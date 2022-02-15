Autos

This Is the World's Greatest Classic Car

Douglas A. McIntyre
February 15, 2022 10:30 am

The collection of classic cars is a hobby of the very rich. Former late-night TV host Jay Leno owns 181 classic cars and 160 classic motorcycles. The value of the collection has been put at over $50 million. Clothing designer Ralph Lauren also has a huge collection. These collections often require parking areas as big as airport hangers.

Car collectors like to show off what they own. Classic car shows happen all around the country and are also common in other nations.

The recently released Classic Car Report from insurance comparison website Confused.com looks at the most “in-demand” classic cars and their dollar values. The research used these yardsticks:

  • Annual Google searches
  • The number of each model available in the world
  • The May 2019 price of each model
  • Its price today


These were used to create a value, with 10 as the highest possible number. The study included 200 car models. Information also was pulled from “classic car marketplace websites, such as Car and Classic.” Prices came from Hagerty’s valuation tool.

The Lamborghini Miura topped the list with a score of 8.58. It was produced from 1966 until 1973. The car is powered by a 3929 cc Lamborghini V12. The two-door vehicle has a rear mid-engine setup and a top speed of 171 miles per hour. Its value has improved by 1,500% to about $1.8 million since it was first produced. There were only 764 made. The study’s authors noted: “It was the fastest production road car in the world when it was released and scored highly across the board here.”

These are the 20 greatest classic cars in the world:

Car Produced Value
Lamborghini Miura 764 $1,823,587
Ferrari F40 1,311 $2,562,879
Ferrari 250 GTO 36 $69,000,586
AC Cobra 1,983 $1,429,298
Lamborghini Countach 998 $1,922,159
Datsun 240Z 543 $89,306
Bugatti EB 110 492 $634,805
Lancia Stratos 139 $1,626,442
Plymouth Superbird 1,935 $460,332
Jaguar E-Type 1,268 $113,358
Nissan Skyline GT-R 67,300 $293,745
Toyota 2000 GT 337 $842,793
BMW M1 453 $645,648
Mercedes-Benz 300 SL 3,258 $7,392,920
Aston Martin DB5 1,059 $1,084,295
Ferrari 512 BB 7,177 $237,559
Ferrari Testarossa 929 $285,860
Jaguar D-Type 16 $8,871,504
Porsche 550 90 $4,928,613
Ferrari 308 6,116 $254,316

