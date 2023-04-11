This Car Has the Worst Gas Mileage in America

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is about to announce that car companies must cut tailpipe emissions sharply. CNBC states, “The new limits would require as much as 67% of new vehicles sold in the U.S. by 2032 to be all-electric cars.” Several cars will not help their manufacturers at all, as they get less than 15 miles per gallon. (These are the worst new cars for humans and the environment.)



Both the Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport 8.0L 16-cylinder Automatic (AM-S7) Turbo and the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 8.0L 16-cylinder Automatic (AM-S7) Turbo get nine miles per gallon. Each has an engine that is seen almost nowhere else. Most American cars have just six cylinders and a three- or four-liter engine. High-fuel economy cars have only four cylinders.



The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport puts out 1,500 horsepower. A typical American car is close to 300. The Bugatti is the fastest and most powerful car the company has ever made.



Car and Track put the base price of the Bugatti Chiron Pur Chiron at $3.3 million and said, “Looks like nothing else, costs more than everything else, and is faster than everything else.” The car can travel at 200 miles per hour. It can go from 0 to 60 in 3.2 seconds. A typical American car can cover the same distance in seven seconds.



The average miles per gallon for an American car today is 26. The Bugatti Chiron Pur Sport brings that average down a little.