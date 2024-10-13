Apple Headset Plans Fall Apart Kite_rin / Shutterstock.com

Which is better, Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) Vision Pro, or Meta Platforms, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: META) Quest Pro? Each has what is known as “spatial computing” which lets it interact with the world around the user. That is what makes it a “mixed reality” product, which appears to be the goal of each.

One factor in the comparison is that the Meta product costs about $500, while the Apple product costs about $3,000. While each has unique features, how can Apple justify the difference?

For several reasons, the Apple Vision Pro business has started to fail. A new analysis of Apple’s strategy by The Wall Street Journal says, “Apple’s Vision Pro is struggling to attract major software-makers to develop apps for the device, a challenge that threatens to slow the progress of the company’s biggest new product in a decade.”

According to the Journal, the primary reason for the faltering Vision Pro product is that it needs more developers. Meta offers money to highly successful developers, but Apple has rejected that option. Apple has long been reluctant to allow third-party software in its “ecosystem.” The best example is that all Apple hardware runs the company’s proprietary iOS.

Apple’s failure to introduce major new products is critical for the company to solve. A look at Apple’s financials shows that the Mac, iPad, iPhone, and services business drive virtually all of Apple’s revenue. Each is more than a decade old. The Mac was launched in 1999. The iPhone was first released in 2007. Apple worked on a car product from 2014 to 2024. It abandoned the project.

Apple needs success with Vision Pro. At this point, it appears it will not get one.

