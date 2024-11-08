These Are the Fastest Cars You Can Buy Today Andriyanto Hamsharun / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

The world’s fastest cars also have some of the largest price tags.

It’s unlikely anyone needs a car that can go 300 miles per hour.

These cars are much more showpieces than everyday drivers.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

When it comes to fast cars, some cars are fast, like a Corvette, and then some cars go really fast, like a Bugatti. Of course, determining which are the fastest cars you can buy today can be challenging. Perhaps more important is that you have to be very wealthy to afford many of the names on this list, but you also have to find a location to put the pedal to the medal.

What’s most important is how you decide which cars are the fastest. For many people, 0-60 miles per hour is the end-all, be-all of how the fastest cars you can buy today should be determined. For others, and in our case today, we’ll look at the top speed of these vehicles, which is generally only uncovered on a test track, to determine the fastest.

20. Lotus Evija

MN /

Top speed: 198 MPH

Price: $2.3 million

Horsepower: 2,012

Limited to 130 units, the Lotus Evija is the company’s first and fastest electric vehicle. Four electric motors produce over 2,000 horsepower, which works in tandem with a battery that can reach 80% in 12 minutes.

19. Tesla Model S Plaid

AdrianHancu / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Top speed: 200 MPH

Price: $83,490

Horsepower: 1,020

Delivering incredible performance for under $100,000, the Tesla Model S Plaid is a rocket ship on wheels. Its carbon fiber body, sports seats, and incredible range help make it the best value on this list.

18. Lamborghini Huracan

benedek / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Top speed: 202 MPH

Price: $278,972

Horsepower: 630

It’s not a list of the fastest cars without something like the Lamborghini Huracan attached. Available in three different variants, this all-wheel drive offers a V10 engine, all-wheel drive, and dynamic steering to offer the driver better control at high speeds.

17. McLaren Artura

MrWalkr / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 205 MPH

Price: $273,800

Horsepower: 671

The McLaren Artura was announced in 2020 and started delivering vehicles in 2023. It offers two turbochargers and an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, making driving a blast.

16. McLaren 750S

MrWalkr / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 206 MPH

Price: $329,500

Horsepower: 740

The successor to McLaren’s outstanding 720S, the 750S is the manufacturer’s last combustion engine car. However, the company is going out with a bang with an improved transmission, larger air intakes, and a redesigned exhaust system.

15. Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Calreyn88 / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 211 MPH

Price: $524,816

Horsepower: 986

With iconic Ferrari styling, the SF90 Stradale adds a twin-part rear wing designed to reduce drag and propel the car to its top speed. Everything about the Stradale, including a hybrid electric/gas engine, was built with aerodynamics in mind.

14. Pininfarina Battista

MrWalkr / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 217 MPH

Price: $2.2 million

Horsepower: 1,900

With only 150 units expected to be sold, the Pininfarina Battista is an electric supercar currently believed to hold the world’s 0-60 acceleration record at 1.79 seconds.

13. Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

Alexander Migl / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 233 MPH

Price: $180,000

Horsepower: 1,064

Easily one of the least expensive vehicles on this list, the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 offers considerable speed without the hefty price tag. Its V12 engine has a 5.5-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Chevrolet’s most powerful engine ever produced.

12. Pagani Huayra

Alexandre Prevot/Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 238 MPH

Price: $3.5 million

Horsepower: 838

The Pagani Huayra’s carbon fiber frame keeps weight down, and its active aero frame helps it move smoothly through the air with its 838 horsepower engine.

11. Aspark Owl

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Top speed: 249 MPH

Price: $3.1 million

Horsepower: 2,012

A Japanese sports car, Aspark plans 50 vehicles of the Owl in total. Its expensive carbon fiber frame, wing mirrors, and double wishbone suspension contribute to incredible handling.

10. Aston Martin Valkyrie

davehamster / Flickr

Top speed: 250 MPH

Price: $3.5 million

Horsepower: 1,160

Only 150 of the Aston Martin Valkyrie will be produced, and it can reach 250 MPH. With race-car looks, the Valkyrie offers a V12 engine, which was made in partnership with Red Bull Racing.

9. Rimac Nevera

MrWalkr / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 256 MPH

Price: $2.5 million

Horsepower: 2,107

One of the fastest all-electric cars ever produced, the Croatian-manufactured Rimac Nevera will fly down the road with its 2,107 horsepower. Best of all, it can be recharged to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

8. Bugatti Mistral

Calreyn88 / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 261 MPH

Price: $5 million

Horsepower: 1,578

With one of the biggest price tags on this list, the Bugatti Mistral requires plenty of wealth. It also requires nerves of steel to take its 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine up to 261 MPH.

7. Bugatti Tourbillon

Calreyn88 / Wikimedia Commons

Top speed: 277 MPH

Price: $4.1 million

Horsepower: 1,775

Expected to be available in 2026, the $4.1 million Bugatti Tourbillon will succeed the popular Chiron, and only 250 units will be produced. Bugatti’s traditional horsepower grille and AI-designed suspension will help the Tourbillon fly down a roadway.

6. Czinger 21C

Public Domain / Flickr

Top speed: 281 MPH

Price: $2 million

Horsepower: 1,250

A hybrid sports car developed entirely with 3D printing, the Czinger 21C is expected to deliver only 80 units. The road variant includes a driver’s seat in the central position, which sits just above he hybrid gasoline engine.

5. SSC Tuatara

jsmith831 / Flickr

Top speed: 295 MPH

Price: $1.6 million

Horsepower: 1,350

The SSC Tuatara can go from 0 to 60 MPH in 2.5 seconds and has famous buyers like former NFL star Michael Strahan. The rear-wheel SSC is a monster with a carbon fiber body and chassis.

4. Hennessey Venom F5

Ron Frazier / Flickr

Top speed: 300+

Price: $2.1 million

Horsepower: 1,817

Popping out over 1,817 horsepower, the Hennessey Venom F5 can exceed 300 miles per hour. With only 99 models planned, the carbon-fiber vehicle with its twin-turbo V8 will have plenty of buyers.

3. Bugatti Chiron Super Sport

Dylan Johnson / Wikipedia Commons

Top speed: 304 MPH

Price: $3.825 million

Horsepower: 1,500

Capable of hitting 304 miles per hour, the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport more than lives up to its name. The Super Sport shrugs off wind thanks to its design, which allows you to use every bit of its 1,500 horsepower.

2. Bugatti Bolide

Ron Frazier / Flickr

Top speed: 311 MPH

Price: $4.7 million

Horsepower: 1,578

When you buy a vehicle for $4.7 million, you expect it to go fast. The Bugatti Bolide arrives with an integrated roll cage, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a carbon-fiber body to help it exceed all known speed limits.

1. Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut

tomronworldwide / Flickr

Top speed: 330 MPH

Price: $3.4 million

Horsepower: 1,625

With a claimed top speed of 330 miles per hour, it is no surprise that 125 Koenigsegg Jasko Absolut models are already sold. Best of all, this car is perfectly street-legal, so you can drop the hammer on any local highway to take advantage of its incredibly aerodynamic design.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions. Have questions about retirement or personal finance? Email us at [email protected]! By emailing your questions to 24/7 Wall St., you agree to have them published anonymously on 247wallst.com. By submitting your story, you understand and agree that we may use your story, or versions of it, in all media and platforms, including via third parties.