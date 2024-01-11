22 Cars That Start With the Letter C CC0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The title of this post immediately propelled me back to the 2nd grade. “Can you name three cars that start with C,” you’d ask an unsuspecting classmate. “Cadillac, Chrysler, and Chevrolet,” they’d quickly and cheerfully respond. And without missing a beat you’d say, “Nah-uh, cars don’t start with C, they start with gas!” Later, at recess, you’d overhear them telling the same joke. It was a classic. Today’s second graders are way too sophisticated for that sort of nonsense. They’d get into a debate about why EV cars haven’t become the global standard. Or why the U.S. hasn’t invested in a high-speed intracontinental rail system. But I’m guessing those snot-nosed little Einsteins could name very few of the 22 cars that start with the letter C on our list. So without further ado, may we present 24/7 Wall St.’s list of car models that start with C, in alphabetical order.

Cabriolet

Source: NeonShot / Shutterstock.com

parent/owner: Volkswagen AG / Porsche SE

Volkswagen AG Porsche SE model years: 1979-2001; 2011-2016

1979-2001; 2011-2016 MSRP:

Volkswagen has produced a few different Cabriolets over the years. Cabriolet or cabrio is simply French for convertible. The model years listed above are for the VW Golf Cabriolet. It was a snazzy little gadabout town car for sorority girls and aerobics moms. You could put the top down and let the breeze blow through your hair. The 2015 VW emissions scandal, in concert with diminishing sales of convertibles, led to the discontinuation of the Golf Cabriolet in 2016.

Cadet

Source: CC0/public domain/ Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Vauxhall Motors Limited/General Motors (1925)/Stellantis (2021)

Vauxhall Motors Limited/General Motors (1925)/Stellantis (2021) model years: 1930-1933

1930-1933 MSRP: $350.00/1930 base

The Vauxhall Cadet was the first British car to have a gearbox, allowing divers to shift gears. One of the first new models produced by Vauxhall after its takeover in 1925 by General Motors, the large car suffered from lackluster sales, thanks to British drivers who had already begun to embrace the efficiency and practically of smaller automobiles. Though it was only manufactured for four years, the Cadet has maintained its status as an innovative automobile with a dedicated cult following.

Comanche

Source: public domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Jeep / Stellantis / Stellantis North America

Jeep Stellantis Stellantis North America model years: 1986-1992

1986-1992 MSRP: $7,049 /1986 base

Though the Comanche smoked the competition in time trials, low sales and corporate bureaucracy led to its relatively swift demise. After acquiring the Jeep brand in 1987, Chrysler chose to have Jeep focus on SUVs, while Dodge would manufacture pickup trucks. With only 200,000 units produced during its 7-year run, the Jeep Comanche is now a highly sought-after and prized pickup truck.

Camaro

Source: public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 1967-2002; 2010-2024

1967-2002; 2010-2024 MSRP: $2,450/1967 base

The Chevy Camaro was every 16-year-old boy’s dream car for much of the late 20th century: the Camaro, or the starts-with-the-letter F, Firebird. To be sure, some young ladies drove Camaros, but its status as a muscle car was marketed more to the young gents. Available with V6 and V8 engines, Camaros have more than enough power to sate a restless teenager spirit.

Camry

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images News via Getty Images

parent/owner: Toyota Group

Toyota Group model years: 1983-present

1983-present MSRP: $7,988/1993 base 4-door sedan

Raise your hand if you’ve ever owned a Camry. You’re not alone. The Toyota Camry is among the best-selling cars in the U.S. Toyota celebrated the production of its ten millionth Camry back in 2013. Since then, they’ve produced 23 million more, 13 million of which cruise America’s highways and byways. As of 2023, the Camry is no longer available in Japan, where it suffered from lackluster sales. The model year 2025 will usher in a new generation of solely hybrid Camrys.

Cartoon

Source: 3Dalia / Shutterstock.com

parent/owner: Various

Various model years: 20th Century-present

20th Century-present MSRP: N/A

Cartoon cars are some of the most inventive and imaginative cars around. From Fred Flintstone’s foot-powered Canopysaurus to George Jetson’s flying capsule car, cartoons are rife with the most interesting and astonishing cars ever. The Simpsons’ Canyonero, “Can you name the truck with four-wheel drive, smells like a steak, and seats 35? Canyonero! Canyonero,” and Fred Jones’ Mystery Machine in Scooby-Doo are a couple of other noteworthy examples. What’s your favorite?

Catalina

Source: CC0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Pontiac / General Motors

Pontiac General Motors model years: 1950-1981

1950-1981 MSRP: $2,127/ 1950 base 2-door hardtop

The Catalina was a full-sized car, marketed as a mid-tier option in the Pontiac lineup. It was available in several different body styles including coupes, sedans, and station wagons. The Catalina came equipped with a V-8 engine, which informed its reputation as a powerful car. As the era of compact cars emerged, the Catalina fell out of favor with the public and was discontinued in 1981. The Catalina continues to have a dedicated fanbase, however.

Cavalier

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 1982-2005; 2016-2021 (China); 2019-present (Mexico)

1982-2005; 2016-2021 (China); 2019-present (Mexico) MSRP: $6,648/ 1982 base

The Chevy Cavalier is like a pair of well-worn slippers: practical and dependable without being showy. Though Cavilers haven’t been marketed in the U.S. since 2005, that’s all changing in 2024, with the introduction of the restyled Cavalier. The three new models all come with fuel-efficient 1.3L, 3-cylinder engines with 6-speed automatic transmissions.

Celica

Source: Andrey Baidak / Shutterstock.com

parent/owner: Toyota Group

Toyota Group model years: 1971-2006

1971-2006 MSRP: $1,710/ 1971 base

The Toyota Celica was a sporty compact car produced by Toyota from 1971 to 2006. Renowned for its sleek design and dynamic performance, the Celica became a symbol of affordable luxury. Throughout its multiple generations, the Celica showcased Toyota’s commitment to delivering a balance of style, performance, and reliability. Declining sales amid SUV infatuation were the death knell for the Celica.

Cherokee

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Jeep/Chrysler / Stellantis / Stellantis North America

Jeep/Chrysler Stellantis Stellantis North America model years: 1974-present

1974-present MSRP: $4,161/ 1974 base

The Jeep Cherokee is a rugged SUV with a rich history. Initially, the Cherokee was a two-door version of the Jeep Wagoneer, evolving into a distinct model over the years. Known for its off-road capabilities and iconic design, the Cherokee has maintained its reputation as a reliable and capable vehicle for both on- and off-road adventures. It is also mentioned in several songs across different genres. Can you think of one?

Chevette

Source: Public Domain/ Wikimedia commons

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 1976-1987

1976-1987 MSRP: $2,899/1976 base

The Chevy Chevette, a subcompact hatchback produced by General Motors, was marketed to budget-minded consumers. While not known for performance or luxury, the Chvette became popular for its fuel efficiency and affordability. The bestselling car in the U.S. in 1979 and 1980, the Chevette continued to be manufactured and sold in South America until 1999.

Cimarron

Source: public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Cadillac / General Motors

Cadillac General Motors model years: 1982-1988

1982-1988 MSRP: $12,131/ 1982 base

The Cadillac Cimarron was a compact luxury car produced by Cadillac from 1982 to 1988. It was essentially a rebranded version of the Chevrolet Cavalier, with some added bells and whistles. The Cimarron was a smaller, more fuel-efficient option within the Cadillac lineup during a period of changing consumer preferences.

Civic

parent/owner: Honda Motor Co. in partnership with General Motors

Honda Motor Co. in partnership with General Motors model years: 1972-present

1972-present MSRP: $1,415/ 1972 base

One of the bestselling cars around the globe, the Honda Civic is another one of those models that either you or someone you know has owned. The Civic was introduced as a fuel-efficient alternative to the gas-guzzling land yachts of the era. Affordable and dependable, the Civic continues to hold its own in the automotive world.

Comet

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Mercury/Ford Motor Co.

Mercury/Ford Motor Co. model years: 1960-1969; 1971-1977

1960-1969; 1971-1977 MSRP: $2,053/ 1960 base 4-door sedan

Comets were extremely popular in the 1960s, especially performance models like the Comet Cyclone The Comet was part of the Mercury brand’s efforts to compete in the compact car arena. Though the Comet was discontinued in 1977, it continues to be a favored collectible, exhibited at weekend car shows across the nation.

Continental

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images

parent/owner: Lincoln/Ford Motor Co.

Lincoln/Ford Motor Co. model years: 1941-1942; 1946-1948; 1958-1980; 1982-2002; 2017-2020

1941-1942; 1946-1948; 1958-1980; 1982-2002; 2017-2020 MSRP: $2,727/1940 base

Everybody had that uncle: the one who wouldn’t drive anything but a Lincoln Continental. Chances are his name was Bob. The Lincoln Continental is a luxury sedan that has been a prominent part of Ford’s Lincoln brand lineup for several decades, with various iterations reflecting changing automotive styles and consumer trends. The Continental represents Lincoln’s commitment to elegance, comfort, and performance. While production of the Continental has seen interruptions and changes over time, its legacy as a symbol of American luxury persists.

Corolla

Source: CC0/Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Toyota Group

Toyota Group model years: 1966-2022

1966-2022 MSRP: $1,100/ 1966 base

The Toyota Corolla is one of the best-selling compact cars globally. Since its introduction in 1966, the Corolla has consistently prioritized reliability, fuel efficiency, and affordability, making it a favorite among a wide range of consumers. From first-time car buyers to families and commuters, its widespread popularity can be attributed to its practicality, durability, and consistent performance.

Corvair

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 1960-1969

1960-1969 MSRP: $1,984/1960 base

Of the cars that start with the letter C, The Corvair is the most notorious. A unique and innovative compact car, the Corvair gained notoriety due to safety concerns raised by consumer advocate Ralph Nader. In his influential book Unsafe at Any Speed (1965), Nader criticized the Corvair’s handling. Nader’s scrutiny prompted the establishment of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). With fewer than 2 million units manufactured, Corvairs are collectibles, with approximately 1,500 still putting about.

Corvette

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 1953-1982; 1884-present

1953-1982; 1884-present MSRP: $3,498/1953 base

I knew a girl who took a Corvette to her senior prom. She called them ‘Vettes and she was crazy about them. She took manifesting to an entirely different dimension. This gal once tracked down a mall Santa armed with nothing more than his first name (Tony) and a phonebook. A pretty thick one at that. So, it’s not any wonder that this self-same person got her prom Corvette. Plus a boy band adorable date. And who wouldn’t want to arrive at their senior prom in the style that a Corvette affords? Fast and flashy, the Corvette’s reputation as the ultimate American sports car has an untarnished track record that spans 70-plus years!

Cougar

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia commons

parent/owner: Mercury/Ford Motor Co.

Mercury/Ford Motor Co. model years: 1967-1997; 1999-2002

1967-1997; 1999-2002 MSRP: $2,851/1967 base

Introduced in 1967 as a sporty counterpoint to the Ford Mustang, the Cougar underwent multiple transformations in terms of design and target market through the years. To appeal to a diverse range of consumers, the Cougar was offered in various body styles, including coupes, sedans, and convertibles. The Cougar was the first Mercury with hidden headlights.

Crown Victoria

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Ford Motor Co.

Ford Motor Co. model years: 1992-2012

1992-2012 MSRP: $21,050/1992 base

Manufactured by Ford Motor Company primarily for fleet and law enforcement purposes, the Crown Victoria, a full-size sedan, provided the unbeatable combination of a spacious interior, reliable V8 engine, and durability. Dwindling popularity coupled with safety concerns and un-meetable federal mandates led to the demise of the Crown Victoria after a 20-year run.

Cruze Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia

parent/owner: Chevrolet / General Motors

Chevrolet General Motors model years: 2011-2019

2011-2019 MSRP: $17,920/ 2011 4-door sedan LS

A compact car produced by General Motors, the Cruze was intended to compete in the compact sedan market, offering consumers a blend of affordability, fuel efficiency, and practicality. Like other sedans in the U.S. market, its production was shortlived as consumers flocked to SUVs and crossovers.

Cutlass

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

parent/owner: Oldsmobile/General Motors

Oldsmobile/General Motors model years: 1961-1999

1961-1999 MSRP: $2,621/ 1961 base for 2-door coupe

The Oldsmobile Cutlass was known for its comfortable ride and versatile body styles including coupes and sedans, and often featured advanced technology and styling for its time. The car holds significance as one of Oldsmobile’s most successful and enduring models.

