Despite all of the excitement about better-than-expected iPhone 17 sales, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) still cannot get the foldable smartphone product right. The project is important because archrival Samsung already has its Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. These are state-of-the-art smartphones, and Samsung has had a lead for almost a year.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Rumors hint that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) will launch a foldable phone with the iPhone 18 late next year.

It is trying to catch up to archrival Samsung.

Rumors hint that Apple will launch a foldable phone with the iPhone 18 late next year. However, it is struggling to get a product out the door. The early product from Apple may be a version of the iPad. The developers cannot get its product features right.

According to Bloomberg, “But engineering challenges tied to weight, features and display technology have pushed its potential debut to 2029 or later, according to people familiar with the matter.” That means an iPhone version could come out even later.

Apple’s stock surged on reports of high demand for the iPhone 17 in both China and the United States. Its fast chip and a new camera appear to have driven brisk sales. However, these cannot offset problems with the iPhone. The AI version of its software is not out until next year. It is hard to see what hardware advance of the iPhone 18 will convince people to upgrade. Apple continues to face powerful rivals in the Chinese market, which is the largest smartphone market in the world.

Despite all of the excitement, Apple’s shares are up only 3% this year, compared to 14% for the S&P 500. By contrast, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stock is up 25%. Apple is considered an AI laggard. Microsoft is considered an industry leader. And, after the iPhone news, Apple’s stock has traded down.

If Apple is going to have a win next year, it may not be an AI upgrade that gets it there. Most major AI companies already have downloads that are among the most popular apps at Apple’s App Store. In terms of hardware advances, the leading feature is to have one that can fold.

