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

45. Iona, FL

Cape Coral on USA map
Alexander Lukatskiy / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

44. Cape Coral, FL

TriggerPhoto / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (120.8 mph max wind speed)

43. Goodland, FL

Arriving back at Goodland Boat... by Haydn Blackey
Arriving back at Goodland Boat... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Haydn Blackey
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (123.1 mph max wind speed)

42. Bayview, TX

Bayview. Texas. USA
SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

41. Vinton, LA

Vinton, Louisiana by Ken Lund
Vinton, Louisiana (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Ken Lund
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Audrey 1957 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

40. Laguna Vista, TX

Hurricane Beulah | File:Beulah 1967 path.png
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

39. Port Isabel, TX

Port Isabel, South Padre Islan... by Vince Smith
Port Isabel, South Padre Islan... (CC BY 2.0) by Vince Smith
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Beulah 1967 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

38. Gulf Breeze, FL

Art Wager / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Dennis 2005 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

37. Medley, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

36. Port Sulphur, LA

Port Sulphur by A. Breaux
Port Sulphur (CC BY 2.0) by A. Breaux
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1893 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

35. El Portal, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

34. Cut Off, LA

Bayou Lafourche as it runs through Cut Off, Louisiana.
Mark Paul Hebert / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

33. Galliano, LA

Galliano. Louisiana. USA on a map
SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Betsy 1965 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

32. Southwest Ranches, FL

Southwest Ranches Florida USA ... by Taylor White
Southwest Ranches Florida USA ... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Taylor White
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

31. Weston, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

30. Miami Beach, FL

LG Media Group / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

29. Davie, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

28. Miami Gardens, FL

Miami Gardens. Florida. USA on a map
SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

27. Miramar, FL

ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

26. Pembroke Pines, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

25. Hialeah, FL

Juanmonino / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

24. Miami, FL

Art Wager / E+ via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane King 1950 (132.3 mph max wind speed)

23. Empire, LA

PA140068 by Carey Akin
PA140068 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Carey Akin
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Katrina 2005 (133.5 mph max wind speed)

22. Liverpool, TX

Swing Railroad Bridge over Cho... by Patrick Feller
Swing Railroad Bridge over Cho... (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

21. Galveston, TX

Eric Overton / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1900 (138.1 mph max wind speed)

20. Los Fresnos, TX

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

19. Marathon, FL

Paul Briden / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Donna 1960 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

18. Coral Gables, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (143.8 mph max wind speed)

17. Cameron, LA

Ebenap / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

16. Hackberry, LA

Hackberry Bridge 1405181208 by Patrick Feller
Hackberry Bridge 1405181208 (CC BY 2.0) by Patrick Feller
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Laura 2020 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

15. Brazoria, TX

Rebecca L. Latson / Moment via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

14. Leisure City, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

13. South Miami Heights, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

12. Cutler Bay, FL

Shackleford-Photography / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

11. Homestead, FL

felixmizioznikov / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

10. Diamondhead, MS

photovs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

9. Picayune, MS

Picayune Mississippi Station by Loco Steve
Picayune Mississippi Station (CC BY 2.0) by Loco Steve
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Camille 1969 (172.6 mph max wind speed)

8. Duck Key, FL

Duck Key, Marathon, Florida Ke... by Attie Heunis
Duck Key, Marathon, Florida Ke... (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Attie Heunis
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 3 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

7. Key Largo, FL

alex grichenko / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1926 (126.6 mph max wind speed)

6. Brownsville, TX

DenisTangneyJr / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1880 (139.2 mph max wind speed)

5. Alvin, TX

SevenMaps / Shutterstock.com
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1932 (149.6 mph max wind speed)

4. Sanibel, FL

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (157.7 mph max wind speed)

3. Marco Island, FL

benedek / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

2. Princeton, FL

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 4 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Hurricane Andrew 1992 (166.9 mph max wind speed)

1. Islamorada, Village of Islands, FL

krblokhin / iStock via Getty Images
  • Category 3 and above hurricanes since 1842: 5 storms
  • Most powerful storm: Unnamed hurricane 1935 (184.1 mph max wind speed)

