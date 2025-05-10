Cars and Drivers

Best Selling Cars So Far in 2025

Dealer sells electric SUV to businessman in modern car dealership. Business negotiation about environmentally-friendly vehicle. Modern showroom conveys professional atmosphere.
Sam Stebbins
Published:

Key Points

  • First quarter data shows that sales volume of new vehicles has ticked up year-over-year so far in 2025.

  • But while Americans shopping for a new car or truck have hundreds of options, just 25 models account for nearly 1.7 million of the 3.9 million new vehicles sold in the first three months of 2025.

  • A new vehicle is one of the biggest investments millions of Americans will ever make, and a financial advisor can be the best way for those in the market to remain within their budget.

The automotive industry is a critical component of the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly 5% of annual gross domestic product — and so far in 2025, the American market has been a bright spot for many major automakers. Americans bought a reported 3.9 million new vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, up over 4% from the first three months of 2024.

While industry-wide sales volume has increased year over year, the auto industry is highly competitive. Between all available makes, models, and trim levels stocking dealership lots across the country, Americans have their choice between hundreds of vehicles — and first quarter sales data shows that certain nameplates have gained traction with a broader share of the market than others. (Here is a look at the cars with the best resale value.)

Using data from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling cars so far in 2025. Rankings are based on U.S. unit sales, and only the 25 best selling makes and models are listed. Supplemental data on manufacturer suggested retail price ranges and fuel economy for the 2025 model year are from Car and Driver and other automotive publications.

The majority of vehicles on this list — 14 out of 25 — are SUVs. These models include extra-small SUVS, up to SUVs with three rows of seating, and many are available with hybrid drivetrains for improved fuel economy. SUVs overtook sedans as the best selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015. By 2019, SUVs accounted for over 47% of domestic vehicle sales, compared to the sedan’s diminished market share of just over 22%.

The shift away from cars in favor of SUVs, which generally offer greater capability and roomier interiors, appears to have continued into 2025, as only seven of this year’s best selling vehicles are sedans.

In yet another continuation of a longer term trend evidenced by the vehicles on this list is the popularity of certain pickup truck models. The Toyota Tacoma, for example, has been America’s best-selling midsize pickup for the last two decades. It is also the only midsize truck to rank on this list. Similarly, the Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best selling vehicle of any segment for over 40 years in the United States, and in the first quarter of the year, Americans bought over 180,000 F-Series trucks — more than any other vehicle model by at least 57,900 units. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

These are America’s best selling vehicles so far in 2025.

Why It Matters

Ford Motor Co. Announces Quarterly Earnings
With the average new vehicle price topping $47,000 in March 2025, a new car or truck is the one of the biggest investments millions of Americans will ever make. While there are dozens of automakers collectively selling hundreds of nameplate and trim level configurations in the United States, Americans have a demonstrated preference for certain makes and models — and these preferences are reflected in sales figures for the first quarter of 2025. So far, several auto industry trends that have developed in recent decades also appear to have continued in the first few months of this year.

25. Ford Maverick

Ford Maverick Lariat FX4 2024
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 38,015 units
  • Vehicle type: Small pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $28,590 – $42,345
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–38 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Ford Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

24. Subaru Outback

MIAS 2024 - 2024 Subaru Outback XT
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 39,934 units
  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,430 – $44,330
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–28 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Subaru Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

23. Honda HR-V

2025 Honda HR-V Hybrid DSC 7913
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 40,944 units
  • Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $26,795 – $32,395
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–28 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

22. Tesla Model 3

  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,000 units
  • Vehicle type: Electric sedan
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $44,130 – $56,630
  • Average range on a full charge: 303–363 miles
  • Parent company: Tesla Inc.
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

21. Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage Plug-in-Hybrid
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,301 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,185 – $45,785
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 35–43 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
  • Parent company headquartered in: South Korea

20. Subaru Crosstrek

Osaka Auto Messe 2025 (117) - Subaru CROSSTREK Premium Suff1aHEV EX (5AA-GUF)
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 43,612 units
  • Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $27,230 – $34,030
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–29 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Subaru Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

19. Ford Explorer

2025 Ford Explorer Active (facelift), front 12.20.24
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 47,314 units
  • Vehicle type: 3-Row SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $41,380 – $57,835
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–24 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Ford Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

18. Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 48,465 units
  • Vehicle type: Midsize SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Stellantis
  • Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands

17. Subaru Forester

Subaru Forester Sport (2024) (53624216953)
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 49,865 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,415 – $41,715
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–29 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Subaru Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

16. Nissan Sentra

2024 Nissan Sentra front view
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,536 units
  • Vehicle type: Small sedan
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $22,730 – $25,730
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 33–34 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan

15. Hyundai Tucson

  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,973 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,155 – $41,595
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–28 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group
  • Parent company headquartered in: South Korea

14. Toyota Corolla

Toyota GR Corolla Las Vegas 2025
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 55,456 units
  • Vehicle type: Small sedan
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $23,460 – $29,325
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 34–47 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

13. Honda Civic

Honda Civic Sport (2024)
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 58,976 units
  • Vehicle type: Small sedan
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $25,400 – $34,300
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 36 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

12. Chevrolet Trax

2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS, front left, 12-10-2023
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,021 units
  • Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $21,895 – $25,895
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 30 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: General Motors
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

11. Toyota Tacoma

2024 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport front view
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,825 units
  • Vehicle type: Midsize pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $33,790 – $63,735
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–23 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

10. Nissan Rogue

  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 62,102 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,980 – $39,980
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 29–33 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance
  • Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan

9. Toyota Camry

  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 70,308 units
  • Vehicle type: Midsize sedan
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,835 – $37,560
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 44–51 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

8. Tesla Model Y

2025 Tesla Model Y RWD in Midnight Silver Metallic, front right
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,000 units
  • Vehicle type: Small electric SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630
  • Average range on a full charge: 277–335 miles
  • Parent company: Tesla Inc.
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

7. Chevrolet Equinox

2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV AWD
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,002 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,995 – $34,395
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–27 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: General Motors
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

6. GMC Sierra

2025 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate in Thunderstorm Gray
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 77,292 units
  • Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,145 – $86,890
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–24 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: General Motors
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

5. Ram Pickup

2025 Ram 1500 rear view
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 78,848 units
  • Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $42,370 – $89,170
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 17–23 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Stellantis
  • Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands

4. Honda CR-V

2025 Honda CR-V LX 2WD in Platinum White Pearl, front left, 2024-09-29
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 103,325 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Honda Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

3. Toyota RAV4

2020 Toyota Rav4
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 115,402 units
  • Vehicle type: Small SUV
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation
  • Parent company headquartered in: Japan

2. Chevrolet Silverado

HercRentals Chevrolet Silverado Las Vegas 2025
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 125,298 units
  • Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–19 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: General Motors
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

1. Ford F-series

Ford F-150 Lightning EV
  • Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 183,202 units
  • Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck
  • Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205
  • Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 19–22 miles per gallon
  • Parent company: Ford Motor Company
  • Parent company headquartered in: United States

