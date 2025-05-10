Key Points
First quarter data shows that sales volume of new vehicles has ticked up year-over-year so far in 2025.
But while Americans shopping for a new car or truck have hundreds of options, just 25 models account for nearly 1.7 million of the 3.9 million new vehicles sold in the first three months of 2025.
The automotive industry is a critical component of the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly 5% of annual gross domestic product — and so far in 2025, the American market has been a bright spot for many major automakers. Americans bought a reported 3.9 million new vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, up over 4% from the first three months of 2024.
While industry-wide sales volume has increased year over year, the auto industry is highly competitive. Between all available makes, models, and trim levels stocking dealership lots across the country, Americans have their choice between hundreds of vehicles — and first quarter sales data shows that certain nameplates have gained traction with a broader share of the market than others. (Here is a look at the cars with the best resale value.)
Using data from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling cars so far in 2025. Rankings are based on U.S. unit sales, and only the 25 best selling makes and models are listed. Supplemental data on manufacturer suggested retail price ranges and fuel economy for the 2025 model year are from Car and Driver and other automotive publications.
The majority of vehicles on this list — 14 out of 25 — are SUVs. These models include extra-small SUVS, up to SUVs with three rows of seating, and many are available with hybrid drivetrains for improved fuel economy. SUVs overtook sedans as the best selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015. By 2019, SUVs accounted for over 47% of domestic vehicle sales, compared to the sedan’s diminished market share of just over 22%.
The shift away from cars in favor of SUVs, which generally offer greater capability and roomier interiors, appears to have continued into 2025, as only seven of this year’s best selling vehicles are sedans.
In yet another continuation of a longer term trend evidenced by the vehicles on this list is the popularity of certain pickup truck models. The Toyota Tacoma, for example, has been America’s best-selling midsize pickup for the last two decades. It is also the only midsize truck to rank on this list. Similarly, the Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best selling vehicle of any segment for over 40 years in the United States, and in the first quarter of the year, Americans bought over 180,000 F-Series trucks — more than any other vehicle model by at least 57,900 units. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)
These are America’s best selling vehicles so far in 2025.
Why It Matters
With the average new vehicle price topping $47,000 in March 2025, a new car or truck is the one of the biggest investments millions of Americans will ever make. While there are dozens of automakers collectively selling hundreds of nameplate and trim level configurations in the United States, Americans have a demonstrated preference for certain makes and models — and these preferences are reflected in sales figures for the first quarter of 2025. So far, several auto industry trends that have developed in recent decades also appear to have continued in the first few months of this year.
25. Ford Maverick
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 38,015 units
- Vehicle type: Small pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $28,590 – $42,345
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–38 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
24. Subaru Outback
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 39,934 units
- Vehicle type: Midsize SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,430 – $44,330
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–28 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Subaru Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
23. Honda HR-V
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 40,944 units
- Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $26,795 – $32,395
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–28 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
22. Tesla Model 3
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,000 units
- Vehicle type: Electric sedan
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $44,130 – $56,630
- Average range on a full charge: 303–363 miles
- Parent company: Tesla Inc.
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
21. Kia Sportage
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,301 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,185 – $45,785
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 35–43 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company headquartered in: South Korea
20. Subaru Crosstrek
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 43,612 units
- Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $27,230 – $34,030
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–29 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Subaru Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
19. Ford Explorer
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 47,314 units
- Vehicle type: 3-Row SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $41,380 – $57,835
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–24 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
18. Jeep Grand Cherokee
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 48,465 units
- Vehicle type: Midsize SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands
17. Subaru Forester
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 49,865 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,415 – $41,715
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–29 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Subaru Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
16. Nissan Sentra
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,536 units
- Vehicle type: Small sedan
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $22,730 – $25,730
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 33–34 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan
15. Hyundai Tucson
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,973 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,155 – $41,595
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–28 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
- Parent company headquartered in: South Korea
14. Toyota Corolla
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 55,456 units
- Vehicle type: Small sedan
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $23,460 – $29,325
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 34–47 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
13. Honda Civic
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 58,976 units
- Vehicle type: Small sedan
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $25,400 – $34,300
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 36 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
12. Chevrolet Trax
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,021 units
- Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $21,895 – $25,895
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 30 miles per gallon
- Parent company: General Motors
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
11. Toyota Tacoma
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,825 units
- Vehicle type: Midsize pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $33,790 – $63,735
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–23 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
10. Nissan Rogue
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 62,102 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,980 – $39,980
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 29–33 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
- Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan
9. Toyota Camry
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 70,308 units
- Vehicle type: Midsize sedan
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,835 – $37,560
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 44–51 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
8. Tesla Model Y
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,000 units
- Vehicle type: Small electric SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630
- Average range on a full charge: 277–335 miles
- Parent company: Tesla Inc.
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
7. Chevrolet Equinox
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,002 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,995 – $34,395
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–27 miles per gallon
- Parent company: General Motors
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
6. GMC Sierra
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 77,292 units
- Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,145 – $86,890
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–24 miles per gallon
- Parent company: General Motors
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
5. Ram Pickup
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 78,848 units
- Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $42,370 – $89,170
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 17–23 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Stellantis
- Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands
4. Honda CR-V
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 103,325 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Honda Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
3. Toyota RAV4
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 115,402 units
- Vehicle type: Small SUV
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
- Parent company headquartered in: Japan
2. Chevrolet Silverado
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 125,298 units
- Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–19 miles per gallon
- Parent company: General Motors
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
1. Ford F-series
- Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 183,202 units
- Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
- Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
- Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 19–22 miles per gallon
- Parent company: Ford Motor Company
- Parent company headquartered in: United States
