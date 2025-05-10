Best Selling Cars So Far in 2025 SofikoS / Shutterstock.com

Key Points First quarter data shows that sales volume of new vehicles has ticked up year-over-year so far in 2025.

But while Americans shopping for a new car or truck have hundreds of options, just 25 models account for nearly 1.7 million of the 3.9 million new vehicles sold in the first three months of 2025.

The automotive industry is a critical component of the U.S. economy, accounting for nearly 5% of annual gross domestic product — and so far in 2025, the American market has been a bright spot for many major automakers. Americans bought a reported 3.9 million new vehicles in the first quarter of 2025, up over 4% from the first three months of 2024.

While industry-wide sales volume has increased year over year, the auto industry is highly competitive. Between all available makes, models, and trim levels stocking dealership lots across the country, Americans have their choice between hundreds of vehicles — and first quarter sales data shows that certain nameplates have gained traction with a broader share of the market than others. (Here is a look at the cars with the best resale value.)

Using data from Car and Driver, an automotive industry publication, 24/7 Wall St. identified the best selling cars so far in 2025. Rankings are based on U.S. unit sales, and only the 25 best selling makes and models are listed. Supplemental data on manufacturer suggested retail price ranges and fuel economy for the 2025 model year are from Car and Driver and other automotive publications.

The majority of vehicles on this list — 14 out of 25 — are SUVs. These models include extra-small SUVS, up to SUVs with three rows of seating, and many are available with hybrid drivetrains for improved fuel economy. SUVs overtook sedans as the best selling vehicle segment in the U.S. for the first time in 2015. By 2019, SUVs accounted for over 47% of domestic vehicle sales, compared to the sedan’s diminished market share of just over 22%.

The shift away from cars in favor of SUVs, which generally offer greater capability and roomier interiors, appears to have continued into 2025, as only seven of this year’s best selling vehicles are sedans.

In yet another continuation of a longer term trend evidenced by the vehicles on this list is the popularity of certain pickup truck models. The Toyota Tacoma, for example, has been America’s best-selling midsize pickup for the last two decades. It is also the only midsize truck to rank on this list. Similarly, the Ford F-Series pickup truck has been the best selling vehicle of any segment for over 40 years in the United States, and in the first quarter of the year, Americans bought over 180,000 F-Series trucks — more than any other vehicle model by at least 57,900 units. (Here is a look at the best-selling cars of all time.)

These are America’s best selling vehicles so far in 2025.

Why It Matters

2011 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With the average new vehicle price topping $47,000 in March 2025, a new car or truck is the one of the biggest investments millions of Americans will ever make. While there are dozens of automakers collectively selling hundreds of nameplate and trim level configurations in the United States, Americans have a demonstrated preference for certain makes and models — and these preferences are reflected in sales figures for the first quarter of 2025. So far, several auto industry trends that have developed in recent decades also appear to have continued in the first few months of this year.

25. Ford Maverick

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 38,015 units

38,015 units Vehicle type: Small pickup truck

Small pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $28,590 – $42,345

$28,590 – $42,345 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–38 miles per gallon

23–38 miles per gallon Parent company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: United States

24. Subaru Outback

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 39,934 units

39,934 units Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,430 – $44,330

$30,430 – $44,330 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 23–28 miles per gallon

23–28 miles per gallon Parent company: Subaru Corporation

Subaru Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

23. Honda HR-V

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 40,944 units

40,944 units Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV

Extra-small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $26,795 – $32,395

$26,795 – $32,395 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–28 miles per gallon

27–28 miles per gallon Parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: Japan

22. Tesla Model 3

2022 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,000 units

41,000 units Vehicle type: Electric sedan

Electric sedan Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $44,130 – $56,630

$44,130 – $56,630 Average range on a full charge: 303–363 miles

303–363 miles Parent company: Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc. Parent company headquartered in: United States

21. Kia Sportage

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 41,301 units

41,301 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,185 – $45,785

$30,185 – $45,785 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 35–43 miles per gallon

35–43 miles per gallon Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Parent company headquartered in: South Korea

20. Subaru Crosstrek

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 43,612 units

43,612 units Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV

Extra-small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $27,230 – $34,030

$27,230 – $34,030 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 27–29 miles per gallon

27–29 miles per gallon Parent company: Subaru Corporation

Subaru Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

19. Ford Explorer

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 47,314 units

47,314 units Vehicle type: 3-Row SUV

3-Row SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $41,380 – $57,835

$41,380 – $57,835 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–24 miles per gallon

20–24 miles per gallon Parent company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: United States

18. Jeep Grand Cherokee

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 48,465 units

48,465 units Vehicle type: Midsize SUV

Midsize SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $38,490 – $65,035

$38,490 – $65,035 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 22 miles per gallon

22 miles per gallon Parent company: Stellantis

Stellantis Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands

17. Subaru Forester

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 49,865 units

49,865 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,415 – $41,715

$31,415 – $41,715 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–29 miles per gallon

26–29 miles per gallon Parent company: Subaru Corporation

Subaru Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

16. Nissan Sentra

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,536 units

54,536 units Vehicle type: Small sedan

Small sedan Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $22,730 – $25,730

$22,730 – $25,730 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 33–34 miles per gallon

33–34 miles per gallon Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan

15. Hyundai Tucson

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 54,973 units

54,973 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,155 – $41,595

$30,155 – $41,595 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–28 miles per gallon

26–28 miles per gallon Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Hyundai Motor Group Parent company headquartered in: South Korea

14. Toyota Corolla

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 55,456 units

55,456 units Vehicle type: Small sedan

Small sedan Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $23,460 – $29,325

$23,460 – $29,325 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 34–47 miles per gallon

34–47 miles per gallon Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

13. Honda Civic

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 58,976 units

58,976 units Vehicle type: Small sedan

Small sedan Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $25,400 – $34,300

$25,400 – $34,300 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 36 miles per gallon

36 miles per gallon Parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: Japan

12. Chevrolet Trax

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,021 units

59,021 units Vehicle type: Extra-small SUV

Extra-small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $21,895 – $25,895

$21,895 – $25,895 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 30 miles per gallon

30 miles per gallon Parent company: General Motors

General Motors Parent company headquartered in: United States

11. Toyota Tacoma

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 59,825 units

59,825 units Vehicle type: Midsize pickup truck

Midsize pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $33,790 – $63,735

$33,790 – $63,735 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 20–23 miles per gallon

20–23 miles per gallon Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

10. Nissan Rogue

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 62,102 units

62,102 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,980 – $39,980

$29,980 – $39,980 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 29–33 miles per gallon

29–33 miles per gallon Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance Parent company headquartered in: France and Japan

9. Toyota Camry

2025 Toyota Camry Hybrid XSE (United States) front view by Autosdeprimera / BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 70,308 units

70,308 units Vehicle type: Midsize sedan

Midsize sedan Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,835 – $37,560

$29,835 – $37,560 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 44–51 miles per gallon

44–51 miles per gallon Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

8. Tesla Model Y

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,000 units

71,000 units Vehicle type: Small electric SUV

Small electric SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $50,630 – $61,630

$50,630 – $61,630 Average range on a full charge: 277–335 miles

277–335 miles Parent company: Tesla Inc.

Tesla Inc. Parent company headquartered in: United States

7. Chevrolet Equinox

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 71,002 units

71,002 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $29,995 – $34,395

$29,995 – $34,395 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 26–27 miles per gallon

26–27 miles per gallon Parent company: General Motors

General Motors Parent company headquartered in: United States

6. GMC Sierra

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 77,292 units

77,292 units Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck

Full-size pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,145 – $86,890

$39,145 – $86,890 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–24 miles per gallon

16–24 miles per gallon Parent company: General Motors

General Motors Parent company headquartered in: United States

5. Ram Pickup

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 78,848 units

78,848 units Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck

Full-size pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $42,370 – $89,170

$42,370 – $89,170 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 17–23 miles per gallon

17–23 miles per gallon Parent company: Stellantis

Stellantis Parent company headquartered in: Netherlands

4. Honda CR-V

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 103,325 units

103,325 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $31,495 – $37,895

$31,495 – $37,895 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon

28–30 miles per gallon Parent company: Honda Motor Company

Honda Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: Japan

3. Toyota RAV4

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 115,402 units

115,402 units Vehicle type: Small SUV

Small SUV Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $30,645 – $40,350

$30,645 – $40,350 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 28–30 miles per gallon

28–30 miles per gallon Parent company: Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Corporation Parent company headquartered in: Japan

2. Chevrolet Silverado

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 125,298 units

125,298 units Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck

Full-size pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $37,845 – $68,695

$37,845 – $68,695 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 16–19 miles per gallon

16–19 miles per gallon Parent company: General Motors

General Motors Parent company headquartered in: United States

1. Ford F-series

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Domestic sales volume in the first quarter of 2025: 183,202 units

183,202 units Vehicle type: Full-size pickup truck

Full-size pickup truck Estimated MSRP range across trim levels: $39,445 – $77,205

$39,445 – $77,205 Combined fuel economy range across trim levels: 19–22 miles per gallon

19–22 miles per gallon Parent company: Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company Parent company headquartered in: United States

