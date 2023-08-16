The 20 Greatest Classic Cars on Earth, Ranked

Among all the hobbies out there, some, like knitting or gardening, are financially accessible to most. Others remain exclusive to the world’s wealthiest. Collecting classic cars is one such pursuit, perhaps more than any other.

Renowned clothing designer Ralph Lauren possesses an extensive collection, and former late-night TV host Jay Leno boasts ownership of a staggering 180 classic cars and 160 classic motorcycles, valued at $52 million when last evaluated last July. Notably, Leno even possesses a Lamborghini Miura, often hailed as the pinnacle of classic cars. (Also read: These Are The Most Outrageous Car Collections In The World.)

The Classic Car Report from insurance comparison website Confused.com aimed to find the most “in-demand” classic cars and their dollar values. The research used these yardsticks to evaluate each model: annual Google searches; rarity, that is, the number of each model available in the world; the current average value; and the increase from original value.

These metrics were used to create a score, with 10 as the highest possible number. The study included 200 classic car models. Information also was pulled from various sources, including Car and Classic. Prices came from Hagerty’s valuation tool. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report to find the world’s greatest classic car.

The Lamborghini Miura took the crown with an impressive score of 8.58. Produced from 1966 to 1973, the car features a 3,929 cc Lamborghini V12 engine, a rear mid-engine configuration, and a top speed of 171 miles per hour. Its value has skyrocketed by 1,500%, reaching approximately $1.8 million since its inception. A mere 764 Miuras were manufactured. The study’s authors commented, “It was the fastest production road car in the world when it was released and scored highly across the board here.” (Also read: This Is the Most Dependable Car Brand in America.)

These are the 20 greatest classic cars in the world