These Are the Best New Cars for Your Money

With new car prices hovering near all-time highs in the United States, a personal vehicle is one of the biggest purchases millions of American consumers will ever make. Data from Kelley Blue Book shows that the average transaction price for new vehicles was $48,641 in January 2025 — up about 1.3% year over year, and equivalent to about 74% of a typical full-time worker’s annual income, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
While there are many makes and models selling for far less than the national average, a low price by itself is not necessarily the most important factor for prospective buyers to consider. A vehicle is a major investment, and as such, consumers seeking the best value should weigh a vehicle’s sticker price along with overall quality, as well as estimated cost of ownership over the long term.
Using data from a recent study published by U.S. News and World Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best new cars for the money. The study, published in January 2025, compared new vehicles across multiple segments on a wide range of data points — including tech features, fuel economy, cargo space, safety, reliability, estimated repair and insurance costs, and consensus opinion on comfort and handling. We listed the top ranked make and model for 13 vehicle segments. Supplemental data on estimated ranges of both MSRP and fuel economy are as reported by Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication.
The list of the best new vehicles for the money is dominated by a small handful of companies. Japanese automaker Honda manufactures the highest ranked model for four segments, including compact car, midsize car, and two-row SUV. Similarly, Hyundai, a South Korean company, has four models on this list, including the highest ranked plug-in hybrid and the best electric SUV. Other automakers on this list include Kia, Ram, and Toyota. (Here is a look at the most reliable car brands.)
While sticker prices were a factor in this ranking, the base MSRP varies considerably among the vehicles on this list. The top-ranked subcompact SUV, for example, sells for as little as $22,000, while the lowest listed price for best-value full-size pickup exceeds $42,000, and nearly tops $90,000 for highest trim level. (Here is a look at the car brands with the highest maintenance costs.)
Fuel-economy, another factor included in these rankings, also varies considerably across vehicle segments. For drivers who want to save at the pump, and do not need the cargo space offered by SUVs and pickups, the top ranked compact and hybrid cars are rated to get over 40 miles per gallon in certain conditions. The mini-van and full-size pickup on this list, meanwhile, use twice as much fuel to go the same distance when driving in cities.
Why it Matters
Apart from a house, a new vehicle is the most expensive purchase millions of Americans will ever make. The average new car is now selling for more than $48,000, and with so much money on the line, many prospective buyers want to be sure they are getting the best possible value — and for each vehicle segment, there is at least one model that stands out above the competition.
Best Compact Car: Honda Civic
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Civic: $25,345 – $34,045
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Civic: 32 – 41 miles per gallon
- Honda Civic parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
- Other finalist(s) in the compact car segment include: Mazda3, Toyota Corolla
Best Compact SUV: Hyundai Tucson
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson: $29,750 – $41,190
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson: 26 – 28 miles per gallon
- Hyundai Tucson parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the compact SUV segment include: Mazda CX – 5, Ford Escape
Best Electric SUV: Hyundai Kona Electric
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric: $34,270 – $42,445
- Approximate range of the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric: 200 – 261 miles on a full charge
- Hyundai Kona Electric parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the electric SUV segment include: Chevrolet Equinox EV, Kia Niro EV
Best Hybrid Car: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: $23,025 – $30,600
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: 31 – 54 miles per gallon
- Hyundai Elantra Hybrid parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the hybrid car segment include: Toyota Camry, Toyota Prius
Best Hybrid SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid: $29,965 – $45,565
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid: 35 – 36 miles per gallon
- Kia Sportage Hybrid parent company: Kia Motors Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the hybrid SUV segment include: Kia Niro, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Best Midsize Car: Honda Accord
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Accord: $29,390 – $40,395
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Accord: 32 – 48 miles per gallon
- Honda Accord parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
- Other finalist(s) in the midsize car segment include: Hyundai Sonata
Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Odyssey: $43,315 – $52,275
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Odyssey: 19 – 28 miles per gallon
- Honda Odyssey parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
- Other finalist(s) in the minivan segment include: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid
Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: $34,510 – $48,485
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: 35 – 38 miles per gallon
- Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the plug-in hybrid SUV segment include: Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid
Best 2-Row SUV: Honda Passport
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Passport: $43,795 – $49,865
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Passport: 21 miles per gallon
- Honda Passport parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
- Other finalist(s) in the 2-row SUV segment include: Chevrolet Blazer
Best 3-Row SUV: Kia Telluride
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Telluride: $37,585 – $54,780
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Telluride: 20 – 22 miles per gallon
- Kia Telluride parent company: Kia Motors Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the 3-row SUV segment include: Hyundai Santa Fe
Best Subcompact SUV: Kia Soul
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Soul: $21,665 – $26,965
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Soul: 30 – 31 miles per gallon
- Kia Soul parent company: Kia Motors Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea
- Other finalist(s) in the subcompact SUV segment include: Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Venue
Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the: Toyota Tacoma
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Toyota Tacoma: $33,085 – $54,050
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Toyota Tacoma: 20 – 23 miles per gallon
- Toyota Tacoma parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
- Other finalist(s) in the midsize pickup truck segment include: Chevrolet Colorado
Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the: Ram 1500
- Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Ram 1500: $42,270 – $89,150
- Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Ram 1500: 17 – 23 miles per gallon
- Ram 1500 parent company: Stellantis
- Global headquarters of parent company: Amsterdam, Netherlands
- Other finalist(s) in the full-size pickup truck segment include: Ford F – 150
