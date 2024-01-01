Jerry Seinfeld's Unbelievable Car Collection Is Even Better Than You Thought simonbradfield / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

You might not have known Jerry Seinfeld had an extensive and impressive car collection until he started his comedy show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee. In each episode, he would pick up a new celebrity in a different car before getting coffee. The range and style of the cars shown throughout the show have impressed viewers, motivating many to discover what other automobile treasures the comedy star has hidden away in his collection. But whatever you know about Jerry Seinfeld’s car collection, the truth is better than you thought.

Jerry Seinfeld’s Car Collection

Jerry Seinfeld’s Car Collection includes over 150 vehicles. This collection includes around 43 Porsches (OTCM: POAHY) alone, including many 911s. It would be impractical to review each vehicle here, especially since Seinfeld has kept his personal collection, well, personal. Instead, we will highlight some of the most impressive of the known vehicles within his collection.

With so many vehicles, Seinfeld has a number of storage units in different parts of the country to keep them safe, including a $1.4 million garage in Manhattan. The total value of his car collection is estimated to be between $50 and $100 million.

There is no information about the collection outside of Seinfeld himself, so the collection can always grow, shrink, or change at any moment. That being said, here is Jerry Seinfeld’s car collection.

#22 1969 Porsche 917K Kurzheck

Value : $20 million

The Porsche 917 is the car that helped solidify Porsche’s reputation as a racing giant in Le Mans and in endurance racing. It is now one of the most famous and iconic cars ever built by Porsche. However, this particular 917 is especially notable because it was the exact one driven by Steve McQueen in the raving movie, Le Mans. Because of its storied heritage, famous driver and history, and good condition, it is among the most valuable cars in the entire world. There were only 36 917Ks ever made.

#21 1953 Porsche 550 Prototype

Value: $8 million

The standard Porsche 550 is a rare racecar, built to outperform the top cars of its time in every race. It was a powerhouse and a true technological marvel when it was built. They won the first time they were put on the track. The prototype 550, on the other hand, is even more rare, with only 15 ever made, making it even more valuable. Being the predecessor to one of the most famous and successful Porsches ever made, it is a treasure for any car collector.

#20 1970 Porsche 908/03 Spyder

Value: $5 million

The Porsche 908/03 raced in the 1970 Nürburgring 1000 km race and the Targa Florio, reaching speeds of 180 miles per hour for several hours at a time. It was a lightweight version of previous cars, and much more compact than previous models. It is one of the first automobiles to be called a hypercar. There were only 13 ever produced.

#19 1975 Porsche 935

Value: $5 million

The Porsche 935 is the racing version of the Porsche 911, which made it one of the best racing cars ever made. It won 123 of the 370 races it was entered into, including the 1979 Le Mans race. There were only two 935s ever made, and Seinfeld has the honor of owning the first one.

#18 1960 Porsche 356B Carrera GTL Abarth

Value: $3.5 million

Carlo Abarth founded the Italian racing and automobile maker Abarth. He collaborated with Porsche on only a handful of cars, one being the 356B. The Italian-inspired design of the 356B’s exterior makes it one of the most recognizable racing cars produced by Porsche, and a hallmark of the 1960’s automobile style. There were only 20 Porsche 356Bs produced.

#17 1988 Porsche 959 Sport

Value: $2.5 million

It is with the 959 that we start to see the beginning of modern Porsche car design. Many of the high-performance cars produced today take at least some inspiration from the Porsche 959 Sport. It is among the first cars available to consumers that could regularly reach 200 miles per hour. There were only 29 Porsche 959 Sport cars produced.

#16 1966 Porsche 356C SC Police Car

Value: $400,000

Of the 356C line Porsche produced, the last ten were reserved for the Dutch police forces. They were commissioned especially for use on large highways for high-speed chases. While there were over 16,000 Porsche 356 cars produced, no more than ten were built for the Dutch police, making this one especially rare and special.

#15 1955 Porsche 550 Spyder

Value : $5 million

There were only 90 Porsche 550s produced back when the company was primarily focused on racing. It won the first race it entered, the Nürburgring Eifel Race, and continued to finish in the top three in almost every race since. The 550 is also the same model car that James Dean crashed and died in.

#14 2004 Porsche Carrera GT

Value: $2,000,000

Seinfeld has said that the Porsche Carrera GT is one of his favorite Porsche cars of all time, and it’s easy to see why. When it launched, the Carrera GT was the most expensive Porsche available and it competed directly with cars like the Mercedes McLaren SLR. Its style and body design inspired subsequent creations and competitors due to its popularity.

#13 1969 Lamborghini Miura P400S

Value: $1,500,000

According to legend, the Miura was designed by the Lamborghini’s engineering team during their spare time because the company’s founder Ferruccio Lamborghini, didn’t want to spend time creating racecars. The P400 is the prototype vehicle of their creation. It eventually convinced Ferruccio to branch into performance cars and was used in the opening scene of the film The Italian Job.

#12 1949 Porsche 356

Value: $1,000,000

The Porsche 356 was the very first production car made by the company. Only half of the original number of 356s have survived until today, making each one increasingly more valuable as time takes its toll on this antique car.

#11 2017 Acura NSX

Value : $150,000

The 2017 NSX is a modern redesign and reimagining of the famous NSX supercar sold during the 1990s. Almost everything has been fine-tuned and upgraded, which might have taken away some of the character of the original, but ultimately results in a car that can push 575 horsepower while still being easy to drive.

#10 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Value : $80,000

The Corvette Stingray wasn’t a particularly rare or expensive car when it was produced, but it quickly became a fan favorite. Subsequent redesigns have kept the car alive. However, very few of the original 1963 releases remain, so Seinfeld’s nearly mint-condition Stingray is particularly special. Chevrolet is owned by GM (NYSE: GM).



#9 1969 Jaguar XKE Series 2 E-Type

Value : $60,000

The E-type is a consumer sports car based on Jaguar’s D-Type car that won the Le Mans race three times in a row in the 1950s. According to legend, Enzo Ferrari called the E-Type the most beautiful car ever made. It was also ranked as the most beautiful car of all time in 2008 by The Daily Telegraph. It has been featured in film and television throughout its life. The Series 2, specifically, has a few design modifications required by the United States government before it could be sold or driven in the U.S.

#8 1964 Morgan Plus 4

Value: $80,000

The Morgan Plus 4 is a classic British roadster. With a rich blue color, ash wood frame, and classic sweeping design, the Morgan Plus is a time capsule of the heyday of Sunday drives and automobile style. Morgan no longer exists, making this car all the more special.

#7 1967 Austin-Healey 3000 MkIII

Value: $84,000

Another classic British Roadster. This was the car Seinfeld used in the very first episode of his show Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee with Ricky Gervais. Like many of his cars, Seinfeld has maintained the classic nature of the car, keeping it in pristine condition without modifications or enhancements.

#6 1971 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona

Value : $661,000

This car is famous for finishing first, second, and third at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona race. The name, Daytona, is actually an unofficial name, given to it by the media and fans due to this historic finish. The company only refers to it as the 365. It is the top sports car of the 1970s, according to Sports Car International, and the second greatest Ferrari of all time according to Motor Trend Classic. There were only 1,284 365s produced.

#5 1986 Porsche 959

Value : $1 million

The Porsche 959 was the fastest street-legal car made for consumers during its time, with a top speed of 211 miles per hour. It was called the most technologically advanced car of its time. According to Sports Car International, the 959 is the top sports car of the 1980s.

#4 1976 Lamborghini Countach

Value : $1 million

The Lamborghini Countach is just as famous for its “Italian Wedge” design as for what’s under the hood. It directly inspired the later Diablo and Countach designs. The design team for the Countach was given full permission to push every boundary in terms of performance and design, saying they wanted an “aesthetically daring” vehicle.

#3 1957 BMW 507 Series II

Value : $2.2 million

The BMW 507 was designed by famous automobile designer Albrecht von Goertz. It was supposed to be exported to the United States in large numbers in order to bridge the gap between expensive performance cars and cheaper, less powerful sports cars. It ended up being too expensive for BMW to sell and only 252 were ever produced.

#2 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing

Value : $6.8 million

Seinfeld himself said that the 300SL was “as perfect as it comes when it comes to classic cars.” A classic roadster, the 300SL is a racing champion and was the fastest production car during its run. Its design is so classic, in fact, that it is included as a vehicle in Mario Kart 8.

#1 Porsche 911

Value : $400,000 to $5 million

As mentioned earlier, Seinfeld has an extensive Porsche 911 collection. This includes the first and last 911 ever produced, among other notable variations. Throughout its lifetime, the 911 has won many races, including the Targa Florio, the 24 Hours of Daytona, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and more. It ranked fifth in the Car of the Century poll. Here are just a few in the collection.

1964 Porsche 911, valued at $5 million. The 1964 Porsche 911 was the very first production 911 ever built and is famous for being one of the first rear-engine performance cars available for consumers.

1970 Porsche 911s, valued at $400,000. This particular Porsche 911 was built especially for the son of Porsche’s founder and was fully restored by the company before Seinfeld bought it.

1973 Porsche 911T. The 1973 911T was Seinfeld’s first Porsche 911 he added to his collection, beginning his fascination with the model, and it’s easy to see why: the car is beautiful, fun to drive, and a true achievement of automotive science.

1999 Porsche 911 Classic Club Coupe, valued at $ 1 million. When Seinfeld bought this car, it set the record for the most expensive 996 generation car ever sold, at $1.3 million.

Other 911 models include the 1994 Porsche 911 Turbo S valued at $800,000, and the 2016 Porsche 911 R valued at $600,000.

