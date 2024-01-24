This Is the Slowest-Selling Car in America

We all remember how, not long ago, automakers had production troubles, driven by supply issues during the pandemic, a chip shortage, and other problems. New — and used — cars were flying off the shelf at the time, with demand far exceeding supply. It is therefore hard to imagine that some cars these days can sit on a dealer’s lot for even up to four months. But that is what’s happening.

In general, the average new car was selling 25.7% slower in July 2023 compared to the year before, according to iSeeCars.com, sitting on the market for an average of 48.2 days compared to 38.4 days in 2022. Of course, some cars took much longer to sell. (Also see: America’s least reliable new cars.)

To find the slowest selling new car in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed car research and sales site iSeeCars’ report, The Fastest- and Slowest-Selling New and Used Cars in Today’s Market. iSeeCars analyzed over 228,000 new and used car sales from July 2023, averaging the number of days that each model was listed for sale on iSeeCars.com.

The 20 cars listed here took anywhere from 80 days to 128 days to sell — "well above the industry target of 60 days to sell," the study notes. Perhaps somewhat surprisingly, despite recent trends favoring SUVs, fifteen of the 20 slowest-selling cars are SUVs, including the slowest-selling three. The non-SUV cars on the list are two sports cars, one pickup truck, one luxury sedan, and one subcompact EV.

Several brands have three models on the list each, including Ford, Jeep, Nissan, and Buick. Lincoln and Infiniti have two models each. The cars also range in price from well below the average of $43,205 in July 2023 to considerably more than that, though the price of 14 of the 20 cars is above the average, including two with an average price of over $100,000.

Here are the 20 slowest-selling new cars in America: