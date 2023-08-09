America's Best Used Car

One calculation car buyers make is what their vehicle will be worth in the future. This will affect what they can get for a trade-in on a new car or what they will get if they sell a car on their own. The vehicle that will offer them the best deal for their investment is the Ram 1500. The average price of a used version was $27,324 in 2019. That has risen to $42,881, an increase of 57%. (These 15 cars hold their value the longest.)



iSeeCars recently analyzed used car prices. It looked at prices of 10.8 million used cars owners have had for between one and five years. Using those prices between 2019 and 2023, which iSeeCars calls the pandemic years, “the average used car’s price has increased by 47.7 percent.”



Looking at 23 of America’s best-selling cars, the price of the Ram 1500 was not the only one the owners of which did well. Most cars with high premiums were pickups, small sport utility vehicles and cheap sedans.



These are the cars with the greatest used car premium price changes.

Model Change Avg. Price Ram 1500 56.9% $42,881 Toyota Corolla 49.8% $21,308 Toyota Camry 49.3% $25,537 Honda Civic 46.6% $24,301 GMC Sierra 1500 44.1% $47,364 Honda Accord 43.1% $26,658 Hyundai Elantra 42.0% $18,744 Toyota RAV4 41.0% $29,094 Jeep Wrangler 38.6% $35,953 Honda CR-V 37.1% $28,401 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 36.2% $40,359 Nissan Rogue 34.6% $24,241 Ford F-150 33.6% $42,104 Ford Explorer 31.7% $34,904 Hyundai Tucson 30.6% $23,869 Chevrolet Malibu 29.5% $20,372 Toyota Tacoma 28.9% $36,675 Subaru Crosstrek 27.5% $26,480 Mazda CX-5 27.3% $26,191 Chevrolet Equinox 26.3% $22,685