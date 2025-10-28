S&P 500
6,906.40
+0.26%
Dow Jones
47,938.60
+0.67%
Nasdaq 100
26,040.20
+0.58%
Russell 2000
2,521.18
-0.18%
FTSE 100
9,715.80
+0.34%
Nikkei 225
50,813.20
+0.46%
Stock Market Live October 28: S&P 500 (SPY) at Record Highs Above 6,800
Home > Technology > Nvidia Will Fall Apart, According to This Analyst

Technology

Nvidia Will Fall Apart, According to This Analyst

Nvidia Will Fall Apart, According to This Analyst
By Douglas A. McIntyre
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

A recent analysis shows that only one Wall Street analyst rates Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) as a Sell. Bloomberg reports that 73 analysts have a Buy rating on the stock and another six rate it Hold. This optimism is astonishing for a stock that is up 1,426% in the past five years.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • One analyst bucks the trend when it comes to Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock.
  • Here’s why the leading AI chipmaker’s prospects may not be so bright.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The news service reports that the Nvidia bear, Jay Goldberg, a senior analyst at Seaport Global Securities, believes “There’s a lot more that can go wrong with Nvidia than can go right.” His belief is based on the fact that Nvidia has a small number of huge customers that make up much of its revenue. These include Microsoft and Amazon, which say they will spend tens of billions of dollars on artificial intelligence this year. That primarily includes the cost of infrastructure, which includes electricity, and the cost of Nvidia chips.

Why Nvidia Could Crash

sell-off
solarseven / iStock via Getty Images

Goldberg’s view of the future has legs. Consider what has become known as “round-tripping” of cash. Nvidia invests in a company and then gets much of that investment back in chip sales. For example, Nvidia’s $100 billion investment in OpenAI, the industry leader. Some of that money is “recycled” to Nvidia in chip sales, AKA revenue. One decision of the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) or U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) could stop this questionable practice. Nvidia’s top line could take a massive hit.

Another argument is that AI will never be a huge commercial success. The greatest technology advance in history may produce little money. Most AI users today rely on free versions. For AI to be considered a success, companies like Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon must make hundreds of billions of dollars on enterprise applications. It is much too early in AI’s evolution to say whether that will happen.

Next, Nvidia has competition, although its bulls think those rivals will always be small. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) leads these competitors. Its stock is up 119% this year. Qualcomm Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) recently announced an AI chip, and its stock rose 20% in a day. For Nvidia to keep its valuation, it must stay well ahead of these companies in revenue.

Finally, there is the Chinese market. By most estimates, it is the only country close to the United States in AI development. China has blocked Nvidia chip sales, saying it has its own advanced chips, which can be improved. If Nvidia stays locked out of the market, it loses out on potentially huge sales. If Chinese chips become truly competitive, they could be direct competition to Nvidia beyond China and the U.S.

Goldberg has a case.

Top Wall Street Analysts Predict Which Three Tech Stocks Will Surge 200%

 

The image featured for this article is © oatawa / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

OpenAI Signs Two Massive Deals and Two New Portfolio Buys

Play

51 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Cadence Down 1% After Reporting Q3 Earning: Here’s What You Need to Know
Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Oct 27, 2025

Celestica Up 9% After Hours – Here’s The One Thing You Need to Know

Continue Reading

Amazon Will Challenge Nvidia as a Real Threat
Douglas A. McIntyre | Nov 12, 2024

Amazon Will Challenge Nvidia as a Real Threat

Amazon reportedly will manufacture its own artificial intelligence chips. That puts it in competition with AI darling Nvidia.
Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?
Rich Duprey | Aug 25, 2025

Can Nvidia Stave Off a Stock Collapse on Wednesday?

Will a 53% Sales Surge Trigger a Collapse? Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has been the linchpin of the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution,…
Will Nvidia’s Market Cap Drop $600 Billion Again?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 24, 2025

Will Nvidia’s Market Cap Drop $600 Billion Again?

A lot is riding on the Nvidia earnings announcement this week. Is the stock about to tumble again, dragging down…
Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?
Rich Duprey | Jul 29, 2025

Nvidia Hits $4.3 Trillion: The AI Boom’s Unstoppable Force?

In a historic milestone, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has become the first company to reach a staggering $4.3 trillion market valuation, eclipsing…
Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 24, 2025

Jensen Huang’s Net Worth Hits $115 Billion On Nvidia Recovery.

CEO Jensen Huang’s net worth fell after a sharp drop in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ: NVDA) share price earlier this year. There…
Nvidia’s Revenue Can’t Double Anymore
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 22, 2025

Nvidia’s Revenue Can’t Double Anymore

Nvidia revenue will no longer double each year. The AI chipmaker faces headwinds it did not face a year ago.
Nvidia Passes Microsoft to Be World’s Most Valuable Company
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 4, 2025

Nvidia Passes Microsoft to Be World’s Most Valuable Company

Nvidia has surpassed Microsoft as the world’s most valuable company. However, Microsoft could reclaim the top spot at any time.
Why is Nvidia Making This $60 Billion Investment Now?
Rich Duprey | Sep 1, 2025

Why is Nvidia Making This $60 Billion Investment Now?

A Performance Clinic and the Market’s Mixed Signals Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) delivered an electrifying fiscal second-quarter earnings report, delivering a 56%…
Will Nvidia Earnings Sink or Lift the Tech Sector?
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 19, 2025

Will Nvidia Earnings Sink or Lift the Tech Sector?

Nvidia is scheduled to reveal its fiscal fourth-quarter results soon. This highly anticipated report could sink or lift the stocks…

Top Gaining Stocks

Skyworks Solutions
SWKS Vol: 7,383,660
+$8.99
+11.85%
$84.83
Regeneron
REGN Vol: 1,265,916
+$53.20
+9.09%
$638.51
PayPal
PYPL Vol: 63,561,378
+$5.90
+8.40%
$76.15
United Parcel Service
UPS Vol: 21,932,901
+$7.18
+8.04%
$96.40
MSCI
MSCI Vol: 759,489
+$40.75
+7.45%
$587.61

Top Losing Stocks

-$13.63
17.50%
$64.25
Zebra Technologies
ZBRA Vol: 1,779,117
-$50.35
16.21%
$260.22
Everest Group
EG Vol: 900,814
-$33.36
9.70%
$310.63
Royal Caribbean Cruises
RCL Vol: 5,820,708
-$30.45
9.51%
$289.81
F5
FFIV Vol: 1,795,876
-$22.93
7.90%
$267.48