Apple And Google May Drop TikTok App 196862908@N04 / Flickr

After Congress and President Biden passed legislation to ban TikTok, an appeals court supported the decision. Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Google may have to remove the TikTok app from their app stores. A recent letter telling the two tech giants to do so was from the House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party. The committee’s two leaders, Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Mich., and Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill, signed it.

In the letters to Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, and Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google, which Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) owns, the Congressmen wrote: “Under U.S. law, [Apple and Google] must take the necessary steps to ensure it can fully comply with this requirement by January 19, 2025.” That is the deadline Congress set for TikTok to stop operating in the US. They reminded TikTok that it was given a year to either shutter its operation in the US or sell TikTok to an American company.

In another letter to TikTok CEO Shou Chew, the committee chairs wrote, “Congress has acted decisively to defend the national security of the United States and protect TikTok’s American users from the Chinese Communist Party. “ Members of Congress have charged TikTok with using its app to spy on its US users.

People who have already downloaded the app can use it, but TikTok can no longer support it, which means it will eventually not work.

One wrinkle to the enforceability of letters is that Donald Trump may work to reverse the ban.

TikTok has 170 million users in the US, meaning it has about the same number of users as Instagram. TikTok parent ByteDance was recently valued at $300 billion. It is unclear how much of that is due to Tiktok’s US valuation.

ByteDance says it will not sell TikTok, but it may not have an option next month.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.