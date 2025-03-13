These Are the Cars With the Best Resale Value Kwangmoozaa / Shutterstock.com

Some of the biggest purchases many Americans will ever make are investments that will likely yield meaningful returns. Homes, for example, have surged in value by over 25% in the last half decade, and a four-year college education can increase lifetime earning potential by well over 60%. In stark contrast, however, cars are a major investment that typically only depreciate in value — starting from the moment they are driven off the dealership lot.

A typical new car will lose an average of over 50% of its sticker-price value after five years.

Not all new vehicles depreciate at the same rate, however, and for each segment and class of automobiles, there is one make and model that stands for its relatively high-resale value potential, even after half a decade of ownership.

According to a recent study conducted by Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research company, the average new vehicle is projected to be worth only 44.6% of its sticker price after five years. Still, not all makes and models depreciate at the same rate, and vehicles that retain more of their value can save their owners a lot of money when it comes time to sell or trade them in.

Using data from KBB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cars, trucks, SUVs and vans with the best resale value. We reviewed over two dozen vehicle segments and classes and listed the model expected to preserve the largest share of its initial sales value over a five year period. All vehicles on this list are for the 2025 model year, and are ranked in order of their projected value after 60 months of ownership. Supplemental data on approximate base prices are also from KBB.

The 25 vehicles on this list are manufactured by nine automakers. Only five of these vehicles are made by American companies — including Ford and General Motors, as well as newer EV companies like Rivian and Tesla. The vast majority of models on this list, however, are made by Japanese brands, including 13 from the Toyota Motor Corporation, through both their Lexus and Toyota divisions. (Here is a look at the car brands with the highest maintenance costs.)

Notably, projected depreciation over five years varies considerably by vehicle type. For example, many of the electric vehicles, or EVs on this list, are expected to be worth less than 60% of their sticker price in half a decade. Meanwhile, some pick up trucks and SUVs are projected to retain more than 60% of their value over the same period. (Here is a look at the most reliable car brands.)

These are the cars and trucks with the best resale value.

Why it Matters

Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com

A new car is one of the biggest expenditures many Americans will ever make — but unlike other major investments, such as a home or a college education, a car’s value typically only depreciates. Americans in the market for a personal vehicle have many factors to consider, and if projected value retention is one of them, certain makes and models are a demonstrably better investment than others.

25. 2025 Tesla Model 3

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 37.3% of MSRP

37.3% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Electric Car

Electric Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Tesla Model 3: $43,880

$43,880 Tesla Model 3 parent company: Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc. Global headquarters of parent company: Austin, Texas

24. 2025 Lexus RZ

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.2% of MSRP

39.2% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury SUV

Electric Luxury SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RZ: $43,975

$43,975 Lexus RZ parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

23. 2025 Porsche Taycan

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.4% of MSRP

39.4% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury Car

Electric Luxury Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Porsche Taycan: $101,395

$101,395 Porsche Taycan parent company: Volkswagen Group

Volkswagen Group Global headquarters of parent company: Wolfsburg, Germany

22. 2025 Rivian R1S

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 41.9% of MSRP

41.9% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Electric SUV

Electric SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1S: $77,900

$77,900 Rivian R1S parent company: Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California

21. 2025 Lexus LS

Dinkun Chen / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 42.3% of MSRP

42.3% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury Sedan

Full-Size Luxury Sedan Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus LS: $81,685

$81,685 Lexus LS parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

20. 2025 Acura Integra

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP

43.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury Car

Compact Luxury Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Acura Integra: $34,195

$34,195 Acura Integra parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

19. 2025 Rivian R1T

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP

43.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Electric Truck

Electric Truck Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1T: $71,900

$71,900 Rivian R1T parent company: Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California

18. 2025 Lexus NX

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.5% of MSRP

43.5% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury SUV

Compact Luxury SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus NX: $42,140

$42,140 Lexus NX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

17. 2025 Lexus ES

trangiap / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 44.1% of MSRP

44.1% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury Car

Midsize Luxury Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus ES: $43,215

$43,215 Lexus ES parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

16. 2025 Toyota Sequoia

OWS Photography / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 45.8% of MSRP

45.8% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Full-Size SUV

Full-Size SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sequoia: $64,370

$64,370 Toyota Sequoia parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

15. 2025 Toyota Sienna

User3204 / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.3% of MSRP

47.3% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Minivan

Minivan Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sienna: $40,635

$40,635 Toyota Sienna parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

14. 2025 Lexus UX

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.8% of MSRP

47.8% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Subcompact Luxury SUV

Subcompact Luxury SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus UX: $37,715

$37,715 Lexus UX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

13. 2025 Lexus RX

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 49.8% of MSRP

49.8% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury SUV

Midsize Luxury SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RX: $50,325

$50,325 Lexus RX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

12. 2025 Subaru Crosstrek

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.0% of MSRP

51.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Subcompact SUV

Subcompact SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek: $27,230

$27,230 Subaru Crosstrek parent company: Subaru Corp.

Subaru Corp. Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

11. 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.3% of MSRP

51.3% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander: $42,310

$42,310 Toyota Grand Highlander parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

10. 2025 Honda Civic

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP

51.5% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Compact Car

Compact Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Civic: $25,400

$25,400 Honda Civic parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

9. 2025 Honda Accord

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP

51.5% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Midsize Car

Midsize Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Accord: $29,445

$29,445 Honda Accord parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

8. 2025 Ford Maverick

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 53.2% of MSRP

53.2% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Compact Pickup Truck

Compact Pickup Truck Approximate base price of a 2025 Ford Maverick: $28,590

$28,590 Ford Maverick parent company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Dearborn, Michigan

7. 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.0% of MSRP

54.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Plug-in Hybrid

Plug-in Hybrid Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: $45,615

$45,615 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

6. 2025 Honda CR-V

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.4% of MSRP

54.4% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Compact SUV

Compact SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda CR-V: $31,495

$31,495 Honda CR-V parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

5. 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 56.6% of MSRP

56.6% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury SUV

Full-Size Luxury SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass: $149,400

$149,400 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

Mercedes-Benz Group AG Global headquarters of parent company: Stuttgart, Germany

4. 2025 Toyota 4Runner

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.0% of MSRP

60.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Off-Road SUV

Off-Road SUV Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota 4Runner: $41,525

$41,525 Toyota 4Runner parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

3. 2025 Toyota Tundra

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.9% of MSRP

60.9% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Full-Size Pickup Truck

Full-Size Pickup Truck Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tundra: $42,035

$42,035 Toyota Tundra parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

2. 2025 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 61.0% of MSRP

61.0% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Sports Car

Sports Car Approximate base price of a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette: $69,995

$69,995 Chevrolet Corvette parent company: General Motors Company

General Motors Company Global headquarters of parent company: Detroit, Michigan

1. 2025 Toyota Tacoma

Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 64.1% of MSRP

64.1% of MSRP Vehicle segment: Midsize Pickup Truck

Midsize Pickup Truck Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tacoma: $33,085

$33,085 Toyota Tacoma parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

