Ford Hit for False Ad Claims

From time to time, car companies misled the public about the operations of the vehicles they sell. Recently, some of these have been over what the manufacturer claims is the fuel economy of a model and what the truth about the figure is. Ford has been punished for misleading ads.



Ford paid $19.2 million to settle accusations that it posted false figures about the C-Max hybrid. It lowered the figure for the model’s fuel economy in 2013. According to The Drum: “The company also claimed in its marketing that the vehicle offered better fuel economy than competitors’ hybrid models.” The settlement was with 40 state attorneys general and the authorities in the District of Columbia.



Ford said it made a “voluntary” decision to report itself to the EPA. It also said it follows the proper guidelines when it makes claims about fuel economy. Clearly, that is not true.



Ford has just entered a period when it will need to make claims about the fuel mileage of its electric vehicles. The Ford F-150 Lightning, according to Ford, gets the equivalent of 179 miles per gallon. Hopefully, that is true.