These Are the Best New Cars for Your Money

With new car prices hovering near all-time highs in the United States, a personal vehicle is one of the biggest purchases millions of American consumers will ever make. Data from Kelley Blue Book shows that the average transaction price for new vehicles was $48,641 in January 2025 — up about 1.3% year over year, and equivalent to about 74% of a typical full-time worker’s annual income, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

For those looking to get the most for their money, there are many factors to consider beyond the sticker price — and for each vehicle segment, at least one model stands out for their overall value and long term cost of ownership.

While there are many makes and models selling for far less than the national average, a low price by itself is not necessarily the most important factor for prospective buyers to consider. A vehicle is a major investment, and as such, consumers seeking the best value should weigh a vehicle’s sticker price along with overall quality, as well as estimated cost of ownership over the long term.

Using data from a recent study published by U.S. News and World Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best new cars for the money. The study, published in January 2025, compared new vehicles across multiple segments on a wide range of data points — including tech features, fuel economy, cargo space, safety, reliability, estimated repair and insurance costs, and consensus opinion on comfort and handling. We listed the top ranked make and model for 13 vehicle segments. Supplemental data on estimated ranges of both MSRP and fuel economy are as reported by Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication.

The list of the best new vehicles for the money is dominated by a small handful of companies. Japanese automaker Honda manufactures the highest ranked model for four segments, including compact car, midsize car, and two-row SUV. Similarly, Hyundai, a South Korean company, has four models on this list, including the highest ranked plug-in hybrid and the best electric SUV. Other automakers on this list include Kia, Ram, and Toyota. (Here is a look at the most reliable car brands.)

While sticker prices were a factor in this ranking, the base MSRP varies considerably among the vehicles on this list. The top-ranked subcompact SUV, for example, sells for as little as $22,000, while the lowest listed price for best-value full-size pickup exceeds $42,000, and nearly tops $90,000 for highest trim level. (Here is a look at the car brands with the highest maintenance costs.)

Fuel-economy, another factor included in these rankings, also varies considerably across vehicle segments. For drivers who want to save at the pump, and do not need the cargo space offered by SUVs and pickups, the top ranked compact and hybrid cars are rated to get over 40 miles per gallon in certain conditions. The mini-van and full-size pickup on this list, meanwhile, use twice as much fuel to go the same distance when driving in cities.

Best Compact Car: Honda Civic

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Civic: $25,345 – $34,045

$25,345 – $34,045 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Civic: 32 – 41 miles per gallon

32 – 41 miles per gallon Honda Civic parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Other finalist(s) in the compact car segment include: Mazda3, Toyota Corolla

Best Compact SUV: Hyundai Tucson

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson: $29,750 – $41,190

$29,750 – $41,190 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson: 26 – 28 miles per gallon

26 – 28 miles per gallon Hyundai Tucson parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the compact SUV segment include: Mazda CX – 5, Ford Escape

Best Electric SUV: Hyundai Kona Electric

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric: $34,270 – $42,445

$34,270 – $42,445 Approximate range of the 2025 Hyundai Kona Electric: 200 – 261 miles on a full charge

200 – 261 miles on a full charge Hyundai Kona Electric parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the electric SUV segment include: Chevrolet Equinox EV, Kia Niro EV

Best Hybrid Car: Hyundai Elantra Hybrid

Charles / Wikimedia Commons

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: $23,025 – $30,600

$23,025 – $30,600 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid: 31 – 54 miles per gallon

31 – 54 miles per gallon Hyundai Elantra Hybrid parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the hybrid car segment include: Toyota Camry, Toyota Prius

Best Hybrid SUV: Kia Sportage Hybrid

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid: $29,965 – $45,565

$29,965 – $45,565 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid: 35 – 36 miles per gallon

35 – 36 miles per gallon Kia Sportage Hybrid parent company: Kia Motors Corporation

Kia Motors Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the hybrid SUV segment include: Kia Niro, Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

Best Midsize Car: Honda Accord

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Accord: $29,390 – $40,395

$29,390 – $40,395 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Accord: 32 – 48 miles per gallon

32 – 48 miles per gallon Honda Accord parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Other finalist(s) in the midsize car segment include: Hyundai Sonata

Best Minivan: Honda Odyssey

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Odyssey: $43,315 – $52,275

$43,315 – $52,275 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Odyssey: 19 – 28 miles per gallon

19 – 28 miles per gallon Honda Odyssey parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Other finalist(s) in the minivan segment include: Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid

Best Plug-In Hybrid SUV for the: Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: $34,510 – $48,485

$34,510 – $48,485 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid: 35 – 38 miles per gallon

35 – 38 miles per gallon Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the plug-in hybrid SUV segment include: Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid, Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid

Best 2-Row SUV: Honda Passport

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Honda Passport: $43,795 – $49,865

$43,795 – $49,865 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Honda Passport: 21 miles per gallon

21 miles per gallon Honda Passport parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Other finalist(s) in the 2-row SUV segment include: Chevrolet Blazer

Best 3-Row SUV: Kia Telluride

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Telluride: $37,585 – $54,780

$37,585 – $54,780 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Telluride: 20 – 22 miles per gallon

20 – 22 miles per gallon Kia Telluride parent company: Kia Motors Corporation

Kia Motors Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the 3-row SUV segment include: Hyundai Santa Fe

Best Subcompact SUV: Kia Soul

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Kia Soul: $21,665 – $26,965

$21,665 – $26,965 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Kia Soul: 30 – 31 miles per gallon

30 – 31 miles per gallon Kia Soul parent company: Kia Motors Corporation

Kia Motors Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Seoul, South Korea

Seoul, South Korea Other finalist(s) in the subcompact SUV segment include: Nissan Kicks, Hyundai Venue

Best Midsize Pickup Truck for the: Toyota Tacoma

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Toyota Tacoma: $33,085 – $54,050

$33,085 – $54,050 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Toyota Tacoma: 20 – 23 miles per gallon

20 – 23 miles per gallon Toyota Tacoma parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

Toyota, Japan Other finalist(s) in the midsize pickup truck segment include: Chevrolet Colorado

Best Full-Size Pickup Truck for the: Ram 1500

Est. MSRP range for the 2025 Ram 1500: $42,270 – $89,150

$42,270 – $89,150 Approximate fuel economy for the 2025 Ram 1500: 17 – 23 miles per gallon

17 – 23 miles per gallon Ram 1500 parent company: Stellantis

Stellantis Global headquarters of parent company: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands Other finalist(s) in the full-size pickup truck segment include: Ford F – 150

