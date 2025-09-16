TikTok Is a Waste of Money for Oracle

Technology
President Trump says a U.S. company or companies will buy Chinese social media company TikTok. The service mostly includes short user-created videos. China’s ByteDance owns it. The U.S. government has concerns about security because TikTok collects user data. It could be a way for China to monitor the habits of U.S. citizens. That makes it a security problem. In all likelihood, an American owner would protect this data.
The Biden administration said that TikTok had to be sold. Congress backed that decision. The Trump administration reversed it, and TikTok ownership negotiations have gone on for months. At times, though, they have gone on at all.
The most common rumor is that a group led by Oracle Corp. (NYSE: ORCL), one of the largest enterprise software companies in the world, will purchase TikTok. Oracle’s customers are businesses and the government. It seems to be a very poor fit with TikTok. The ownership might also include ByteDance, but U.S. companies would control the user data. Does an individual consumer product belong in Oracle’s portfolio?
Oracle’s stock recently surged because it said its AI cloud infrastructure would bring in $144 billion by its 2030 fiscal year. The problem with the assessment is that five years is a very long time in the artificial intelligence business. Nevertheless, Oracle’s market cap rose over $100 billion in one day. TikTok is expected to sell for $100 billion or more.
In theory, Oracle could use its enterprise software and server farms to hold TikTok data. How would that serve its strategic goals? AI software helps drive the habits of TikTok users, but the marriage of that with Oracle cloud technology is a stretch.
TikTok has 170 million users in the United States. Almost all are individuals. It is easy to see how Microsoft could use that customer base to distribute its CoPilot software, or for Google to distribute its Gemini product. In fact, Elon Musk’s X social media platform is getting distribution of its Grok AI product. These moves could give each a chance to catch industry leader OpenAI.
The mystery of Oracle’s participation in a buyout is that its longtime strategy does not include this. Larry Ellison is the world’s second-richest man. He owns 40% of Oracle. Maybe he doesn’t need an excuse or reason to be a part of a transfer of TikTok ownership.
