The letter S serpentines like a sinuous, scenic road, and the automotive landscape is rife with models that begin with this sneaky shapeshifter. Names like Syclone, Swace, and Saleen S Seven flow with graceful sibilance as they slide off the tongue. And like a spiraling highway that offers surprises at every bend, a spectacular selection of models begins with this sassy letter. So, take your Dramamine, and buckle up tight as we swerve and sway through a sensational selection of scintillating sedans, sizable saloons, and substantial SUVs in 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 171 cars that start with the letter S, highlighting 11 of our favorites, alphabetically.
S-Cargo
- maker: Nissan
- in production: 1989-1991
- MSRP: $9,400/ original base sticker
The genius who thought up the clever S-Cargo moniker deserved a raise and a promotion. Not your typical run-of-the-mill vehicle, this charming compact van, manufactured by Nissan, owns its fitting name. Thanks to an arched, shell-shaped exterior and bulging headlamps, the S-Cargo stands out with its quirky, retro, snail-like appearance. Beyond its cute aesthetics, this compact van has a reputation for practicality and versatility, providing ample cargo space and a surprisingly comfortable ride. The Nissan S-Cargo reminds us that automobiles can be a delightful blend of design and function.
SSR
- maker: Chevrolet
- in production: 2003-2006
- MSRP: $41,995/original base sticker
Each time I see an SSR, I catch myself rubbernecking to see who’s driving it, halfway expecting it to be Dick Tracy. It never is, but the SSR looks like it would be right a home in Tracy’s garage. The Chevrolet SSR, or Super Sport Roadster, is a captivating blend of vintage aesthetics and modern performance. Its retro-inspired design pays homage to classic hot rods. Featuring a retractable hardtop that transforms it from a sleek coupe into an open-air roadster, the SSR is exceptionally versatile. With fewer than 24K produced, the SSR has become a highly prized collectible.
S-7
- maker: Saleen
- in production: 2000-2009
- MSRP: $300,000/original base sticker
The Saleen S7 is an American sports car that gained attention for its striking design, impressive performance, and exclusivity. Produced by Saleen, an Irvine, California company, the S7 features a mid-engine layout powered by a naturally aspirated (non-turbocharged) 7.0-liter V8 engine, producing an astounding 550 horsepower. The S7’s chassis is constructed of lightweight aluminum and carbon fiber. The interior focuses on driver-centric controls and luxury finishes. Limited in production, the Saleen S7 is a rare and sought-after collector’s car.
Schwimmwagen
- maker: Volkswagen
- in production: 1942-1944
- MSRP: undetermined
The Schwimmwagen, produced by Volkswagen during World War II, was an amphibious military vehicle. The Schwimmwagen (swimming car) featured a watertight hull, enabling it to navigate both land and water. Equipped with a propeller and a retractable set of wheels, this versatile vehicle could seamlessly transition from solid ground to liquid water. With over 15K produced between 1942 and 1944, the Schwimmwagen is the most prolific amphibious vehicle ever manufactured. Its unique design coupled with its amphibious capabilities makes the VW Schwimmwagen a highly sought collectible car, commanding prices approaching 200K, as the inventory has dwindled to under 200 units.
Scirocco
- maker: Volkswagen
- in production: 1974-2017
- MSRP:$5,000/ original base sticker
I know, I know, out of 171 cars that start with the letter S two are VWs? The Schwimmwagen is undoubtedly deserving of its pace in the top ten, but the Scirocco? Though it’s been a minute, the first car I ever bought with my own hard-earned money was a Scirocco. A red one. With analog VDO gauges and meters. It was love at first sight and there was no way my old man could convince me that a Rabbit made more sense and would save me money in the long run. Volkswagen released the Scirocco in 1974 as a replacement for the Karman Ghia. In its 43-year run, the Scirocco underwent numerous updates while staying true to its roots as a sporty coupe. The model was retired in 2017 after the VW diesel scandal of 2015 forced restructuring at the company. The Scirocco stands as a testament to Volkswagen’s ability to create cars that deliver not only performance but also a timeless aesthetic.
Soybean Car
- maker: Ford
- in production: 1941
- MSRP: N/A
The Soybean Car, a concept car from 1941, represents an innovative chapter in automotive history. Conceived by Henry Ford during World War II, this experimental vehicle featured body panels derived from soy, hemp, and other plant-based materials, in a pioneering attempt to reduce the use of traditional metals. The Soybean Car’s goal was twofold, addressing material shortages with a forward-thinking approach toward environmentally friendly manufacturing. The Ford Soybean Car is an early example of the automotive industry exploring alternative materials and eco-friendly solutions that never amount to anything. Ouch.
Starliner
- maker: Ford
- in production: 1960-1961
- MSRP: $2,610/original base sticker
The Ford Starliner, a classic from the 1960s, epitomizes the era’s fascination with sleek, aerodynamic designs. Introduced as a full-size car in 1960, the Starliner was Ford’s response to the burgeoning interest in fastback styling. Its distinctive roofline, featuring a wraparound, concave rear window, lent it a futuristic appearance that set it apart from its contemporaries. This sleek, sporty fastback captured the spirit of the times. With only 68,461 produced over its two-year run, the Ford Starliner is a highly collectible car. Disambiguation: The Ford Starliner shares its name with the Studebaker Starliner, produced a decade before the Ford.
Studillac
- maker: Bill Flick Motors
- in production:1953-1955
- MSRP: $4,500/original base sticker
The Studillac is an intriguing customized conversion car from the mid-20th century. New York-based Bill Flick Motors combined the sleek styling of the Studebaker with the powerful performance of a Cadillac. The resulting Studillac featured a Studebaker chassis coupled with a Cadillac V8 engine. This fusion of two iconic American automotive brands created a vehicle that seamlessly married style and performance. The Studillac got its 15 minutes of fame in the James Bond film Diamonds Are Forever (1971) when Bond is picked up by his pal Felix Leiter, who is driving one, and proceeds to discuss it with Double-Oh-Seven. With fewer than 200 created between 1953 and 1955, the Studillac is a highly prized, highly-priced collectible.
Super
- maker: Buick
- in production: 1930-1935; 1940-1942; 1946-1958
- MSRP: $1,035/original base sedan
The Buick Super was synonymous with refined styling, spacious interiors, and powerful engines. The Super evolved through three iterations to meet changing automotive trends. Whether as a sleek sedan or a stylish coupe, the Buick Super consistently embodied a sense of sophistication, catering to drivers who sought elegance without a loss of power. Also called the Super Eight, all Super models had V-8 engines. The Super was phased out in favor of lighter, more fuel-efficient models.
Swace
- maker: Suzuki
- in production: 2018-
- MSRP: $34,375/ base sticker 2024
The Suzuki Swace is a hybrid that blends style, efficiency, and eco-friendliness all under one roof. Developed in collaboration with Toyota, The Swace shares a hybrid powertrain the Corolla Touring Sport. With a self-charging hybrid system, the Swace seamlessly transitions between electric and gasoline power, making it practical for longer commutes and road-tripping adventures.
Syclone
- maker: GMC
- in production:1991-1992
- MSRP: $25,970/original base sticker
The GMC Syclone was a high-performance pickup truck produced in collaboration with American Specialty Cars (ASC). The Syclone was based on the GMC Sonoma pickup, transformed into a turbocharged powerhouse, generating an impressive 280 horsepower. What set the Syclone apart was its lightning-fast acceleration and agile handling. The Syclone’s understated exterior belied the behemoth lurking beneath the hood, adding to the truck’s allure. With limited production numbers, the GMC Syclone has become a sought-after classic.
