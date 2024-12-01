Nvidia's Share Price Up 175% This Year Antonio Bordunovi / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The S&P 500 is up 26% this year. Social media giant Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) has posted 62% growth on a remarkable surge in users and revenue. Neither is close to Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) advance, up 175% to a market cap-leading $3.4 billion this year.

Nvidia’s 2025 performance is based on whether AI is the most significant advance in tech in decades or a lesser product with an effect closer to the internet or PC. Many analysts think big tech companies like Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) have invested too much in AI, and their earnings will suffer until it is clear AI will drive their revenue up by double digits and justify expenditures well into the billions of dollars. Nvidia’s fate is based on big tech’s need to stay in an arm’s race, the goal of which is AI dominance.

Public corporations are not the only companies that drive AI demand. Private capital has helped OpenAI push its value to $157 billion. Elon Musk’s xAI recently got a valuation of $50 billion. He raised $6 billion recently, much of it to create a Tennessee-based server center, which will be built from 100,000 Nvidia chips.

One aspect of the AI arms race that favors Nvidia is that there is no clear leader in the industry, and a dozen companies are competing for that lead. Some, like Microsoft, are public, while the private ones appear to have a nearly infinite flow of capital from venture capitalists. Access to Nvidia chips is critical to the future of all of these.

The most obvious marker of whether Nvidia’s stock will grow or start to fall sharply in price is whether it can continue to double earnings quarterly year over year. In the most recent quarter, EPS rose 111% to $.78, as revenue rose 94% to $35.1 billion.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Get started right here.