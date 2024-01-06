Jay Leno's Unbelievable Car Collection Is Even Better Than You Thought Photo by charlie nucci / Corbis via Getty Images

When it comes to famous car collectors, Jay Leno is hard to beat. With over 180 cars including exotics, hypercars, museum-grade artifacts, and even regular affordable cars along with a television series featuring many pieces from his collection, it’s no wonder Leno has become famous as a car collector and automobile expert. Here is a look inside Jay Leno’s unbelievable car collection, and why it might be better than you thought.

It’s hard to wrap our heads around just how big a collection of 180 cars really is. Purchasing them alone requires vast amounts of money, but storing and maintaining them requires full-time attention and massive storage facilities. It would be impractical for us to dive into detail on every one. That’s why, for this list, we will include a bit of everything and highlight a few of the more interesting cars in Leno’s collection.

Jay Leno’s Car Collection

Jay Leno started his car collection when he bought a 1955 Buick Roadmaster shortly after moving to California, which he still has in his collection. His entire collection includes 180 cars and 160 motorcycles and is conservatively estimated to be worth between $50 million and $100 million. However, just a glance at the cars on this list will show you that it is probably much higher than that. Just the insurance bill for Leno’s collection is more than $1 million per year.

Leno keeps his collection at the Big Dog garage in Burbank, California. It is not open to the public, but he will occasionally offer tours on special occasions or special guests. Now, here are 23 interesting vehicles in Jay Leno’s car collection.

#23 2012 Tata Nano

Value : $1,697

The 2012 Tata Nano is by far the cheapest car in Leno’s collection, but he also has a second, fancier version that is valued at a whopping $2,700. The Tata Nano is a microcar developed by Indian automaker Tata Motors. It was designed to appeal to motorcycle and scooter riders in India, but production stopped in 2018 after dwindling demand. It was known as “the people’s car.”

#22 1996 Mazda Miata

Value: $33,996

This is Leno’s “everyday car”. When asked about this particular automobile, Leno replied “This is all I really need. Plenty of power, fun to drive, good handling.” If you’re looking for a better endorsement than this, you’ll be looking for a while!

#21 2011 Chevrolet Volt

Value: $52,014

At the 2011 Los Angeles Auto Show, Leno said of this car: “It’s the car I use to run errands, and when it’s raining, bad weather when I have to go to the airport. It’s a great everyday car.” It is enthusiastic endorsements like this that show not all the best cars have flashy bodies or expensive technology. Any real motorhead will tell you it’s what’s under the hood and the love put into the parts you don’t see that make a car truly special.

#20 2005 Mazda RX-8 SHINKA

Value: $36,452

Leno received this car as a present from Mazda on his 55th birthday. The word “Shinka” is a Japanese word meaning transformation or evolution. The Shinka model is the North American version of the same car released in Japan, called the RX-8 Sports Prestige Limited. It was more luxurious, had a smoother ride, and was advertised as a grand touring car.

#19 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe

Value : $67,096

In 1999, Leno drove this exact model of the 1999 Chevrolet Corvette Coupe as the pace car at the Indy 500. After he was finished, the race organizers handed Leno the keys to the car on the spot, and he’s kept it ever since. Leno described the car as one of his favorites, saying “It just looks right.”

#18 2002 Z06 Chevrolet Corvette w/ tiger shark body kit

Value: $30,000

The Corvette is the only two-seat sport supercar produced by a major United States manufacturer. The Z06 model was the highest-performance fifth-generation Corvette, with a lighter body and more powerful engine than all previous models.

Leno also owns a 1963 split-window Chevrolet Corvette which was only available for one year. He also owns a 2009 Chevrolet Corvette.

#17 2006 Ariel Atom

Value : $59,445

The Ariel Atom was originally only handmade in Somerset, England. This model has no doors, windows, or windshield, nor many of the other things that come standard on modern cars. It was only after the car was featured on an episode of Top Gear that Ariel partnered with Brammo Motorsports in Oregon in order to produce models in the United States. Leno bought the first one.

#16 2015 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

Value : $79,006

The GT350R was designed to be a track-focused and more hardcore version of the GT350. It has the first carbon-fiber wheels ever included on a mass-produced car. It has been named 2016’s performance car of the year and was included in Car and Driver’s 10 Best Cars for 2016. Of this particular model, Leno said “This is really the pinnacle of Mustang development. I think this has probably the greatest engine currently being produced in America today.”

#15 1972 Mercedes-Benz 600 Kompressor

Value : $150,000

This is Leno’s favorite car out of his entire collection. He purchased it for $94,000 and restored this particular model himself. Leno used to work at a Mercedes-Benz showroom before his comedy career really took off, which probably contributed to his love of this car. The 600 model is touted as an “ultra-luxury” car and was popular with politicians and celebrities. Some models were even designed to be driven by chauffeurs.

#14 1970 Dodge Challenger R/T

Value : $350,000

The R/T is one of two versions of the Challenger available the first year it was produced and was the performance model. Even though it struggled to maintain production amid dwindling demand, the Challenger quickly became an icon of affordable muscle cars and car culture in America.

Leno also owns two other variations of the Challenger: the Hellcat and the SRT8. The Hellcat is the high-performance variation of the Challenger and can go 0–60mph in 3.6 seconds. It even came with two different key fobs: a black one that limited the engine power, and a red one that let it operate a full capacity.

Regarding the SRT8, Leno has said he isn’t a big fan of automatic transmissions, but that hasn’t stopped him from loving this car. In fact, the model in his collection is #004 for the third-generation body style of the Challenger.

#13 2005 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren

Value : $455,500

The SLR McLaren was one of the first hypercars produced in the 21st century as a joint venture between Mercedes-Benz and McLaren. The car came in three different body styles, but each was classified as a grand touring car. This car has a top speed of 207 miles per hour and can go 0–60mph in 3.3 seconds.

#12 2006 Jay Leno Ecojet Concept

Source: Alan Light / Wikimedia Commons

Value : Priceless (not valued)

The Jay Leno Ecojet Concept car was a collaboration project between Leno and GM (NYSE:GM) which debuted in 2006 to highlight new technology in sustainable technology and renewable fuels that could be used in future cars. This car has two separate fuel tanks and can run entirely on biodiesel. It can reach a top speed of 165 miles per hour and, in keeping with its earth-friendly concept, has all-vegan leather interiors.

#11 1986 Lamborghini Countach

Value : $569,000

The Countach is one of many exotic cars designed by the Italian design company Bertone and helped popularize the “Italian Wedge” body shape. The original intention behind the creation of the Countach was a car that could reach the highest possible performance, with a body that was aerodynamically perfect and with a daring aesthetic. They succeeded in every way. After its original unveiling in 1971, Lamborghini spent another three years perfecting their design before releasing the design into production in 1974.

#10 2017 Ford GT

Value : $1 million

The original GT was developed as an homage to the GT40 which won the 24 Hours of Le Mans four times in a row, including finishing in all three top places in 1966. It was also made to celebrate the centennial of the Ford (NYSE:F) company. The second-generation GT which was produced from 2016–2022 was every bit a supercar as the first generation but included many improvements and optimizations. Its entire development was so secret that only twelve people had access to the studio where it was being designed.

#9 1963 Chrysler Turbine

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Value : $1 million

There were only 55 of this experimental car ever produced, and only 9 remain in the world today. They were powered by turbine engines that could run on diesel, gasoline, and even jet fuel or kerosene. The cars were for testing the viability of the engine and the model. Leno owns the only car that isn’t in a museum or kept by Chrysler.

#8 2014 McLaren P1

Value : $1.35 million



Leno owns the very first P1 car sold in the United States. With a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8, this supercar can reach 60mph in just 2.5 seconds, and with its E-mode engaged, it can travel 6 miles on just electric power.

#7 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300SL Gullwing Coup

Value : $1.8 million

For such an old car, Leno is only the third person to own this automobile treasure. He even installed a new engine and gearbox with his own mechanic team. Back in its day, the 300SL was a racing champion and the fastest production car at the time.

#6 Lagonda V12

Value : $2.56 million

Only 189 of this particular model were ever sold, and finding one in good condition today is nearly impossible, making this car especially valuable. Leno restored this car after he purchased it and loves to bring it with him to car exhibitions and roadshows. Because of its iconic design and sleek style, the Lagonda V12 became famous in pop culture.

#5 1967 Lamborghini Miura P400

Value : 3.5 million

There were only 764 P400s ever produced, and as such an iconic car, it is every car collector’s dream car. The original Miura was designed in secret, even being kept from the company’s founder and owner. The P400 is actually the first prototype of the Miura model.

#4 1928 Bentley Speed Six

Value : $3.5 million

Bentley only produced 544 of the Speed Six and its sibling, the 6½ Litre, but it was their most successful racing car. It was designed with a smoother and more powerful engine, a more luxurious interior, and was built for comfortable motoring in general.

#3 2010 Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Value : $4.8 million

There were only three of this car ever produced, and the one Leno owns was delivered to him personally by Mr. Christian Von Koenigsegg himself. One of the many things that make this special edition CCXR unique is the diamond weave carbon fiber finish used in its construction, in which the carbon fibers are coated with a diamond finish.

#2 1994 Mclaren F1

Value : $20 million

Jay Leno has described this car as “the greatest car ever made,” and this particular vehicle was previously owned by Ben Pon Jr., a famous Dutch racing driver. There were only 60 cars made with this model’s specifications. In 1998, the F1 set the Guinness World Record for the world’s fastest production car. It has received high praise and near-unanimous positive reviews all over the globe, including a top spot on Channel4’s list of the 100 greatest cars.

#1 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe

Automobile 1933 Duesenberg Model SJ from money – 100 korun

Value : $20 million

With an original price of $25,000, the Walker Coupe has become famous as the pinnacle of style and American automobile culture. It was the first Duesenberg to include aerodynamic styling in the body design. It was also the most expensive car Duesenberg ever produced. Leno rescued this car and restored it, including the all-leather top (which had to be completely replaced every time it rained). This stylish beast can produce 265 horsepower, which made it a car that was as fast as it was attractive back in the day.

