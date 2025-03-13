These Are the Cars With the Best Resale Value

Some of the biggest purchases many Americans will ever make are investments that will likely yield meaningful returns. Homes, for example, have surged in value by over 25% in the last half decade, and a four-year college education can increase lifetime earning potential by well over 60%. In stark contrast, however, cars are a major investment that typically only depreciate in value — starting from the moment they are driven off the dealership lot.
- A typical new car will lose an average of over 50% of its sticker-price value after five years.
- Not all new vehicles depreciate at the same rate, however, and for each segment and class of automobiles, there is one make and model that stands for its relatively high-resale value potential, even after half a decade of ownership.
According to a recent study conducted by Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research company, the average new vehicle is projected to be worth only 44.6% of its sticker price after five years. Still, not all makes and models depreciate at the same rate, and vehicles that retain more of their value can save their owners a lot of money when it comes time to sell or trade them in.
Using data from KBB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cars, trucks, SUVs and vans with the best resale value. We reviewed over two dozen vehicle segments and classes and listed the model expected to preserve the largest share of its initial sales value over a five year period. All vehicles on this list are for the 2025 model year, and are ranked in order of their projected value after 60 months of ownership. Supplemental data on approximate base prices are also from KBB.
The 25 vehicles on this list are manufactured by nine automakers. Only five of these vehicles are made by American companies — including Ford and General Motors, as well as newer EV companies like Rivian and Tesla. The vast majority of models on this list, however, are made by Japanese brands, including 13 from the Toyota Motor Corporation, through both their Lexus and Toyota divisions. (Here is a look at the car brands with the highest maintenance costs.)
Notably, projected depreciation over five years varies considerably by vehicle type. For example, many of the electric vehicles, or EVs on this list, are expected to be worth less than 60% of their sticker price in half a decade. Meanwhile, some pick up trucks and SUVs are projected to retain more than 60% of their value over the same period. (Here is a look at the most reliable car brands.)
These are the cars and trucks with the best resale value.
Why it Matters
A new car is one of the biggest expenditures many Americans will ever make — but unlike other major investments, such as a home or a college education, a car’s value typically only depreciates. Americans in the market for a personal vehicle have many factors to consider, and if projected value retention is one of them, certain makes and models are a demonstrably better investment than others.
25. 2025 Tesla Model 3
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 37.3% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Electric Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Tesla Model 3: $43,880
- Tesla Model 3 parent company: Tesla Inc.
- Global headquarters of parent company: Austin, Texas
24. 2025 Lexus RZ
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.2% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RZ: $43,975
- Lexus RZ parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
23. 2025 Porsche Taycan
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.4% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Porsche Taycan: $101,395
- Porsche Taycan parent company: Volkswagen Group
- Global headquarters of parent company: Wolfsburg, Germany
22. 2025 Rivian R1S
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 41.9% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Electric SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1S: $77,900
- Rivian R1S parent company: Rivian Automotive
- Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California
21. 2025 Lexus LS
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 42.3% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury Sedan
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus LS: $81,685
- Lexus LS parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
20. 2025 Acura Integra
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Acura Integra: $34,195
- Acura Integra parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
19. 2025 Rivian R1T
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Electric Truck
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1T: $71,900
- Rivian R1T parent company: Rivian Automotive
- Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California
18. 2025 Lexus NX
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.5% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus NX: $42,140
- Lexus NX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
17. 2025 Lexus ES
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 44.1% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus ES: $43,215
- Lexus ES parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
16. 2025 Toyota Sequoia
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 45.8% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Full-Size SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sequoia: $64,370
- Toyota Sequoia parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
15. 2025 Toyota Sienna
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.3% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Minivan
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sienna: $40,635
- Toyota Sienna parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
14. 2025 Lexus UX
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.8% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Subcompact Luxury SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus UX: $37,715
- Lexus UX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
13. 2025 Lexus RX
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 49.8% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RX: $50,325
- Lexus RX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
12. 2025 Subaru Crosstrek
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Subcompact SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek: $27,230
- Subaru Crosstrek parent company: Subaru Corp.
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
11. 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.3% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Midsize SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander: $42,310
- Toyota Grand Highlander parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
10. 2025 Honda Civic
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Compact Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Civic: $25,400
- Honda Civic parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
9. 2025 Honda Accord
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Midsize Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Accord: $29,445
- Honda Accord parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
8. 2025 Ford Maverick
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 53.2% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Compact Pickup Truck
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Ford Maverick: $28,590
- Ford Maverick parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Dearborn, Michigan
7. 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Plug-in Hybrid
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: $45,615
- Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
6. 2025 Honda CR-V
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.4% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Compact SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda CR-V: $31,495
- Honda CR-V parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan
5. 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 56.6% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass: $149,400
- Mercedes-Benz G-Glass parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
- Global headquarters of parent company: Stuttgart, Germany
4. 2025 Toyota 4Runner
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Off-Road SUV
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota 4Runner: $41,525
- Toyota 4Runner parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
3. 2025 Toyota Tundra
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.9% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Full-Size Pickup Truck
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tundra: $42,035
- Toyota Tundra parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
2. 2025 Chevrolet Corvette
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 61.0% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Sports Car
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette: $69,995
- Chevrolet Corvette parent company: General Motors Company
- Global headquarters of parent company: Detroit, Michigan
1. 2025 Toyota Tacoma
- Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 64.1% of MSRP
- Vehicle segment: Midsize Pickup Truck
- Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tacoma: $33,085
- Toyota Tacoma parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan
