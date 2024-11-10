These Are the Features Found Inside of the World's Most Expensive Luxury Cars baona / iStock via Getty Images

As The Great Gatsby tells us, the rich are different from you and me. Especially the uber-wealthy with the cars they buy.

They are not buying whips that rapper Xhibit might have modified on MTV’s “Pimp My Ride.” Rather these are high-end, luxury stock vehicles you can order if you had a few million dollars burning a hole in your bank account.

Global luxury lifestyle magazine Robb Report recently listed the world’s most expensive vehicles and we’ve ranked the top 20 from cheapest to most expensive.

20. Rimac Nevera R ($2.5 million)

Rimac Automobili

Croatian automotive maker Rimac Automobili makes high-end electric vehicles and its newest model is the Nevera R, a 2,107 horsepower sports car that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 1.74 seconds. It has a top speed of 256 mph. Featuring a fixed rear wing Robb Report says its powertrain makes it “the first production car that accelerates faster than it brakes.”

19. Gordon Murray Automotive T.50 ($2.6 Million)

Gordon Murray Automotive

British automaker Gordon Murray Automotive claims the V-12 engine of the T.50 is “the lightest, highest-revving, most power dense naturally-aspirated” engine ever to be put into a road car. The U.K.’s GQ magazine named it the Hypercar of the Year in 2021. It produces 654 hp, but in full V-Max Boost mode, the T.50 gets a burst of 700 PferdStarke (ps), or about 690 hp. Its top speed is 226 mph and can go from 0 to 62 mph in 2.8 seconds.

18. Mercedes-AMG One ($2.7 Million)

Mercedes-Benz

Inspired by Formula 1 racing, the Mercedes-Benz AMG One is a street-legal racing car. The AMG branding means the One is part of its performance sub-brand, but is a plug-in hybrid. With a top speed of 217 mph, the AMG One can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.9 seconds and to 124 mph in 7 seconds.

17. Zenvo Aurora ($2.8 Million)

Zenvo

The Aurora is Danish automaker Zenvo‘s hypercar Aurora is its most powerful. It sports a hybrid-assisted, quad-turbocharged V-12 engine producing 1,250 hp that is mid-mounted behind the cockpit. It comes equipped with an additional triple electric motor system that generates an additional 600 hp and can go 0 to 62 mph in 2.3 seconds.

16. Hennessey Venom F5 Revolution ($3 Million)

Hennessey Special Vehicles

U.S.-based Hennessey Special Vehicles produced its Venom F5 Revolution hypercar that had a record-breaking run of 2:10.90 minutes at the Circuit of the Americas track in Texas, beating the previous record by 0.43 seconds. Its twin-turbocharged Fury V-8 engine has 1,874 hp, goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.8 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 328 mph.

15. Koenigsegg Jesko ($3 Million)

Koenigsegg

Introduced at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Koenigsegg Jesko completed sold out before the show ended. It features a mid-mounted twin-turbo V-8 engine that produces 1,280 hp on gasoline and 1,600 hp on E85 biofuels. It also has a proprietary 9-speed Light Speed Transmission (LST) system that can go from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 256 mph.

14. Pagani Huayra R Evo ($3 Million Plus)

Pagani Automobili

The open-top Huayra R Evo hypercar from Italy’s Pagani Automobili is illegal in the U.S. because it doesn’t have a sensor to turn the passenger airbag off. Other models are illegal because Pagani wouldn’t build a $500,000 vehicle simply for crash-testing. They are still sold to U.S. buyers. They feature a Mercedes-AMG V-12 engine that delivers 900 hp and can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds with a top speed of 218 mph.

13. Aston Martin Valkyrie ($3.2 Million)

Aston Martin

This Valkyrie is not James Bond’s Aston Martin. Its 100% carbon-fiber bodied car was built with Formula 1 racing in mind, but for the street. The Cosworth V-12 engine has an electric motor produces 1,160 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.3 seconds with a top speed of 220 mph. It features the world’s smallest top-mounted brake light with two LEDs that are a quarter the size of a human eye.

12. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut ($3.4 Million)

Koenigsegg

Another Koenigsegg Jesko model, the Absolut is a carbon-fiber sports car that has a 1,280 hp twin turbocharged V-8 engine that can produce up to 1,600 hp when running on E85. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds with a top speed of 330 mph.

11. Pagani Huayra Roadster BC ($3.5 Million)

Pagani Automobili

The limited-run Pagani Huayra Roadster BC is a track-oriented hypercar with a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine that can hit a top speed of 220 mph. The 800 hp engine can go from 0 to 60 mph in 3.3 seconds. It features a carbon-titanium monocoque, which is the external body of the car that supports the load similar to an eggshell.

10. Koenigsegg CC850 ($3.7 Million)

Koenigsegg

The third Koenigsegg to make the list is the CC850 hypercar. Based on the design of the automaker’s first production model, the CC8s, it combines a 6-speed manual shifting experience, complete with clutch pedal. But it also has a fully automatic transmission allowing the driver to choose the experience they want. The twin-turbo V-8 1,385 hp engine goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.5 seconds and can hit a top speed of 318 mph.

9. Ferrari F80 ($3.9 Million)

Ferrari

The Ferrari F80 is the automaker’s most-powerful road vehicle as it has a hybrid powertrain that features a V-6 engine and three electric motors, which produce 1,200 hp. It goes from 0 to 124 mph in 5.75 seconds.

8. Gordon Murray Automotive T.50s Niki Lauda ($3.9 Million)

Gordon Murray Automotive

Gordon Murray is back with an upgraded version of the T.50, the T.50s Niki Lauda. Named after the three-time Formula 1 world champion, it has a Cosworth V-12, 6-speed engine that produces 725 hp and goes from 0 to 60 mph 2.8 seconds while topping out at 226 mph.

7. McLaren Solus GT ($4 Million)

McLaren

The McLaren Solus GT is a limited-production, single-seater, track-only hypercar with a 7-speed, 829 hp V-10 engine that can reach speeds of over 200 mph. Only be 25 Solus GTs will be built. It has a central closed cockpit and jet aircraft-style canopy, which McLaren says gives you as close to a Formula 1 driving experience that you can get.

6. Bugatti Tourbillon ($4.1 Million)

Bugatti

Volkswagen‘s Bugatti Tourbillon features self-opening dihedral doors allowing for easy entry, but also preserving its aerodynamic design. It has a V-16 engine with three electric motors that produce 1,800 hp and can hit 60 mph in 2 seconds. It targets a top-end speed of 276 mph. The cockpit has an analog look with a dash that resembles a Swiss watch more than a futuristic digital design.

5. Aspark Owl ($4.2 Million)

Matti Blume via Wikimedia Commons

Japan’s Aspark Owl is an all-electric sports car with a limited production run of just 50 vehicles that had been in development for 10 years. The hypercar recently set an EV speed record of 272.6 mph due to its powerful quad-motor electric powertrain that produces 1,985 hp and has 250 miles of range. It is one of the most expensive EVs in the world. All 50 vehicles have been sold.

4. Bugatti Bolide ($4.3 Million)

Bugatti

The Bugatti Bolide debuted at LeMans this past June. It features Bugatti’s unique W16 engine, a 16-cylinder engine made up of two narrow-angle VR8 engines joined at a 90 degree angle on a single crankshaft. VR8’s are eight single-head, stacked cylinders. The W16 design produces 1,578 hp that goes from 0 to 60 mph in 2.17 seconds with a top speed of 311 mph.

3. Bugatti Mistral ($5 Million)

Bugatti

Bugatti comes back with another high-end hypercar, the Mistral. Like the Bollide, it features Bugatti’s W16 engine, but it is the first Bugatti in over a decade to feature an open-top design. It can do 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 261 mph.

2. Pagani Huayra Codalunga ($7 Million)

Matti Blume via Wikimedia Commons

Pagani’s third Huayra model is the world’s second-most expensive car, the Codalunga.It features 1960s race car styling, a carbon-titanium monocoque, and gullwing doors. The V-12, 36-valve twin turbo engine produces 840 hp and goes 0 to 60 mph in 2.4 seconds with a top speed of 217 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Droptail ($30 Million Plus)

Rolls-Royce

You knew Rolls-Royce would be the most expensive car in the world. The Droptail has three different versions that feature an open-top design and suicide doors. The vehicle’s parquetry comprises more than 1,600 pieces and required such precision to assemble that the craftsman could only work for one hour at a time and no more than five hours a day. The Droptail comes with a twin-turbocharged V-12 engine with 569 horsepowerand can go from 0 to 60 in 4.8 seconds. Its top speed is 155 mph.

