America's Best Used Car

One calculation car buyers make is what their vehicle will be worth in the future. This will affect what they can get for a trade-in on a new car or what they will get if they sell a car on their own. The vehicle that will offer them the best deal for their investment is the Ram 1500. The average price of a used version was $27,324 in 2019. That has risen to $42,881, an increase of 57%. (These 15 cars hold their value the longest.)
iSeeCars recently analyzed used car prices. It looked at prices of 10.8 million used cars owners have had for between one and five years. Using those prices between 2019 and 2023, which iSeeCars calls the pandemic years, “the average used car’s price has increased by 47.7 percent.”
Looking at 23 of America’s best-selling cars, the price of the Ram 1500 was not the only one the owners of which did well. Most cars with high premiums were pickups, small sport utility vehicles and cheap sedans.
These are the cars with the greatest used car premium price changes.
|Model
|Change
|Avg. Price
|Ram 1500
|56.9%
|$42,881
|Toyota Corolla
|49.8%
|$21,308
|Toyota Camry
|49.3%
|$25,537
|Honda Civic
|46.6%
|$24,301
|GMC Sierra 1500
|44.1%
|$47,364
|Honda Accord
|43.1%
|$26,658
|Hyundai Elantra
|42.0%
|$18,744
|Toyota RAV4
|41.0%
|$29,094
|Jeep Wrangler
|38.6%
|$35,953
|Honda CR-V
|37.1%
|$28,401
|Chevrolet Silverado 1500
|36.2%
|$40,359
|Nissan Rogue
|34.6%
|$24,241
|Ford F-150
|33.6%
|$42,104
|Ford Explorer
|31.7%
|$34,904
|Hyundai Tucson
|30.6%
|$23,869
|Chevrolet Malibu
|29.5%
|$20,372
|Toyota Tacoma
|28.9%
|$36,675
|Subaru Crosstrek
|27.5%
|$26,480
|Mazda CX-5
|27.3%
|$26,191
|Chevrolet Equinox
|26.3%
|$22,685
