171 Cars That Start With the Letter S Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

The letter S serpentines like a sinuous, scenic road, and the automotive landscape is rife with models that begin with this sneaky shapeshifter. Names like Syclone, Swace, and Saleen S Seven flow with graceful sibilance as they slide off the tongue. And like a spiraling highway that offers surprises at every bend, a spectacular selection of models begins with this sassy letter. So, take your Dramamine, and buckle up tight as we swerve and sway through a sensational selection of scintillating sedans, sizable saloons, and substantial SUVs in 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 171 cars that start with the letter S, highlighting 11 of our favorites, alphabetically.

S-Cargo

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Nissan

: Nissan in production : 1989-1991

: 1989-1991 MSRP: $9,400/ original base sticker

The genius who thought up the clever S-Cargo moniker deserved a raise and a promotion. Not your typical run-of-the-mill vehicle, this charming compact van, manufactured by Nissan, owns its fitting name. Thanks to an arched, shell-shaped exterior and bulging headlamps, the S-Cargo stands out with its quirky, retro, snail-like appearance. Beyond its cute aesthetics, this compact van has a reputation for practicality and versatility, providing ample cargo space and a surprisingly comfortable ride. The Nissan S-Cargo reminds us that automobiles can be a delightful blend of design and function.

SSR

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Chevrolet

: Chevrolet in production : 2003-2006

: 2003-2006 MSRP: $41,995/original base sticker

Each time I see an SSR, I catch myself rubbernecking to see who’s driving it, halfway expecting it to be Dick Tracy. It never is, but the SSR looks like it would be right a home in Tracy’s garage. The Chevrolet SSR, or Super Sport Roadster, is a captivating blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance. Its retro-inspired design pays homage to classic hot rods. Featuring a retractable hardtop that transforms it from a sleek coupe into an open-air roadster, the SSR is exceptionally versatile. With fewer than 24K produced, the SSR has become a highly prized collectible.

S-7

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Saleen

: Saleen in production : 2000-2009

: 2000-2009 MSRP: $300,000/original base sticker

The Saleen S7 is an American sports car that gained attention for its striking design, impressive performance, and exclusivity. Produced by Saleen, an Irvine, California company, the S7 features a mid-engine layout powered by a naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) 7.0-liter V8 engine, producing an astounding 550 horsepower. The S7’s chassis is constructed of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber. The interior focuses on driver-centric controls and luxury finishes. Limited in production, the Saleen S7 is a rare and sought-after collector’s car.

Schwimmwagen

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Volkswagen

: Volkswagen in production : 1942-1944

: 1942-1944 MSRP: undetermined

The Schwimmwagen, produced by Volkswagen during World War II, was an amphibious military vehicle. The Schwimmwagen (swimming car) featured a watertight hull, enabling it to navigate both land and water. Equipped with a propeller and a retractable set of wheels, this versatile vehicle could seamlessly transition from solid ground to liquid water. With over 15K produced between 1942 and 1944, the Schwimmwagen is the most prolific amphibious vehicle ever manufactured. Its unique design coupled with its amphibious capabilities makes the VW Schwimmwagen a highly sought collectible car, commanding prices approaching 200K, as the inventory has dwindled to under 200 units.

Scirocco

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Volkswagen

: Volkswagen in production : 1974-2017

: 1974-2017 MSRP:$5,000/ original base sticker

I know, I know, out of 171 cars that start with the letter S two are VWs? The Schwimmwagen is undoubtedly deserving of its pace in the top ten, but the Scirocco? Though it’s been a minute, the first car I ever bought with my own hard-earned money was a Scirocco. A red one. With analog VDO gauges and meters. It was love at first sight and there was no way my old man could convince me that a Rabbit made more sense and would save me money in the long run. Volkswagen released the Scirocco in 1974 as a replacement for the Karman Ghia. In its 43-year run, the Scirocco underwent numerous updates while staying true to its roots as a sporty coupe. The model was retired in 2017 after the VW diesel scandal of 2015 forced restructuring at the company. The Scirocco stands as a testament to Volkswagen’s ability to create cars that deliver not only performance but also a timeless aesthetic.

Soybean Car

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Ford

: Ford in production : 1941

: 1941 MSRP: N/A

The Soybean Car, a concept car from 1941, represents an innovative chapter in automotive history. Conceived by Henry Ford during World War II, this experimental vehicle featured body panels derived from soy, hemp, and other plant-based materials, in a pioneering attempt to reduce the use of traditional metals. The Soybean Car’s goal was twofold, addressing material shortages with a forward-thinking approach toward environmentally friendly manufacturing. The Ford Soybean Car is an early example of the automotive industry exploring alternative materials and eco-friendly solutions that never amount to anything. Ouch.

Starliner

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Ford

: Ford in production : 1960-1961

: 1960-1961 MSRP: $2,610/original base sticker

The Ford Starliner, a classic from the 1960s, epitomizes the era’s fascination with sleek, aerodynamic designs. Introduced as a full-size car in 1960, the Starliner was Ford’s response to the burgeoning interest in fastback styling. Its distinctive roofline, featuring a wraparound, concave rear window, lent it a futuristic appearance that set it apart from its contemporaries. This sleek, sporty fastback captured the spirit of the times. With only 68,461 produced over its two-year run, the Ford Starliner is a highly collectible car. Disambiguation: The Ford Starliner shares its name with the Studebaker Starliner, produced a decade before the Ford.

Studillac

Source: Heritage Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images

maker : Bill Flick Motors

: Bill Flick Motors in production :1953-1955

:1953-1955 MSRP: $4,500/original base sticker

The Studillac is an intriguing customized conversion car from the mid-20th century. New York-based Bill Flick Motors combined the sleek styling of the Studebaker with the powerful performance of a Cadillac. The resulting Studillac featured a Studebaker chassis coupled with a Cadillac V8 engine. This fusion of two iconic American automotive brands created a vehicle that seamlessly married style and performance. The Studillac got its 15 minutes of fame in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever (1971) when Bond is picked up by his pal Felix Leiter, who is driving one, and proceeds to discuss it with Double-Oh-Seven. With fewer than 200 created between 1953 and 1955, the Studillac is a highly prized, highly-priced collectible.

Super

Source: Public Domain/WikimediaCommons

maker : Buick

: Buick in production : 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958

: 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958 MSRP: $1,035/original base sedan

The Buick Super was synonymous with refined styling, spacious interiors, and powerful engines. The Super evolved through three iterations to meet changing automotive trends. Whether as a sleek sedan or a stylish coupe, the Buick Super consistently embodied a sense of sophistication, catering to drivers who sought elegance without a loss of power. Also called the Super Eight, all Super models had V-8 engines. The Super was phased out in favor of lighter, more fuel-efficient models.

Swace

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : Suzuki

: Suzuki in production : 2018-

: 2018- MSRP: $34,375/ base sticker 2024

The Suzuki Swace is a hybrid that blends style, efficiency, and eco-friendliness all under one roof. Developed in collaboration with Toyota, The Swace shares a hybrid powertrain the Corolla Touring Sport. With a self-charging hybrid system, the Swace seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, making it practical for longer commutes and road-tripping adventures.

Syclone

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons

maker : GMC

: GMC in production :1991-1992

:1991-1992 MSRP: $25,970/original base sticker

The GMC Syclone was a high-performance pickup truck produced in collaboration with American Specialty Cars (ASC). The Syclone was based on the GMC Sonoma pickup, transformed into a turbocharged powerhouse, generating an impressive 280 horsepower. What set the Syclone apart was its lightning-fast acceleration and agile handling. The Syclone’s understated exterior belied the behemoth lurking beneath the hood, adding to the truck’s allure. With limited production numbers, the GMC Syclone has become a sought-after classic.

List of 171 Cars That Start With S

Number Maker Model In production 1. AMC Spirit 1979-1983 2. Buick Sail 2000- 3. Buick Silhouette 1962; show rod 4. Buick Six 1914-1925 5. Buick Skyhawk 1974-1989 6. Buick Skylark 1985-1991 7. Buick Somerset 1985-1991 8. Buick Special 1936-1942; 1946-1958;

1961-1969 9. Buick Sport Wagon 1964-1971 10. Buick Standard Six 1925-1928 11. Buick Super 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958 12. Cadillac Sedan de Ville 1961-1964 13. Cadillac Seville 1975-2003 14. Cadillac SLS 1992-2013 15. Cadillac SRX 2003-2016 16. Cadillac STS 2004-2013 17. Cadillac STS-V 2005-2009 18. Cadillac Studillac 1953-1955; Mash-up of a Studebaker and a Cadillac 19. Chevrolet S-10 1981-2004; 1995-2012 20. Chevrolet S-cross 2006- 21. Chevrolet Sail 2000- 22. Chevrolet Samurai 1970- 23. Chevrolet Seeker 2023- 24. Chevrolet Senator 1978-1993 25. Chevrolet Sonic 2011-2020 26. Chevrolet Spark 1998-2022 27. Chevrolet Spectrum 1974-2000 28. Chevrolet Spin 2012 29. Chevrolet Sprint 1983-2016 30. Chevrolet SS concept car 31. Chevrolet SS 2013 32. Chevrolet SSR 2003-2006 33. Chevrolet Stallion 1950 34. Chevrolet Standard Six 1933-1936 35. Chevrolet Stylemaster 1946-1848 36. Chevrolet Suburban 1934-1942; 1946- 37. Chevrolet Super Carry 1961- 38. Chevrolet Superior 1923-1926 29. Daewoo Speedster 2000-2005; only 1 was ever made. 40. Daewoo Super Salon 1991-1997 41. Ford Shelby 2005- 42. Ford Soybean Car 1941 43. Ford Spectron 1966- 44. Ford The Stallion custom car 45. Ford Starliner 1960-1961 46. Ford Sunliner 1952-1964 47. GMC S-15 1981-2004; 1995-2012 48. GMC S-15 Jimmy 1983-2005 49. GMC Savana 1995- 50. GMC Sierra-15 1998- 51. GMC Sonoma 1981-2004; 1995-2012 52. GMC Sprint 1971-1977; 1978-1987 as the Caballero 53. GMC Syclone 1991-1992; fewer than 3000 produced 54. Hyundai Santa Cruz 2021- 55. Hyundai Santa Fe 2000- 56. Hyundai Staria 2021- 57. Hyundai Stargazer 2022- 58. Hyundai Sonata 1985- 59. Isuzu Saehan BL064 1977-1981 60. Isuzu Spark 1988-2004 61. Isuzu Statesman De Ville 1973-1976 62. Isuzu Stylus 1974-2000 63. Kia Seltos 2019- 64. Kia Sephia 1992-2003 65. Kia Sonet 2020- 66. Kia Soul 2008- 67. Kia Sportage 1993- 68. Kia Spectra 2000-2009 69. Kia Stinger 2017-2023 70. Lamborghini Silhouette 1976-1979; 54 units produced 71. Maserati Spyder 2001-2007 72. Mazda Savanna 1971-1978; 1978-1981 73. Mazda Scrum 1989- 74. Mazda Sentia 1991-2002 75. Mercury S-55 1962-1963; 1966-1967 76. Mercury Sable 1985-2005; 2007-2009 77. Nissan S-Cargo 1989-1991; only 8000 were produced 78. Nissan S-130 1978-1983 79. Nissan Safari 1951- 80. Nissan Sakura 2022- electric kei car 81. Nissan Santana 1983-2022 82. Nissan Sentra 1982- 83. Nissan Seranza 1951-; discontinued in Japan 2007 84. Nissan Serena 1991- 85. Nissan Silvia 1965-1968; 1975-2002 86. Nissan Skyline 1957- 87. Nissan Skyline Crossover 2012- 88. Nissan Skyline GT-R 1969-1973; 1989-2002 89. Nissan Stagea 1996-2007 90. Nissan Stanza 1977-1992 91. Nissan Sunny 2011- 92. Nissan Sylphy 2000- 93. Oldsmobile Silhouette 1990-2004 94. Oldsmobile Series 22-28-40 1910-1913 95. Oldsmobile Six 1913-1915 96. Oldsmobile Starfire 1960-1966; 1974-1980 97. Oldsmobile Super 88 1949-1953 98. Pontiac Safari 1955-1957 99. Pontiac Six 1926-1932; 1935-940 100. Pontiac Solstice 2006-2010 101. Pontiac Star Chief 1954-1966 102. Pontiac Strato-Streak 1954; concept car 103. Pontiac Streamliner 1941-1951 104. Pontiac Sunbird 1976-1994 105. Pontiac Sunburst 1974-2000 106. Pontiac Sunfire 1995-2005 107. Pontiac Sunrunner 1994-1997 108. Pontiac Super Chief 1949-1958; aka Chieftan 109. Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1955-1966; was replaced by the Silver Shadow 110. Rolls Royce Silver Dawn 1949-1955; 745 cars produced 111. Rolls Royce Silver Ghost 1906-1926 112. Rolls Royce Silver Seraph 1998-2002; discontinued when BMW took over 113. Rolls Royce Silver Shadow 1965-1980; 30K+ units – the most of any Rolls model 114. Rolls Royce Silver Spirit 1980-1997 115. Rolls Royce Silver Spur 1980-2000; Silver Spirit with a longer wheelbase 116. Rolls Royce Silver Wraith 1946-1958; First post-war model 117. Rolls Royce Spectre 2023- electric 118. Saleen S7 2000-2009 119. Saturn Sky 2006-2009 120. Studebaker Starliner 1952-1954 121. Suzuki S-Cross 2006- 122. Suzuki S-Presso 2019- 123. Suzuki SA-310 1983-2016 124. Suzuki Samurai 1981-1998; 2nd generation Jimny 125. Suzuki Santana 1981-1998; 2nd generation Jimny 126. Suzuki SC100 1978-1982 Whizzkid 127. Suzuki Sidekick 1988- 128. Suzuki Sierra 1970- aka Jimny 129. Suzuki Solio 1997- aka Wagon R 130. Suzuki Spacia 2013- 131. Suzuki Splash 2008-2018 132. Suzuki Suzulight 1955-1969 133. Suzuki Swift 2004 – 134. Suzuki Smile 2021- A Wagon R with sliding doors 135. Suzuki Swace 2018- electric car 136. Toyota SA 1947-1952 137. Toyota SB 1947-1952; small truck 38. Toyota Scepter 1991–1996; North American Camry sold in Japan 139. Toyota SD 1949-1951 140. Toyota Sera 1990-1995 141. Toyota Soarer 1981-2005; aka Lexus SC 142. Toyota Solara 1999-2008 143. Toyota Soluna 1996–2003; Tercel variant made in Thailand and sold in Asia, 144. Toyota Space Cruiser 1984-1989 145. Toyota Sparky 2000-2003 146. Toyota Sports 800 1965-1969 147. Toyota SportsVan 1995-2009; Danish-built Ipsum 148. Toyota Sprinter 1968-2000; sister car of Corolla 149. Toyota Sprinter Carib 1984-2002; sister car of Corolla wagon 150. Toyota Sprinter Cielo 1987-1991; sister car of Toyota Corolla (E90) liftback 151. Toyota Sprinter Marino 1991-1998 152. Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1972-2000; sport coupe version of Sprinter, sister product of Corolla Levin 153. Toyota Stallion 1981-2004; African-built version of the Kijang 154. Toyota Starlet 1973–1999 155. Toyota Stout 1962-1980 156. Toyota Su-Ki 1943-1944; military vehicle built for World War II 157. Toyota Succeed 2002-2020 158. Toyota Sunchaser 1979-1981; Targa-top convertible version of the Celica built by Griffith 159. Toyota Super 1953-1955; also called the RH or RHD 160. Toyota Supra 1978-1986; 2019- 5th generation 161. Toyota Sequoia 2000- 2nd largest Toyota; only smaller than the military Mega Cruiser 162. Toyota Sienna 1997- 163. Volkswagen Schwimmwagen 1942-1944 164. Volkswagen Senda 1991-1994 165. Volkswagen SP1/SP2 1973-1976 166. Volkswagen Scirocco 1974-2017 167. Volkswagen Sharan 1995-2022 168. Volkswagen SpaceCross 2014-2019 169. Volkswagen Santana 1981-2020 170. Volkswagen Suran/Space Fox 2006-2019 171. Volvo Volvo S-Series S=sedan

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.