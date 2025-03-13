These Are the Cars With the Best Resale Value

Cars and Drivers

Some of the biggest purchases many Americans will ever make are investments that will likely yield meaningful returns. Homes, for example, have surged in value by over 25% in the last half decade, and a four-year college education can increase lifetime earning potential by well over 60%. In stark contrast, however, cars are a major investment that typically only depreciate in value — starting from the moment they are driven off the dealership lot.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • A typical new car will lose an average of over 50% of its sticker-price value after five years.
  • Not all new vehicles depreciate at the same rate, however, and for each segment and class of automobiles, there is one make and model that stands for its relatively high-resale value potential, even after half a decade of ownership.
According to a recent study conducted by Kelley Blue Book, an automotive research company, the average new vehicle is projected to be worth only 44.6% of its sticker price after five years. Still, not all makes and models depreciate at the same rate, and vehicles that retain more of their value can save their owners a lot of money when it comes time to sell or trade them in.

Using data from KBB, 24/7 Wall St. identified the cars, trucks, SUVs and vans with the best resale value. We reviewed over two dozen vehicle segments and classes and listed the model expected to preserve the largest share of its initial sales value over a five year period. All vehicles on this list are for the 2025 model year, and are ranked in order of their projected value after 60 months of ownership. Supplemental data on approximate base prices are also from KBB.

The 25 vehicles on this list are manufactured by nine automakers. Only five of these vehicles are made by American companies — including Ford and General Motors, as well as newer EV companies like Rivian and Tesla. The vast majority of models on this list, however, are made by Japanese brands, including 13 from the Toyota Motor Corporation, through both their Lexus and Toyota divisions. (Here is a look at the car brands with the highest maintenance costs.)

Notably, projected depreciation over five years varies considerably by vehicle type. For example, many of the electric vehicles, or EVs on this list, are expected to be worth less than 60% of their sticker price in half a decade. Meanwhile, some pick up trucks and SUVs are projected to retain more than 60% of their value over the same period. (Here is a look at the most reliable car brands.)

These are the cars and trucks with the best resale value.

Why it Matters

Cars in a row. Used car sales.
Scharfsinn / Shutterstock.com

A new car is one of the biggest expenditures many Americans will ever make — but unlike other major investments, such as a home or a college education, a car’s value typically only depreciates. Americans in the market for a personal vehicle have many factors to consider, and if projected value retention is one of them, certain makes and models are a demonstrably better investment than others.

25. 2025 Tesla Model 3

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 37.3% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Electric Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Tesla Model 3: $43,880
  • Tesla Model 3 parent company: Tesla Inc.
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Austin, Texas

24. 2025 Lexus RZ

Alexander-93 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.2% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RZ: $43,975
  • Lexus RZ parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

23. 2025 Porsche Taycan

Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 39.4% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Electric Luxury Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Porsche Taycan: $101,395
  • Porsche Taycan parent company: Volkswagen Group
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Wolfsburg, Germany

22. 2025 Rivian R1S

Rivian R1S Dartmouth College College Street Hanover NH March 2024 01 by Artaxerxes
Rivian R1S Dartmouth College College Street Hanover NH March 2024 01 (BY-SA 4.0) by Artaxerxes
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 41.9% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Electric SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1S: $77,900
  • Rivian R1S parent company: Rivian Automotive
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California

21. 2025 Lexus LS

Dinkun Chen / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 42.3% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury Sedan
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus LS: $81,685
  • Lexus LS parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

20. 2025 Acura Integra

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Acura Integra: $34,195
  • Acura Integra parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

19. 2025 Rivian R1T

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Electric Truck
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Rivian R1T: $71,900
  • Rivian R1T parent company: Rivian Automotive
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Irvine, California

18. 2025 Lexus NX

2023 Lexus NX 350 AWD by Kevauto
2023 Lexus NX 350 AWD (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Kevauto
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 43.5% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Compact Luxury SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus NX: $42,140
  • Lexus NX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

17. 2025 Lexus ES

trangiap / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 44.1% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus ES: $43,215
  • Lexus ES parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

16. 2025 Toyota Sequoia

OWS Photography / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 45.8% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Full-Size SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sequoia: $64,370
  • Toyota Sequoia parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

15. 2025 Toyota Sienna

Toyota Sienna Platinum
User3204 / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.3% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Minivan
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Sienna: $40,635
  • Toyota Sienna parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

14. 2025 Lexus UX

Matti Blume / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 47.8% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Subcompact Luxury SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus UX: $37,715
  • Lexus UX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

13. 2025 Lexus RX

Neydtstock / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 49.8% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Midsize Luxury SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Lexus RX: $50,325
  • Lexus RX parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

12. 2025 Subaru Crosstrek

Osaka Auto Messe 2025 (117) - Subaru CROSSTREK Premium Suff1aHEV EX (5AA-GUF) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
Osaka Auto Messe 2025 (117) - Subaru CROSSTREK Premium Suff1aHEV EX (5AA-GUF) (CC0 1.0) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Subcompact SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Subaru Crosstrek: $27,230
  • Subaru Crosstrek parent company: Subaru Corp.
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

11. 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited by Kevauto
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Limited (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Kevauto
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.3% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Midsize SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander: $42,310
  • Toyota Grand Highlander parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

10. 2025 Honda Civic

2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 by MercurySable99
2024 Honda Civic Type R, rear right, 06-15-2024 (CC BY-SA 4.0) by MercurySable99
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Compact Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Civic: $25,400
  • Honda Civic parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

9. 2025 Honda Accord

Honda Accord EX (2024) by usf1fan2
Honda Accord EX (2024) (BY 2.0) by usf1fan2
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 51.5% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Midsize Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda Accord: $29,445
  • Honda Accord parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

8. 2025 Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 2024 by RL GNZLZ
Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 2024 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by RL GNZLZ
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 53.2% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Compact Pickup Truck
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Ford Maverick: $28,590
  • Ford Maverick parent company: Ford Motor Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Dearborn, Michigan

7. 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Plug-in Hybrid
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid: $45,615
  • Toyota RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

6. 2025 Honda CR-V

2025 Honda CR-V LX 2WD in Platinum White Pearl, front left, 2024-09-29 by Elise240SX
2025 Honda CR-V LX 2WD in Platinum White Pearl, front left, 2024-09-29 (BY-SA 4.0) by Elise240SX
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 54.4% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Compact SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Honda CR-V: $31,495
  • Honda CR-V parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Tokyo, Japan

5. 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass

rutgervandermaar / Flickr

  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 56.6% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Full-Size Luxury SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Glass: $149,400
  • Mercedes-Benz G-Glass parent company: Mercedes-Benz Group AG
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Stuttgart, Germany

4. 2025 Toyota 4Runner

TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 2025 by Toyotapradoj90
TOYOTA 4RUNNER SR5 2025 (BY-SA 4.0) by Toyotapradoj90
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Off-Road SUV
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota 4Runner: $41,525
  • Toyota 4Runner parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

3. 2025 Toyota Tundra

Toyota Tundra Sonoma 2023 by TaurusEmerald
Toyota Tundra Sonoma 2023 (CC BY-SA 4.0 ATTRIBUTION-SHAREALIKE 4.0 INTERNATIONAL) by TaurusEmerald
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 60.9% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Full-Size Pickup Truck
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tundra: $42,035
  • Toyota Tundra parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

2. 2025 Chevrolet Corvette

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 61.0% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Sports Car
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Chevrolet Corvette: $69,995
  • Chevrolet Corvette parent company: General Motors Company
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Detroit, Michigan

1. 2025 Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view by Deathpallie325
2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view (BY-SA 4.0) by Deathpallie325
  • Projected value after 5 years of ownership: 64.1% of MSRP
  • Vehicle segment: Midsize Pickup Truck
  • Approximate base price of a 2025 Toyota Tacoma: $33,085
  • Toyota Tacoma parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Global headquarters of parent company: Toyota, Japan

