Autos

171 Cars That Start With the Letter S

Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The letter S serpentines like a sinuous, scenic road, and the automotive landscape is rife with models that begin with this sneaky shapeshifter. Names like Syclone, Swace, and Saleen S Seven flow with graceful sibilance as they slide off the tongue. And like a spiraling highway that offers surprises at every bend, a spectacular selection of models begins with this sassy letter. So, take your Dramamine, and buckle up tight as we swerve and sway through a sensational selection of scintillating sedans, sizable saloons, and substantial SUVs in 24/7 Wall St.’s list of  171 cars that start with the letter S, highlighting 11 of our favorites, alphabetically.

S-Cargo

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The aptly named S-Cargo is cute and functional.
  • maker: Nissan
  • in production: 1989-1991
  • MSRP: $9,400/ original base sticker

The genius who thought up the clever S-Cargo moniker deserved a raise and a promotion. Not your typical run-of-the-mill vehicle, this charming compact van, manufactured by Nissan, owns its fitting name. Thanks to an arched, shell-shaped exterior and bulging headlamps, the S-Cargo stands out with its quirky, retro, snail-like appearance. Beyond its cute aesthetics, this compact van has a reputation for practicality and versatility, providing ample cargo space and a surprisingly comfortable ride. The Nissan S-Cargo reminds us that automobiles can be a delightful blend of design and function.

SSR

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The SSR looks like it would be at home in Dick Tracy’s garage.
  • maker: Chevrolet
  • in production: 2003-2006
  • MSRP: $41,995/original base sticker

Each time I see an SSR, I catch myself rubbernecking to see who’s driving it, halfway expecting it to be Dick Tracy. It never is, but the SSR looks like it would be right a home in Tracy’s garage. The Chevrolet SSR, or Super Sport Roadster, is a captivating blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance. Its retro-inspired design pays homage to classic hot rods. Featuring a retractable hardtop that transforms it from a sleek coupe into an open-air roadster, the SSR is exceptionally versatile. With fewer than 24K produced, the SSR has become a highly prized collectible.

 S-7

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
With a top speed of 248 mph, the Saleen S7 is one of the fastest American-built cars ever.
  • maker: Saleen
  • in production: 2000-2009
  • MSRP: $300,000/original base sticker

The Saleen S7 is an American sports car that gained attention for its striking design, impressive performance, and exclusivity. Produced by Saleen, an Irvine, California company, the S7 features a mid-engine layout powered by a naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) 7.0-liter V8 engine, producing an astounding 550 horsepower. The S7’s chassis is constructed of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber. The interior focuses on driver-centric controls and luxury finishes. Limited in production, the Saleen S7 is a rare and sought-after collector’s car.

Schwimmwagen

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Schwimmwagen is the most-produced amphibious car ever.
  • maker: Volkswagen
  • in production: 1942-1944
  • MSRP: undetermined

The Schwimmwagen, produced by Volkswagen during World War II, was an amphibious military vehicle. The Schwimmwagen (swimming car) featured a watertight hull, enabling it to navigate both land and water. Equipped with a propeller and a retractable set of wheels, this versatile vehicle could seamlessly transition from solid ground to liquid water. With over 15K produced between 1942 and 1944, the Schwimmwagen is the most prolific amphibious vehicle ever manufactured. Its unique design coupled with its amphibious capabilities makes the VW Schwimmwagen a highly sought collectible car, commanding prices approaching 200K, as the inventory has dwindled to under 200 units.

Scirocco

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The VW Scirocco stands as a testament to Volkswagen’s ability to create cars that deliver not only performance but also a timeless aesthetic.
  • maker: Volkswagen
  • in production: 1974-2017
  • MSRP:$5,000/ original base sticker

I know, I know, out of 171 cars that start with the letter S two are VWs? The Schwimmwagen is undoubtedly deserving of its pace in the top ten, but the Scirocco? Though it’s been a minute, the first car I ever bought with my own hard-earned money was a Scirocco. A red one. With analog VDO gauges and meters. It was love at first sight and there was no way my old man could convince me that a Rabbit made more sense and would save me money in the long run. Volkswagen released the Scirocco in 1974 as a replacement for the Karman Ghia. In its 43-year run, the Scirocco underwent numerous updates while staying true to its roots as a sporty coupe. The model was retired in 2017 after the VW diesel scandal of 2015 forced restructuring at the company. The Scirocco stands as a testament to Volkswagen’s ability to create cars that deliver not only performance but also a timeless aesthetic.

Soybean Car

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
Though less flashy, the Ford Soybean Car resembles the Ford Anglia, pictured.
  • maker: Ford
  • in production: 1941
  • MSRP: N/A

The Soybean Car, a concept car from 1941, represents an innovative chapter in automotive history. Conceived by Henry Ford during World War II, this experimental vehicle featured body panels derived from soy, hemp, and other plant-based materials, in a pioneering attempt to reduce the use of traditional metals. The Soybean Car’s goal was twofold, addressing material shortages with a forward-thinking approach toward environmentally friendly manufacturing. The Ford Soybean Car is an early example of the automotive industry exploring alternative materials and eco-friendly solutions that never amount to anything. Ouch.

Starliner

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Ford Starliner shares a name with the Studebaker Starliner, pictured.
  • maker: Ford
  • in production: 1960-1961
  • MSRP: $2,610/original base sticker

The Ford Starliner, a classic from the 1960s, epitomizes the era’s fascination with sleek, aerodynamic designs. Introduced as a full-size car in 1960, the Starliner was Ford’s response to the burgeoning interest in fastback styling. Its distinctive roofline, featuring a wraparound, concave rear window, lent it a futuristic appearance that set it apart from its contemporaries. This sleek, sporty fastback captured the spirit of the times. With only 68,461 produced over its two-year run, the Ford Starliner is a highly collectible car. Disambiguation: The Ford Starliner shares its name with the Studebaker Starliner, produced a decade before the Ford.

Studillac

Source: Heritage Images / Hulton Archive via Getty Images
Though James Bond drove an Aston Martin, pictured, his pal, Felix Leiter, drove a Studillac.
  • maker: Bill Flick Motors
  • in production:1953-1955
  • MSRP: $4,500/original base sticker

The Studillac is an intriguing customized conversion car from the mid-20th century. New York-based Bill Flick Motors combined the sleek styling of the Studebaker with the powerful performance of a Cadillac. The resulting Studillac featured a Studebaker chassis coupled with a Cadillac V8 engine. This fusion of two iconic American automotive brands created a vehicle that seamlessly married style and performance. The Studillac got its 15 minutes of fame in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever (1971) when Bond is picked up by his pal Felix Leiter, who is driving one, and proceeds to discuss it with Double-Oh-Seven. With fewer than 200 created between 1953 and 1955, the Studillac is a highly prized, highly-priced collectible.

Super

Source: Public Domain/WikimediaCommons
Also called the Super Eight, all Super models had V-8 engines.
  • maker: Buick
  • in production: 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958
  • MSRP: $1,035/original base sedan

The Buick Super was synonymous with refined styling, spacious interiors, and powerful engines. The Super evolved through three iterations to meet changing automotive trends. Whether as a sleek sedan or a stylish coupe, the Buick Super consistently embodied a sense of sophistication, catering to drivers who sought elegance without a loss of power. Also called the Super Eight, all Super models had V-8 engines. The Super was phased out in favor of lighter, more fuel-efficient models.

Swace

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
With a self-charging hybrid system, the Swace seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, making it practical for longer commutes and road-tripping adventures.
  • maker: Suzuki
  • in production: 2018-
  • MSRP: $34,375/ base sticker 2024

The Suzuki Swace is a hybrid that blends style, efficiency, and eco-friendliness all under one roof. Developed in collaboration with Toyota, The Swace shares a hybrid powertrain the Corolla Touring Sport. With a self-charging hybrid system, the Swace seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, making it practical for longer commutes and road-tripping adventures.

Syclone

Source: Public Domain/Wikimedia Commons
The Syclone’s understated exterior belied the behemoth lurking beneath the hood, adding to the truck’s allure.
  • maker: GMC
  • in production:1991-1992
  • MSRP: $25,970/original base sticker

The GMC Syclone was a high-performance pickup truck produced in collaboration with American Specialty Cars (ASC). The Syclone was based on the GMC Sonoma pickup, transformed into a turbocharged powerhouse, generating an impressive 280 horsepower. What set the Syclone apart was its lightning-fast acceleration and agile handling. The Syclone’s understated exterior belied the behemoth lurking beneath the hood, adding to the truck’s allure. With limited production numbers, the GMC Syclone has become a sought-after classic.

List of 171 Cars That Start With S

Number Maker Model In production
1. AMC Spirit 1979-1983
2. Buick  Sail 2000-
3. Buick Silhouette 1962; show rod
4. Buick Six 1914-1925
5. Buick Skyhawk 1974-1989
6. Buick Skylark 1985-1991
7. Buick Somerset 1985-1991
8. Buick Special 1936-1942; 1946-1958;
1961-1969
9. Buick Sport Wagon 1964-1971
10. Buick Standard Six 1925-1928
11. Buick Super 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958
12. Cadillac Sedan de Ville 1961-1964
13. Cadillac Seville 1975-2003
14. Cadillac SLS 1992-2013
15. Cadillac SRX 2003-2016
16. Cadillac STS 2004-2013
17. Cadillac STS-V 2005-2009
18. Cadillac Studillac 1953-1955; Mash-up of a Studebaker and a Cadillac
19. Chevrolet S-10 1981-2004; 1995-2012
20. Chevrolet S-cross 2006-
21. Chevrolet Sail 2000-
22. Chevrolet Samurai 1970-
23. Chevrolet Seeker 2023-
24. Chevrolet Senator 1978-1993
25. Chevrolet Sonic 2011-2020
26. Chevrolet Spark 1998-2022
27. Chevrolet Spectrum 1974-2000
28. Chevrolet Spin 2012
29. Chevrolet Sprint 1983-2016
30. Chevrolet SS concept car
31. Chevrolet SS  2013
32. Chevrolet SSR 2003-2006
33. Chevrolet Stallion 1950
34. Chevrolet Standard Six 1933-1936
35. Chevrolet Stylemaster 1946-1848
36. Chevrolet Suburban 1934-1942; 1946-
37. Chevrolet Super Carry 1961-
38. Chevrolet Superior 1923-1926
29. Daewoo Speedster 2000-2005; only 1 was ever made.
40. Daewoo Super Salon 1991-1997
41. Ford Shelby 2005-
42. Ford Soybean Car 1941
43. Ford Spectron  1966-
44. Ford The Stallion  custom car
45. Ford Starliner 1960-1961
46. Ford Sunliner 1952-1964
47. GMC S-15 1981-2004; 1995-2012
48. GMC S-15 Jimmy 1983-2005
49. GMC Savana 1995-
50. GMC Sierra-15 1998-
51. GMC Sonoma 1981-2004; 1995-2012
52. GMC Sprint 1971-1977; 1978-1987 as the Caballero
53. GMC Syclone 1991-1992; fewer than 3000 produced
54. Hyundai Santa Cruz 2021-
55. Hyundai Santa Fe 2000-
56. Hyundai Staria 2021-
57. Hyundai Stargazer 2022-
58. Hyundai Sonata 1985-
59. Isuzu Saehan BL064 1977-1981
60. Isuzu Spark 1988-2004
61. Isuzu Statesman De Ville 1973-1976
62. Isuzu Stylus 1974-2000
63. Kia Seltos 2019-
64. Kia Sephia 1992-2003
65. Kia Sonet 2020-
66. Kia Soul 2008-
67. Kia Sportage 1993-
68. Kia Spectra 2000-2009
69. Kia Stinger 2017-2023
70. Lamborghini Silhouette 1976-1979; 54 units produced
71. Maserati Spyder 2001-2007
72. Mazda Savanna 1971-1978; 1978-1981
73. Mazda Scrum 1989-
74. Mazda Sentia 1991-2002
75. Mercury S-55 1962-1963; 1966-1967
76. Mercury Sable 1985-2005; 2007-2009
77. Nissan S-Cargo 1989-1991; only 8000 were produced
78. Nissan S-130 1978-1983
79. Nissan Safari 1951-
80. Nissan Sakura 2022- electric kei car
81. Nissan Santana 1983-2022
82. Nissan Sentra 1982-
83. Nissan Seranza 1951-; discontinued in Japan 2007
84. Nissan Serena 1991-
85. Nissan Silvia 1965-1968; 1975-2002
86. Nissan Skyline 1957-
87. Nissan Skyline Crossover 2012-
88. Nissan Skyline GT-R 1969-1973; 1989-2002
89. Nissan Stagea 1996-2007
90. Nissan Stanza 1977-1992
91. Nissan Sunny 2011-
92. Nissan Sylphy 2000-
93. Oldsmobile Silhouette 1990-2004
94. Oldsmobile Series 22-28-40 1910-1913
95. Oldsmobile Six 1913-1915
96. Oldsmobile Starfire 1960-1966; 1974-1980
97. Oldsmobile Super 88 1949-1953
98. Pontiac Safari 1955-1957
99. Pontiac Six 1926-1932; 1935-940
100. Pontiac Solstice 2006-2010
101. Pontiac Star Chief 1954-1966
102. Pontiac Strato-Streak 1954; concept car
103. Pontiac Streamliner 1941-1951
104. Pontiac Sunbird 1976-1994
105. Pontiac Sunburst 1974-2000
106. Pontiac Sunfire 1995-2005
107. Pontiac Sunrunner 1994-1997
108. Pontiac Super Chief 1949-1958; aka Chieftan
109. Rolls Royce Silver Cloud 1955-1966; was replaced by the Silver Shadow
110. Rolls Royce Silver Dawn 1949-1955; 745 cars produced
111. Rolls Royce Silver Ghost 1906-1926
112. Rolls Royce Silver Seraph 1998-2002; discontinued when BMW took over
113. Rolls Royce Silver Shadow 1965-1980; 30K+ units – the most of any Rolls model
114. Rolls Royce Silver Spirit 1980-1997
115. Rolls Royce Silver Spur 1980-2000; Silver Spirit with a longer wheelbase
116. Rolls Royce Silver Wraith 1946-1958; First post-war model
117. Rolls Royce Spectre 2023- electric
118. Saleen S7 2000-2009
119. Saturn Sky 2006-2009
120. Studebaker Starliner 1952-1954
121. Suzuki S-Cross 2006-
122. Suzuki S-Presso 2019-
123. Suzuki SA-310 1983-2016
124. Suzuki Samurai 1981-1998; 2nd generation Jimny
125. Suzuki Santana 1981-1998; 2nd generation Jimny
126. Suzuki SC100 1978-1982 Whizzkid
127. Suzuki Sidekick 1988-
128. Suzuki Sierra 1970- aka Jimny
129. Suzuki Solio 1997- aka Wagon R
130. Suzuki Spacia 2013-
131. Suzuki Splash 2008-2018
132. Suzuki Suzulight 1955-1969
133. Suzuki Swift 2004 –
134. Suzuki Smile 2021- A Wagon R with sliding doors
135. Suzuki Swace 2018- electric car
136. Toyota SA 1947-1952
137. Toyota SB 1947-1952; small truck
38. Toyota Scepter 1991–1996; North American Camry sold in Japan
139. Toyota SD 1949-1951
140. Toyota Sera 1990-1995
141. Toyota Soarer 1981-2005; aka Lexus SC
142. Toyota Solara 1999-2008
143. Toyota Soluna 1996–2003; Tercel variant made in Thailand and sold in Asia,
144. Toyota Space Cruiser 1984-1989
145. Toyota Sparky 2000-2003
146. Toyota Sports 800 1965-1969
147. Toyota SportsVan 1995-2009; Danish-built Ipsum
148. Toyota Sprinter 1968-2000; sister car of Corolla
149. Toyota Sprinter Carib 1984-2002; sister car of Corolla wagon
150. Toyota Sprinter Cielo 1987-1991; sister car of Toyota Corolla (E90) liftback
151. Toyota Sprinter Marino 1991-1998
152. Toyota Sprinter Trueno 1972-2000; sport coupe version of Sprinter, sister product of Corolla Levin
153. Toyota Stallion 1981-2004; African-built version of the Kijang
154. Toyota Starlet 1973–1999
155. Toyota Stout 1962-1980
156. Toyota Su-Ki 1943-1944; military vehicle built for World War II
157. Toyota Succeed 2002-2020
158. Toyota Sunchaser 1979-1981; Targa-top convertible version of the Celica built by Griffith
159. Toyota Super 1953-1955; also called the RH or RHD
160. Toyota Supra 1978-1986; 2019- 5th generation
161. Toyota Sequoia 2000- 2nd largest Toyota; only smaller than the military Mega Cruiser
162. Toyota Sienna 1997-
163. Volkswagen Schwimmwagen 1942-1944
164. Volkswagen Senda 1991-1994
165. Volkswagen SP1/SP2 1973-1976
166. Volkswagen Scirocco 1974-2017
167. Volkswagen Sharan 1995-2022
168. Volkswagen SpaceCross 2014-2019
169. Volkswagen Santana 1981-2020
170. Volkswagen Suran/Space Fox 2006-2019
171. Volvo Volvo  S-Series  S=sedan

 

