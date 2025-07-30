Samsung Partners with Tesla as Apple Seeks to Compete Via Foldable Phone 2014 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive

compensation for actions taken through them.

Tesla and Samsung have just announced a partnership centered around a multibillion-dollar chip supply agreement. Musks AI company and Samsung electronics will work together to push Samsungs advanced memory and logic chips. These chips are necessary for powering AI applications, such as large language models. The $16.5 billion deal will enhance Samsung’s competitiveness in a fast-moving high-tech industry. The move highlights current international competition surrounding semiconductor technology.

While Tesla partners with Samsung, Apple is attempting to compete with the innovative company. If the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone has a rival, it is Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip6. PC Magazine recently described it as the best foldable phone on the market, and other prominent media outlets have said the same. It runs on Android OS and has Galaxy AI features. Its primary feature is that it folds in half, which means that when opened, it has a 7.6-inch inner and a 6.3-inch external display. Apple thinks the Samsung phone is good enough to build a foldable phone.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

Smartphones and laptops with foldable screens are reportedly coming from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

The company needs something to shake up anemic iPhone sales.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

The Wall Street Journal reports that the foldable phone is part of a major relaunch of some of Apple’s products. One will be a laptop with a screen that can open to one the size of a desktop. Additionally, the paper reports, “A smaller model would unfold to a display size that would be larger than an iPhone 16 Pro Max, intended to serve as a foldable iPhone.”

Several industry observers view this as a way to turbocharge iPhone sales. Despite new AI features on the iPhone 16, new generations have been relatively similar. Apple needs a breakout feature to reach a broader market than current owners.

The new foldable model, which may be called the iPhone Fold, is set to be released in the second half of 2026. Leaks reveal the design to be book-style, featuring a roughly 7.8-inch internal display with a crease-free OLED. The external screen will be about 5.5 inches. Other reports say Apple may implement a side-button touch ID sensor in lieu of Face ID to save internal space. Pricing will likely be between $1,800-$2,300 USD. Prototype testing is currently underway.

The foldable iPhone might be risky because it is a new feature for Apple. However, the company may be forced to counter the Samsung feature to enhance sales.

This post was updated on July 30, 2025 to include the Tesla/Samsung deal and new reports regarding the iPhone Fold.

Do You Know Where Your iPhone Came From? This Is What It Takes to Put Technology in Your Pocket.

Don’t Let Your Hard Work Unravel (sponsor) You worked hard to build a six-figure portfolio. But, you’re aware that building a comfortable retirement not just about saving—it’s about strategy. For example, if you’re not taking taxes into account, you’re missing out on a key input to optimize your wealth. Answer a few simple questions to find a financial advisor who can help you take steps to wield your assets in ways to compound over time. Click here to get started now. (Sponsor)