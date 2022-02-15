This Is the World's Greatest Classic Car

The collection of classic cars is a hobby of the very rich. Former late-night TV host Jay Leno owns 181 classic cars and 160 classic motorcycles. The value of the collection has been put at over $50 million. Clothing designer Ralph Lauren also has a huge collection. These collections often require parking areas as big as airport hangers.

Car collectors like to show off what they own. Classic car shows happen all around the country and are also common in other nations.

The recently released Classic Car Report from insurance comparison website Confused.com looks at the most “in-demand” classic cars and their dollar values. The research used these yardsticks:

Annual Google searches

The number of each model available in the world

The May 2019 price of each model

Its price today



These were used to create a value, with 10 as the highest possible number. The study included 200 car models. Information also was pulled from “classic car marketplace websites, such as Car and Classic.” Prices came from Hagerty’s valuation tool.

The Lamborghini Miura topped the list with a score of 8.58. It was produced from 1966 until 1973. The car is powered by a 3929 cc Lamborghini V12. The two-door vehicle has a rear mid-engine setup and a top speed of 171 miles per hour. Its value has improved by 1,500% to about $1.8 million since it was first produced. There were only 764 made. The study’s authors noted: “It was the fastest production road car in the world when it was released and scored highly across the board here.”

These are the 20 greatest classic cars in the world:

Car Produced Value Lamborghini Miura 764 $1,823,587 Ferrari F40 1,311 $2,562,879 Ferrari 250 GTO 36 $69,000,586 AC Cobra 1,983 $1,429,298 Lamborghini Countach 998 $1,922,159 Datsun 240Z 543 $89,306 Bugatti EB 110 492 $634,805 Lancia Stratos 139 $1,626,442 Plymouth Superbird 1,935 $460,332 Jaguar E-Type 1,268 $113,358 Nissan Skyline GT-R 67,300 $293,745 Toyota 2000 GT 337 $842,793 BMW M1 453 $645,648 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 3,258 $7,392,920 Aston Martin DB5 1,059 $1,084,295 Ferrari 512 BB 7,177 $237,559 Ferrari Testarossa 929 $285,860 Jaguar D-Type 16 $8,871,504 Porsche 550 90 $4,928,613 Ferrari 308 6,116 $254,316

